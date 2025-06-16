June 16, 2025
Tucker/Hall grows with opening of Orlando office
Image via Tucker Hall

Janelle Irwin TaylorJune 16, 2025

TuckerHall Orlando
'We are thrilled to be in Lake Nona and join top tier companies who call this community home.'

Public relations and public affairs firm Tucker/Hall has opened a new office in Orlando at the center of innovation and growth in Lake Nona.

Located in the Lake Nona Town Center at 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., the office will operate in one of the nation’s fastest-growing communities under the direction of firm Vice President Katie Mitzner.

The East Orlando Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new office.

“We are thrilled to be in Lake Nona and join top tier companies who call this community home,” Mitzner said. “We look forward to continuing to grow our presence here in Central Florida and provide critical communications services to this region.”

The office adds to locations already in operation in Tampa, Jacksonville and Tallahassee. Each offers public relations services, strategic communications, public affairs strategy and crisis communications consulting.

The firm was founded in 1990 by Jeff Tucker and Tom Hall and serves now as one of the state’s oldest, largest and most respected independent public relations and public affairs firms.

Over the years, the firm has built a statewide, national and international practice from its Tampa base. The firm works with Fortune 500 corporations, Florida-based fast-growing companies, nonprofits and government agencies. It operates under the premise that senior counselors work with senior managers to provide seasoned advice.

While Mitzner is so far the only staff member listed for the new Orlando office, according to the firm’s website, its practice statewide is chock full of seasoned leaders, including Mitzner, firm CEO Darren Richards, President Bill Carlson, Tucker, Hall, Senior Vice President Theresa Collington, and Vice Presidents John Finotti, Towson Fraser, Clay Hollis, Richard Mullins and Keith Rupp.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

Categories