Last Call for 6.16.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

The countdown has begun. The first block in Florida Politics’ 12th annual list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians kicked off today with the reveal of the No. 25 through No. 21 MPPs. Check them out here and stay tuned this week as the countdown reaches the No. 1 spot on Friday.

It’s finally over … almost.

After 104 days of Session, a final vote on the state budget is imminent. Lawmakers put a bow on the approximately $115 billion spending plan Friday evening, which started the clock on the constitutionally required 72-hour cooling-off window.

The clock hits double zeroes at around 7 p.m.

The vote comes just two weeks before the current fiscal year comes to a close. Now that the Legislature’s work is done, the ball is in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ court.

The budget heading to his desk is about $500 million lighter than the one his office pitched ahead of Session, and $1.5 billion less than the one lawmakers approved for the current fiscal year.

A few snippets being touted include nearly $1.3 billion in tax cuts, including a repeal of the sales tax on commercial rents; $500 million for emergency preparedness and response; and a major boost in nursing home Medicaid rates. And there are plenty of sprinkles on top, too.

Now, the Governor’s office enters a lightning-round veto period.

While lawmakers had the luxury of slow-poking by taking an extra 44 days to agree, if DeSantis did the same, it would force a state government shutdown.

—”Budget addresses food insecurity and helps rural Florida to support Ben Albritton’s agenda” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

—”Plan to shift Florida tourist tax money toward public projects is dead” via Jeffrey Schweers and Stephen Hudak of The Orlando Sentinel

—”As Hillsborough book battle unfolds, other districts wonder who’s next” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times

“Proverbs 22:7 reminds us the borrower is slave to the lender. … Paying off all of our environmental debt this year is a huge step in the right direction.”

— Senate President Ben Albritton, on the budget’s debt reduction plan.

Miami hosts first game in Club World Cup

The first week of games in the FIFA Club World Cup continues tonight with the first match played in Miami during the competition as Argentinian powers Boca Juniors face Portugal-based Benfica in a Group C matchup (6 p.m. ET, DAZN).

The Club World Cup was first held in 2000, previously known as the FIFA Club World Championship. After a four-year hiatus, it returned in 2005 and was played until 2023. This year, it has been revamped to include 32 teams and is expected to be played every four years. This is the first time the Club World Cup has been held in the United States. It was held in Saudi Arabia in 2023, a year ahead of the country hosting the FIFA World Cup. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are scheduled to host the FIFA World Cup next year.

Clubs qualified for the competition by winning continental championships over the past four years, such as the UEFA Champions League or CONMEBOL Libertadores, or by their ranking in their respective confederations.

Both Benfica and Boca Juniors qualified via ranking: Benfica through the UEFA, the European football governing body, and Boca Juniors through CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American soccer.

Inter Miami earned a spot in the competition by winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield last year with the best regular-season record in the league. LAFC also qualified via a play-in competition for the host nation, while a third MLS side, Seattle Sounders, won their way in by taking the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup.

