Personnel note: Katie Inman joins Holland & Knight

Katie Inman, who has served as General Counsel in the Attorney General’s Office since 2022, is joining Holland & Knight’s Tallahassee office as a member of the firm’s Public Policy & Regulation Group.

In her new role, Inman will focus her practice on federal transportation law and regulatory compliance, with an emphasis on Florida administrative law and land use.

“I’m thrilled to join a firm that is doing such important work at both the federal and state level,” Inman said, adding, “My ability to understand technical, complex problems and create plans for compliance will benefit clients across a wide range of industries.”

Inman’s legal career spans more than 20 years, including senior roles at the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. During her time in federal government, Inman received the FAA Administrator’s Award, the Secretary of Transportation’s Gold Medal Award, and the NTSB Distinguished Employee Service Award.

As General Counsel to former Attorney General Ashley Moody, Inman helped guide major legislative initiatives involving data privacy, social media regulation for minors, and health care choice reforms.

“Katie brings a highly valuable blend of federal regulatory and Florida administrative law experience to our team,” said Karen Walker, leader of the HK Law’s Government Section. “She is a recognized leader who can support our world-class transportation practices nationally, while offering clients critical insight on administrative law matters in Florida.”

Anita Mosner, co-chair of Holland & Knight’s Transportation and Infrastructure Industry Sector Group, added: “With deep experience in aviation and other modes of transportation, ‘Katie’ will be a utility player who understands how important aviation and transportation policies are shaped and implemented.”

“We’re excited to welcome ‘Katie’ to our team, especially because of her wealth of experience in emerging aviation regulatory and policy issues that are transforming the aviation industry,” said Joel Roberson, who leads the firm’s Drone and Autonomous Transportation Teams. “Drones and advanced air mobility are areas of focus for Holland & Knight, and her deep knowledge will help us grow our capabilities in this dynamic sector.”

Inman earned her law degree from the Catholic University of America and her undergraduate degree from James Madison University. She is licensed in both Florida and Texas and holds a Remote Pilot in Command Certificate from the FAA.