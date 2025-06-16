Florida ranks as 46th-most patriotic state, according to WalletHub study

With the Fourth of July approaching and America’s semiquincentennial coming up next year, Florida had some work to do when it comes to getting in that patriotic spirit, according to a new study.

The analysis by WalletHub, a financial services and advisory firm, provided a list of the most patriotic states in the U.S. and placed Florida 46th in the rankings.

The study used 13 indicators, including factors such as military enlistees, the number of veterans who vote, and AmeriCorps volunteers. WalletHub analysts then determined a patriotism rating for each state.

With a patriotic score of 70.4, Virginia topped the list as being the most patriotic state in the country. But Virginia was the only Southern state to be listed in the top 10.

“It has a high voter turnout rate, with 72.9% of residents having voted in the 2024 presidential election, compared to the national average of 66%,” the WalletHub study concluded about Virginia. “To top things off, Virginia has the fifth highest number of peace corps volunteers per capita and it is one of the many states that require a standalone course in civics for high school graduation.”

Virginia was followed by Montana, with a total patriotic score of 67.75. Vermont placed third with a score of 66.49, and Colorado finished fourth with a 64.70 score.

The Pacific Northwest is pretty in love with America too. Oregon finished in fifth with a score of 62.27 and Washington placed sixth with a score of 61.09.

But Florida was lagging behind, near the back of the pack with a measly 36.59.

A lot of Southern states finished low in the patriotic rankings. Texas finished just ahead of Florida at 45th with a patriotic score of 37.53. Alabama came in 47th with a score of 34.23.

Louisiana was 48th, registering a score of 32.42. New York sat at 49th with a score of 28.65, and Arkansas finished last with a patriotic score of 28.12.