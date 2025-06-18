Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.18.25

Good Wednesday morning.

___

Breaking late Tuesday — “Judge finds AG James Uthmeier in contempt for flouting immigration order” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A Miami federal judge found Uthmeier in contempt of court for violating her restraining order to halt a new state law that criminalizes the arrival of undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled Uthmeier crossed a line by telling police agencies they were not restrained from enforcing the law, despite her clear order. As punishment, the judge ordered Uthmeier to submit biweekly reports detailing any arrests made under the statute. The finding was reinforced when a federal appeals panel separately rejected Uthmeier’s challenge to the judge’s initial injunction, criticizing his “veiled threat not to obey it” while he publicly challenged her authority in the media.

___

Erin Gillespie, a veteran of Florida state government and a recognized expert in technology-driven public sector solutions, has joined Presidio’s growing Florida team.

Presidio, which has partnered with state agencies, local governments, and educational institutions across Florida for decades, announced Gillespie’s addition as part of its ongoing expansion of State, Local and Education (SLED) solutions.

“Erin’s diverse background in Florida state government, paired with her experience in innovative technology services, makes her the perfect choice to continue expanding our presence here in Florida,” said Dustin Caldwell, Presidio vice president of SLED solutions. “We are so excited to add her to our team.”

Gillespie brings more than 20 years of experience in government operations, economic development, disaster management and technology modernization. She spent over a decade in the Florida state government, including roles as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (now FloridaCommerce) and leadership positions at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Since leaving state service, Gillespie has advised governments across the country on digital transformation strategies, supporting modernization of IT infrastructure, disaster recovery, grants management, call centers and more.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the incredible Presidio team here in Tallahassee, and to continue serving state and local government,” Gillespie said. “Presidio works hand-in-hand with agencies across a wide range of technology solutions to help them deliver better services to constituents all across the state.”

___

Moore, a globally recognized marketing and communications agency headquartered in Tallahassee, has once again been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list.

This honor highlights companies with standout cultures and team-first values.

“We are honored to once again be recognized on a national stage for the culture we’ve built and the values we live by. Our people are the heart of Moore, and this honor belongs to each of them,” said Karen Moore, the agency’s founder and CEO.

The 2025 list, compiled by Inc. in partnership with Quantum Workplace, evaluated companies nationwide on employee engagement, benefits, management effectiveness, professional development and overall workplace experience. Moore was among just 514 honorees selected nationwide.

“This recognition is a celebration of our people and the intentional culture we’ve cultivated together,” said Terrie Ard, president and COO of Moore. “Being named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces affirms that our commitment to collaboration, growth and purpose-driven work truly makes Moore a place where people thrive.”

Moore’s team retention rate stands at 92%, while client retention reaches 98%—figures the agency credits to its deliberate investment in people and culture.

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

“As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it — they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

With team members positioned across the U.S., Moore offers comprehensive services in public affairs, branding, digital marketing, crisis communications, media relations and more, serving Fortune 500 companies, state agencies and nonprofits alike.

___

Florida Politics has released the second batch of our annual list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians, compiled by a panel of experts who ranked officials on a point system. The list comes after a particularly contentious Legislative Session that challenged Gov. Ron DeSantis’ authority and featured prolonged budget battles.

Day Two of the 2025 list includes: No. 20: Guido Maniscalco, No. 19: Kathleen Peters, No. 18: Bill Carlson, No. 17: Fentrice Driskell, and No. 16: Jay Collins, with an honorable mention for Gina Driscoll.

Day Three starts at 9 a.m.; look for posts at the top of the hour — or you can follow the list here.

___

Breaking overnight — “Back-to-back! Florida Panthers repeat as Stanley Cup champions” via Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald — The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions again. The Panthers clinched their second consecutive championship Tuesday night, dominating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 to win the series. The victory was powered by a historic four-goal performance from Sam Reinhart, who recorded the first playoff hat trick in franchise history. Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was stellar, stopping 27 of 28 shots. The win seals a repeat championship over the Oilers, whom the Panthers also defeated in last year’s final. Florida becomes just the seventh team in the NHL’s expansion era to win back-to-back Stanley Cups, cementing their status as a modern-day dynasty after a dominant postseason run.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Leadership Blue Weekend — 2; Special Primary Election for Senate District 15 to succeed the late Geraldine Thompson — 6; Florida Chamber Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 6; ‘The Bear’ season four premieres — 7; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 9; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 23; ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 37; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 37; Florida Freedom Forum — 45; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 49; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 55; The 13th Annual Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) Summit — 55; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 58; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 76; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 78; the Emmys — 88; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 91; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 92; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 100; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 110; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 131; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 156; ‘Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 161; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 163; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 168; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 168; ‘Knives Out 3’ premieres — 177; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 182; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 184; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 190; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 233; F1 Miami begins — 317; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 338; 2026 FIFA World Cup™ begins — 358; ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 548; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 548; Tampa Mayoral Election — 622; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 835; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 912; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1122; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1238; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1638; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2369.

— TOP STORY —

“Cap reax: Florida TaxWatch flags $416M worth of ‘Budget Turkeys’ in 2025 state spending plan” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida TaxWatch has released its annual “Budget Turkey Watchdog Report,” urging Gov. DeSantis to veto 242 questionable spending items totaling $416.1 million from the state’s $115.1 billion budget. The nonprofit government watchdog defines “Budget Turkeys” as appropriations that bypass standard review processes and public scrutiny, often being added late in the Legislative Session. In its report, the group highlighted these projects for lacking the thorough vetting that taxpayers expect and also flagged an additional $799.5 million in spending that warrants “especially close scrutiny” from the Governor before the budget is finalized.

The report identifies numerous earmarks that circumvent established, competitive processes. A significant area of concern is higher education, with $134.3 million allocated to 18 university construction projects that were not on the prioritized state list. Similarly, lawmakers ignored ranked lists for agriculture and cultural grants, instead funding lower-ranked or unranked member projects. For instance, the budget funds agricultural facilities in the Senate President’s home county that were not top priorities, and it defunded a formal grant program for local parks in favor of funding 18 specific park projects directly.

Systemic procedural issues were also a significant focus of the TaxWatch report. It criticizes the Legislature for earmarking nearly all of the state’s $461.5 million Water Quality Improvement Grant funding for 314 specific member projects, forcing a one-year exemption from the program’s statutory rules. The group also spotlighted projects added during the final budget conference, a violation of legislative rules. Florida TaxWatch concluded by recommending that if the Legislature continues to fund local member projects, it must create formal, competitive review and selection processes to ensure transparency and accountability in state spending.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida’s GOP skirmish has been dominated by lawmakers. It’s Ron DeSantis’ turn now.” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida’s GOP-controlled Legislature concluded a turbulent annual Session marked by open feuds with DeSantis and internal squabbles over policy and the state budget. Now, all eyes are on the Governor, whose once-firm grip on lawmakers has noticeably loosened, to see how he uses his veto power on the $115 billion spending plan. The Session featured high-profile clashes, including a legislative probe into an initiative led by the first lady, a protracted battle over tax cuts, and the Legislature’s override of a DeSantis veto for the first time. Republican leaders framed the tension as a healthy reassertion of their role as a “coequal branch,” while they await the Governor’s final word on their work.

“Cap reax: Safety Net Hospitals praise ‘vital funding’ for hospitals in final budget” via Florida Politics — With Sine Die in the rearview, Florida’s Safety Net Hospitals are applauding lawmakers for directing money to institutions providing complex, lifesaving care to Florida’s most vulnerable. The Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida represents numerous nonprofit institutions and health care systems across the state that serve a high volume of Medicaid patients and provide an outsized share of uncompensated care. “Safety Net Hospitals are Florida’s premier public hospitals, academic medical centers and children’s hospitals, including Florida’s most advanced perinatal intensive care centers,” said Safety Net Hospitals CEO Justin Senior. “We’re grateful the Legislature recognized how vital it is to protect funding for hospitals that deliver complex care to Floridians, especially our vulnerable residents with serious medical needs.”

“Cap reax: Americans for Prosperity-Florida lauds ‘key victories for taxpayers’ in budget” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Legislature’s protracted budget negotiations are finally over and Americans for Prosperity-Florida (AFP-FL) is commending lawmakers for what it calls a testament to state leadership. AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said that while this year’s budgeting process “was longer and messier than anyone would have liked,” the outcome and how it was achieved are encouraging. “The final legislative budget delivers key victories for taxpayers and families by rejecting unnecessary spending increases and preserving universal Education Savings Accounts. One of our top priorities was ensuring that families continue to have access to flexible, student-centered learning options, and this spending plan reaffirms Florida’s commitment to educational freedom,” Zander said.

“Cap reax: Florida Conservation Group lauds $268M for land protection in new budget” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A leading land conservation organization is praising the Legislature for approving some $268 million for land protection in the 2025-26 budget. The bulk of that allocation, $250 million, is going to the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP). Another $18 million is being earmarked for the Florida Forever program. The Florida Conservation Group (FCG) is lauding the funding. “We are so appreciative that the Legislature recognizes the need for funding the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program,” said Julie Morris, executive director of the FCG. “With our land base losing ground to so much development, we’ve got to preserve both our agricultural and natural lands to balance out that growth and keep parts of Old Florida intact.”

“Cap reax: Florida Realtors close the deal on a winning Session” via Florida Politics — Florida Realtors applaud the Legislature for advancing policies that support the economy, protect property rights, and expand opportunities for Floridians to thrive. Key measures include eliminating the Business Rent Tax, saving nearly $905 million annually; allocating $280 million to strengthen homes against storms through the My Safe Florida Home Program; providing $50 million to help essential workers afford to live in the communities they serve; and passing legislation to protect the rights of property owners dealing with squatters.

“Cap reax: Florida Hospital Association applauds ‘meaningful health care investments’ in budget” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Count the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) among the organizations praising lawmakers for considerations in the state’s 2025-26 spending plan. The Tallahassee-headquartered nonprofit trade group, which represents hospitals and health systems across the Sunshine State, applauded the Legislature for making “strategic investments in health care,” prioritizing research, infrastructure, mitigation grants and expanded patient access. That includes: $15 million to support hospitals performing intestinal transplants and $10 million for the Cancer Connect Collaborative incubator lawmakers created this year to advance pediatric cancer care and treatment research by specialty children’s hospitals.

“Cap reax: Business advocates give thumbs-up to Florida eliminating Business Rent Tax” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The move by the Legislature to eliminate the state Business Rent Tax is drawing high praise from business advocacy groups. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is thrilled with legislation (HB 7031) that ends taxes that businesses pay on a rental space or building. It’s a move that the NFIB, along with small-business owners in Florida, have been arguing to get done for about a decade. “Eliminating the Business Rent Tax once and for all is a major win for Florida’s small businesses,” said Bill Herrle, executive director of the NFIB.

“Cap reax: Retail group praises sales tax holidays, end of commercial rent tax” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is celebrating the repeal of the commercial rent tax and renewed sales tax holidays on school and hurricane prep supplies. The statewide trade association representing retailers sent out a statement after lawmakers passed a $115 billion budget. The end of the Business Rent Tax takes effect Oct. 1. “Florida is the only state in the nation collecting tax on commercial rent and costing local businesses more than $1 billion a year,” said FRF President and CEO Scott Shalley. “The elimination of the Business Rent Tax will be a boost to our economy, enabling local businesses to grow their operations, expand their teams and invest in their communities. HB 7031 rolls out the welcome mat for new business, job creation and economic growth.”

Florida Specialty Hospitals for Children cheers funding to advance pediatric cancer care, research — The Florida Legislature approved $30 million in funding to help elevate pediatric cancer care treatment and research at Florida’s four nonprofit specialty-licensed children’s hospitals: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, and Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children applauded the Florida House and Senate for their commitment to advancing Florida’s position as a leader in pediatric cancer care and ensuring Florida children can access world-class, specialized cancer care without leaving the state.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Florida’s House Speaker stood up to DeSantis and shifted the power dynamics” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — DeSantis would typically be traversing the state this time of year, trumpeting his legislative accomplishments and the fellow Republican lawmakers who had fallen in line to achieve them. So, it was during his first six years in office, especially as he prepared to run for President. Yet that was enough to shift the power dynamics in the Republican-controlled State Capitol, where lawmakers had spent years bending to the will of a popular Governor who steadily expanded executive power. DeSantis, who is term-limited and has one more Regular Session left, faced more resistance than ever before. The relationship between DeSantis and House Speaker Daniel Perez got so rancorous that, at one point, DeSantis referred to House lawmakers as “treacherous.” Perez countered that the “emotional” Governor was throwing “temper tantrums.”

“Florida Attorney General calls for feds to ‘denaturalize and deport’ congresswoman” via Siena Duncan of the Miami Herald — Florida’s attorney general responded to a Minnesota congresswoman’s criticisms of the Donald Trump administration by calling on Tuesday for her deportation. Uthmeier posted “Denaturalize and Deport” on X in response to a video of Rep. Ilhan Omar condemning Trump’s organization of a military parade last Saturday. She encouraged people to participate in protests at the time. “The military are in our streets without any regard for people’s constitutional rights,” Omar said in the video, “while our President is spending millions of dollars propping himself up like a failed dictator.”

“U.S. Jews fleeing Israel-Iran hostilities to fly home in Florida-backed airlift” via David Lyons of the Orlando Sentinel — Nearly 1,500 Jewish-Americans — including Broward County residents visiting Israel — were evacuated Tuesday aboard a cruise ship to Cyprus, and were scheduled to board flights home that were arranged by the state of Florida. Birthright Israel, a cultural and educational program mainly for young Jewish adults, said in a statement that the visitors boarded the Crown Iris, an Israeli cruise vessel, for a 13-hour voyage to Larnaca, Cyprus, in the Mediterranean Sea. The ship sailed under the protection of the Israeli Navy. The organization said it is in the process of “repatriating nearly 2,800 international participants — the majority of whom are young adults from the United States — who have been stranded in Israel due to the escalating conflict with Iran.” The group aboard the ship was scheduled to be met in Cyprus by four wide-bodied jetliners chartered by DeSantis, who is attending the 55th Paris International Air Show in France on a state-sponsored commercial trip.

“Florida’s budget: Property tax rebates, sales tax cut fail” via Skyler Swisher of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — GOP leaders’ marquee plans to deliver tax relief to Floridians dealing with the rising cost of living fizzled as they wrapped up a lengthy, contentious Session this week. The Legislature adjourned late Monday night without approving a $1,000 property tax rebate sought by DeSantis, a reduction of the sales tax rate pushed by House Speaker Perez or even the more-minor sales tax savings plan suggested by Senate President Ben Albritton. Those efforts collapsed amid infighting among Florida’s Republican leaders, despite the GOP holding a supermajority in the Legislature. Instead, the Legislature’s $1.3 billion tax cut package primarily benefits businesses, while providing some targeted sales tax relief to families. The package eliminates the Business Rent Tax, a levy charged by no other state. Other items benefiting business interests include a repeal of the aviation fuel tax and a sales tax exemption for NASCAR tickets.

“Hospitals stunned by Senate GOP’s Medicaid plan” via Robert King, Caitlin Oprysko, Jordain Carney and Amanda Chu of POLITICO — One of the most powerful lobbies in Washington is redoubling its efforts to avoid a cut to Medicaid payments in the GOP’s megabill. Hospital executives weren’t happy last month when the House included a provision in its version of the bill freezing a loophole states have used to boost payments to hospitals serving the low-income patients enrolled in Medicaid. Hospitals have long enjoyed deference from lawmakers since they both care for and employ their constituents.

“Coastal Floridians rally to urge DeSantis to sign Apalachicola oil drilling ban” via James Call of USA Today Network — Coastal community leaders and about 200 residents rallied in Apalachicola to encourage DeSantis to sign into law a bill to ban oil drilling along the Apalachicola River. Business and civic groups like the local Down River Project and Florida Shellfish Aquaculture Association organized a meeting of Kill the Drill volunteers to let DeSantis know they will stand with him when he carries HB 1143 across “the finish line” and make it a state law. Kill the Drill is an ad hoc coalition, organized by the Apalachicola River Keeper in 2024, when it became known that a Louisiana-based company was seeking to put an exploratory well in Calhoun County, 60 miles west of Tallahassee.

“The price you pay for an Obamacare plan could surge next year in Florida” via Daniel Chang for the Miami Herald — Millions of Americans, like Miami caregiver Josefina Muralles, may lose their affordable health insurance as enhanced pandemic-era subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are set to expire at the end of the year. Without congressional action, enrollees face massive premium hikes, with states like Florida and Texas hit hardest. The issue has sparked a political debate: advocates warn that millions could become uninsured, while critics argue that the subsidies were temporary measures that inflate costs and encourage fraud. Insurers are urging a decision before the Fall open enrollment period to prevent widespread confusion, leaving millions of working families uncertain about whether they will be able to afford their health coverage next year.

“Public adjusters could become harder to find if new Citizens Insurance payout policy spreads” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — Fewer public adjusters might be available to help policyholders settle claims with insurance companies if a new payout policy quietly being rolled out by Citizens Property Insurance Corp. becomes adopted across the rest of the industry, the director of the state’s public adjuster association is warning. Like attorneys, policyholders hire public adjusters to represent them in determining the value of insurance claims. Typically, they take over communication with insurance companies until agreements are reached and secure higher settlements than policyholders working on their own. Adjusters in Florida say they were shocked to receive letters from state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp. alerting them that their names will no longer be included as co-payees on claims settlement checks sent to policyholders.

“With storm season here, solar power offers lifeline for Floridians” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season began June 1, and early forecasts from meteorologists predict up to 19 named storms, including 10 hurricanes and five major hurricanes — Category 3 or higher. With widespread and prolonged power outages reported in the aftermath of recent storms, more Florida homeowners are turning to solar energy systems equipped with battery storage as a way to keep their homes powered during emergencies. “We’ve had a steady increase in inquiries this year, especially from customers who’ve experienced multiple outages during recent storm seasons,” said Stilwell Solar Manager Kelly Miller. “Rooftop solar and battery storage provide an added layer of protection during and after the storm, allowing homeowners to still use critical appliances and while the grid is down.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donald Trump says the U.S. knows where Iran’s Ali Khamenei is hiding and urges Iran’s unconditional surrender” via Aamer Madhani and Chris Megerian of The Associated Press — Trump said Tuesday the U.S. knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is hiding during the Israel-Iran conflict but doesn’t want him killed “for now.” Trump urged, in a social media posting, Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” as the five-day conflict continues to escalate. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump added. “He is an easy target but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.” Trump’s increasingly muscular comments toward the Iranian government come after he urged Tehran’s 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his participation in an international summit to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

“U.S. moves 30 jets as Iran attack speculation grows” via Matt Murphy, Thomas Spencer & Alex Murray of BBC — At least 30 U.S. military planes have been moved from bases in America to Europe over the past three days, flight tracking data reviewed by BBC Verify has shown. The planes in question are all U.S. military tanker aircraft used to refuel fighter jets and bombers. According to Flightradar24, at least seven of these — all KC-135s — stopped off in U.S. air bases in Spain, Scotland and England. The flights come as Israel and Iran continue to exchange strikes, after Israel launched an operation on Friday that it said was to destroy Tehran’s nuclear program. It is unclear whether the U.S. movements are directly connected to the conflict, but one expert told BBC Verify that the tanker aircraft flights were “highly unusual.”

“Trump speaks with Benjamin Netanyahu after crucial meeting on Israel-Iran war” via Barak Ravid and Dave Lawler of Axios — Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Tuesday evening after meeting with his national security team about the escalating war between Israel and Iran, an Israeli official told Axios. Ahead of the meeting, three U.S. officials said Trump was seriously considering joining the war and launching a U.S. strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, especially its underground uranium enrichment facility in Fordow. The meeting took place in the White House Situation Room and lasted about an hour and 20 minutes. Trump returned early from the G7 summit to focus on Iran, telling reporters on Air Force One overnight that he wasn’t interested in a “ceasefire” but a “real end” to the war and to Iran’s nuclear program.

“U.S. spies said Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon. Trump dismisses that assessment” via Chris Megerian and David Klepper of The Associated Press — Tulsi Gabbard left no doubt when she testified to Congress about Iran’s nuclear program earlier this year. The country was not building nuclear weapons, the national intelligence director told lawmakers, and its Supreme Leader had not reauthorized the dormant program even though it had enriched uranium to higher levels. But Trump dismissed the assessment of U.S. spy agencies during an overnight flight back to Washington as he cut short his trip to the Group of Seven summit to focus on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. “I don’t care what she said,” Trump told reporters. In his view, Iran was “very close” to having a nuclear bomb.

“Trump says he won’t call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after lawmaker shootings because it would ‘waste time’” via Darlene Superville of The Associated Press — Trump ruled out calling Minnesota Gov. Walz after the targeted shootings of two state lawmakers, saying that to do so would “waste time.” One lawmaker and her husband were killed, and the second legislator and his wife suffered serious injuries in the shootings early Saturday. A suspect surrendered to police on Sunday. The Republican President spoke to reporters early Tuesday aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington after abruptly leaving an international summit in Canada because of rising tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. Asked if he had called Walz yet, Trump said the Democratic Governor is “slick” and “whacked out” and “I’m not calling him.”

“Alex Padilla says Trump is on a ‘tour of retribution’ in first post-handcuffing floor speech” via Giselle Ruhiyyih Ewing of POLITICO — Sen. Padilla castigated Trump as a “vindictive President on a tour of retribution” and warned of what the administration was doing to Americans around the country in “places where there are no cameras” in his first comments on the Senate floor since his handcuffing at Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press briefing last week. Padilla’s handcuffing marked a sharp turn in an already dramatic week for Los Angeles, where Trump last week deployed National Guard troops and Marines to contain protests and unrest that erupted in response to the administration’s immigration detentions in the city. The altercation sparked outrage from Democrats, who slammed the administration’s heavy-handed response to a sitting Senator.

“Trump officials reverse guidance exempting farms, hotels from immigration raids” via Carol D. Leonnig, Natalie Allison, Marianne LeVine and Lauren Kaori Gurley of The Washington Post — The Department of Homeland Security told staff that it was reversing guidance issued last week that agents were not to conduct immigration raids at farms, hotels and restaurants — a decision that stood at odds with Trump’s calls for mass deportations of anyone without legal status. Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including its Homeland Security Investigations division, told agency leaders in a call Monday that agents must continue conducting immigration raids at agricultural businesses, hotels and restaurants. The new instructions were shared in an 11 a.m. call to representatives from 30 field offices across the country.

“DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction” via Luke Barr and Pierre Thomas of ABC News — Noem was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital by ambulance for an allergic reaction on Tuesday, a DHS spokesperson said. “Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson said. “She is alert and recovering.”

“Senators get security briefing following Minnesota shootings” via Jordain Carney and Katherine Tully-McManus of POLITICO — Senators used a closed-door briefing with law enforcement officials Tuesday to push for more funding for lawmaker security in the wake of the past weekend’s fatal shootings in Minnesota. Sens. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, and Dave McCormick a Republican from Pennsylvania were among the attendees making the case for additional resources to protect elected officials, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — underscoring the scope of the bipartisan appeal to representatives with the U.S. Capitol Police and Senate sergeant-at-arms conducting the briefing.

“U.S. Senators call for security funding boost after Minnesota assassination” via Jennifer Shutt, Ariana Figueroa and Shauneen Miranda of Florida Phoenix — U.S. Senators emerged from a briefing with federal law enforcement officials Tuesday, saying they’ll likely boost funding on safety and security for members and their families in an upcoming government funding bill. The hour-long briefing by U.S. Capitol Police and the Senate sergeant-at-arms followed the weekend assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband, as well as the attempted murder of a State Senator and his wife. The shooter had a list of Democratic elected officials, including members of Congress, and their home addresses, which renewed long-standing security concerns among lawmakers. Senate Majority Leader John Thune spoke about the shootings during a floor speech shortly after the meeting, pressing for an end to political violence.

“Senate passes cryptocurrency bill, handing industry a victory” via Robert Jimison of The New York Times — The Senate passed legislation to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins, putting the cryptocurrency industry, which had long been viewed with suspicion by lawmakers in Washington, on the brink of a significant policy breakthrough. Bipartisan approval of the bill, known as the GENIUS Act, followed an aggressive lobbying campaign aimed at transforming the cryptocurrency industry’s image from scandal-plagued experiment to a legitimate financial sector. Senate passage came amid fierce objections from many Democrats, who warned that the measure lacked strict enough regulations or oversight to prevent abuses, including anti-corruption rules that would bar Trump and his family from continuing to profit from cryptocurrency.

“Personnel note: John Barsa joins Continental Strategy as D.C. partner” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Consulting firm Continental Strategy has added Barsa, a veteran of the Trump administration, as its newest partner in Washington, D.C. An Army veteran with deep experience in national security and international development, Barsa previously served as Acting Administrator for USAID and held senior roles at the Department of Homeland Security. His appointment is designed to bolster the firm’s federal policy expertise, particularly in defense and Latin American affairs. This high-profile addition is part of Continental Strategy’s recent expansion, which has included hiring several other operatives with close ties to prominent Republican leaders like Trump, Marco Rubio, and Rick Scott, solidifying the firm’s growing influence in Washington and beyond.

— ELECTIONS —

“Special Election to replace the late Gwen Henderson scheduled for September” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer has scheduled a Special Election for District 5 on the Tampa City Council for Sept. 9. The announcement comes one week after City Council member Henderson passed away suddenly at 60 years old. The Special Election will be held to choose her successor. If no candidate in the race receives more than 50% of the vote, a Runoff Election will be held Oct. 28. District 5 covers parts of downtown, East Tampa, Ybor City and parts of West Tampa, with nearly 44,000 registered voters. Only voters who reside in the district may vote in the Special Election. To run, candidates must have been a resident in District 5 for at least six months before the date they assume office and a resident of the city for one year.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami congressman urges Noem not to deport Venezuelan torture victim” via Verónica Egui Brito and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — A federal lawmaker from Miami is urging the Trump administration to stop the deportation of a former Venezuelan political prisoner who was recently detained by U.S. immigration authorities. U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart penned a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Noem raising “serious concerns” about the detention of Gregory Antonio Sanabria Tarazona, who was jailed for more than three years by Venezuelan authorities and reportedly tortured for his participation in nationwide anti-Maduro protests in 2014. “I’m increasingly concerned with the growing cases of people in the United States who have fled oppressive regimes and are being detained and held for possible deportation,“ said Diaz-Balart, on X. “Cases like Sanabria’s, and so many others with legitimate claims of persecution, require a thorough review.”

“In ‘city of immigrants,’ Miami votes to enter ICE agreement” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — After hours of commentary from residents expressing opposition, City Commissioners in Miami have voted in favor of entering an immigration enforcement agreement with ICE, deputizing police officers in South Florida’s largest city with immigration enforcement powers. At Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, Commissioners Joe Carollo, Miguel Angel Gabela and Ralph Rosado voted for the city to enter into a 287(g) agreement with ICE. Commissioners Christine King and Damian Pardo voted no. “All of us are immigrants,” King said.

“New policy: Mind your manners, watch your language at Indian River School Board meetings” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Watch your language when speaking to the School Board or you can be asked to leave. The School Board, with limited discussion, unanimously approved updating its policies regarding individuals speaking at public meetings. The School Board Chair has always had the authority to remove an unruly speaker. The new policy expands the Chair’s authority, allowing the Chair to “stop, interrupt or warn” a speaker when their statement is repetitive, obscene or a “true threat.” That includes speakers who shout, use profanity or become disruptive, the policy says. An obscene statement includes speakers using profanity or making gestures that are “crude, abusive, vulgar, offensive, pornographic or indecent,” according to the policy.

“With deep county ties, Joe Abruzzo chosen as Palm Beach County’s next top Administrator” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — The Palm Beach County Commission chose Abruzzo as the next County Administrator, turning to a fixture in local politics to fill one of the most important executive staffing positions in the region. Abruzzo was elected in 2020 to serve as Clerk of the Circuit Court and the county’s Comptroller. He was re-elected in 2024. Before his stint as Clerk, he served in both the House and Senate. His selection moves him from the world of elective politics to one where he executes the policy of others who were elected. “To you, the Board of County Commissioners — my new bosses — I promise I will handle the duties and the powers of this position with the utmost transparency and respect,” Abruzzo said.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Valencia College halts international student recruiting amid visa issues” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Valencia College will halt its recruitment of international students starting in the Fall semester, citing “rapidly changing conditions and uncertainties about student visas,” a school spokesperson said. The college will continue to serve current and new international students, according to an email from spokesperson Linda Shrieves. However, the college “has elected to stop proactively recruiting students from abroad,” she added. International students make up just 2.5% of Valencia’s more than 47,000 students. The 1,293 international students pay out-of-state tuition, so nearly four times as much as Florida residents, who can earn an associate degree for about $6,000.

“Closer look at seven of the Volusia, Flagler projects that made it into the Florida budget” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Much was requested. Far fewer asks were granted. Here’s a look at seven of the local projects Volusia and Flagler county lawmakers sponsored that made it into the 2025-26 state budget approved by the Legislature late on June 16. Daytona State College received nearly $17.3 million to construct a new facility, allowing the school to start programs in aviation, airframe, and powerplant maintenance. Under the project, students will be trained for an “FAA-approved program that fills a huge demand for aircraft mechanics” in the 41,000 square-foot building, according to the request made by Sen. Tom Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican, and Rep. Chase Tramont, a Port Orange Republican.

“New NSB Parking Director promises technology-led approach to find parking solutions” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — One of the recommendations of New Smyrna Beach’s Parking Task Force last year was to create a Mobility and Parking Department to lead the effort of implementing parking improvements across the city. The city has now taken that first step by hiring Steven Mendygral, who began as director of the city’s Mobility and Parking Department in May. With the new Department, the city sets off on a new path toward implementing ideas for improving the city’s often challenging parking scene. Bringing over 11 years of experience to his new role, Mendygral said in an interview on June 13 that bringing technology and data collection will be crucial to any short or long-term ideas for the city.

“Court: Ormond Beach liable for property taxes on closed River Bend Golf Course” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Citing case law, a judge has ruled that Ormond Beach is responsible for unpaid property taxes on the shuttered River Bend Golf Course and has ordered a hearing to determine how much the city must pay. Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston issued the ruling in the legal battle in which Ormond Beach sued Volusia County Property Appraiser Larry Bartlett and Volusia County Tax Collector Will Roberts. Roberts also counter-sued. Ormond Beach owed $271,000 in unpaid taxes, according to Bartlett in a News-Journal story three years ago. The city maintained it was exempt from property taxes because it is a municipality.

“UCF taps Boise State leader John Buckwalter to be its next Provost” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The University of Central Florida has hired Boise State University Provost Buckwalter to be the school’s second-highest-ranking official and chief academic officer after a national search. Buckwalter starts his new job as UCF Provost Aug. 1. “Dr. Buckwalter brings a results-driven mindset and a deep understanding of the mission of a public research university,” UCF President Alexander Cartwright said in a statement. “His leadership reflects a clear focus on student success, faculty performance and excellence, and strengthening collaborative efforts that support workforce growth and economic development.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson honored with homegoing service” via Rebekah Nelson and Mary O’Connell of ABC Action News — Henderson, a Tampa City Council member who passed away last week, was honored with a homegoing service on Tuesday. Officials, friends, family, and community members packed Allen Temple AME Church in Tampa and its overflow room, filling every seat and leaving standing room only. “Gwen, if you know her and you met her, you will never forget her,” said friend Tonya Holden. Dozens of people paid their respects to Henderson. When asked to describe their beloved friend, people who attended the service weren’t short for words. “She’s a people’s person,” said friend Chloe Coney. “She was an extraordinary person that did extraordinary things.”

“How Anna Paulina Luna is more conservative than her Pinellas district” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — A new report from the conservative-leaning Institute for Legislative Analysis found that Luna doesn’t vote like she represents anything close to a swing district. In 2024, Luna’s second year in Congress, she voted about 92% of the time to decrease the size or scope of government, one of the highest figures in the House, the institute found. Her score was higher than every Republican in Florida except former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, both of whom represent districts far more conservative than Luna’s. Luna represents a portion of Pinellas County that has grown more conservative in recent years, but for decades had a history of electing moderate Republicans and Democrats.

“Women’s soccer stadium proposed for Ybor Harbor development” via Ryan Burkett of Fox 13 News — Days after Tampa Bay Sun FC captured the inaugural USL Super League championship, team and league officials partnered with developers to unveil their pitch for a stadium as part of the Ybor Harbor project. Ybor Harbor is a planned 33-acre, mixed-use waterfront development that would connect Channelside with Downtown Tampa and Ybor City. Tampa business leader Darryl Shaw is the lead developer of Ybor Harbor and the majority owner of Tampa Bay Sun FC. In addition to the stadium, plans are in the works to house the USL’s headquarters at Ybor Harbor.

“Jeff Knight’s boat did not take on water after fatal ferry crash, warrant states” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — A boat operated by Pinellas business mogul Knight that struck the Clearwater Ferry was not taking on water after the deadly April crash, according to a search warrant for the vessel. The results of the warrant contradict Knight’s version of events: In a letter from his attorney days after the incident, Knight maintained his boat was damaged and taking on water. Knight had feared for the safety of an infant on board when he motored to shore about 10 minutes after the crash, the letter states. Sheriff’s deputies intercepted Knight on the water and towed him to a nearby boat ramp. When Knight passed the sheriff’s boat flashing its lights and headed to the scene, he “made no attempt to flag them down,” the warrant states.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Northwest Florida State College Board: one new trustee; two members reappointed” via the Northwest Florida Daily News — DeSantis has appointed one member to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees and reappointed two current members. DeSantis has appointed Lyndsi Stevens, chief marketing officer for Celerium Inc., to the Board. Reappointed to the Board are Cory Fosdyk, owner of Krueger, Fosdyck, Brown, McCall & Associates Private Wealth Management; and Jack “Tanner” Peacock, a broker associate for Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty. The Florida Senate must confirm the appointments. Northwest Florida State College enrolls 7,800 students, including 1,739 who are dual enrolled. The average student age is 22.5, and more than 5% receive GI Bill benefits, which is nearly three times the national average.

“Leon County advances larger budget, with no property tax increase” via Matt Hoffmann of WCTV — The Leon County Commission held its budget workshop Tuesday, where Commissioners met to discuss the preliminary budget. During the workshop, which lasted over three hours, the budget director revealed that next year’s proposed budget is approximately $26 million more than this year’s, totaling just over $404 million. The Commission voted to keep the millage rate, a property tax rate, steady. An increase in property values and other fees or taxes will cover the rise in spending. Because the Legislature just finished its budget after the county staff drafted their proposal, the county is currently facing a $565,000 deficit.

“FSU Board OKs $2.97B operating budget, a downtick from last year’s record-breaking figure” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University’s Board of Trustees has approved a $2.97 billion operating budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year – a slight drop from the record-breaking figure that was passed last year. Trustees met virtually on June 12 to vote on the new budget, which represents a 1% decrease from the $3 billion budget approved for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The drop comes after the university saw a 14.3% increase in its budget from $2.62 billion the previous year. The $2.97 billion budget does not yet reflect new state funding for the 2025-26 fiscal year, as legislators are still working to finalize the state’s spending plan, which DeSantis must sign for related amendments to be made.

“Lawsuit filed to ‘investigate’ FAMU presidential search, Marva Johnson selection” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — A group of Florida A&M University stakeholders are looking to take their concerns about Johnson’s presidential selection – and how it was allegedly predetermined – to court, pushing for an investigation as her confirmation draws closer. On behalf of 10 FAMU alumni, Tallahassee lawyers Mutaqee Akbar and Ennis Jacobs filed an emergency “Petition for Temporary Mandatory Injunctive Relief” on June 16 against the eight members of the university’s Board of Trustees who voted in favor of Johnson for president in mid-May – as well as the Florida Board of Governors’ Chair Brian Lamb and Vice Chair Alan Levine.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Fiona McFarland secures $39M in state budget for local projects” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — State Rep. McFarland has secured nearly $39 million in the state budget for various projects affecting her district, and beyond. The Sarasota Republican’s biggest appropriations win this Legislative Session, which ended Monday after a six-week overtime to hash out the budget, is a $10 million line item for the University of Florida Diabetes Institute to expand its efforts creating a statewide diabetes research hub and clinical outreach program. Sarasota County is in its second year of a five-year plan identifying diabetes as one of the county’s top medical concerns, with local officials eyeing improvements to diabetes education, prevention, and treatment. McFarland also helped secure nearly $5.9 million for the New College of Florida, located in her district, to renovate dorms that are overdue for updates due to a series of deferred maintenance.

“Manatee Board launches 10-week Superintendent search after firing Jason Wysong” via Samantha Gholar of the USA Today Network-Florida — Nearly a month after the abrupt and controversial firing of Superintendent Wysong, the Manatee County School Board has set a 10-week timeline to hire his replacement. During a special meeting, Board members outlined the key dates for the district’s leadership search, with guidance from the Florida School Boards Association. Applications will open July 10 and close Aug. 2, with interviews and public forums scheduled for the week of Aug. 19. A final vote to select the new Superintendent is expected on Aug. 27. The Board will finalize job qualifications and search criteria during a June 25 workshop.

— TOP OPINION —

“Keeping Florida kids away from sextortion takes more than ‘safe settings’” via Lauren Book for the Tampa Bay Times — When we think about protecting our kids, we naturally focus on visible dangers. But today, some of the greatest threats are hidden behind screens. Online predators use anonymity to exploit young people on platforms like Roblox and TikTok, even those with safety settings. Alarming statistics show that one in five children encounters online sexual solicitation, and predators will always find a way around filters.

That’s why true digital safety isn’t about parental controls alone; it’s about conversation. We must teach our kids to recognize red flags, never share private information, and understand that anyone online could be an adult in disguise. The rise of sextortion, a manipulative crime linked to a tragic increase in youth suicide, makes this dialogue more urgent than ever. We must build trust so our children know they can come to us with anything, without fear or shame. Predators operate through every internet-capable device, and with cybercrime losses soaring, we must act.

As a mother and survivor, I urge families to treat digital safety with the same seriousness as fire drills. National Internet Safety Month is a call to action. We must have open conversations about online dangers, sexting, and sextortion to empower our children. Organizations like Lauren’s Kids offer free resources to help. By turning fear into action, we can create a safer digital world and protect our children from harm.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“The tepid theatrics of Trump’s parade” via Carolina A. Miranda of The Washington Post — Theatrics in politics are intended to distract from reality. Pete Hegseth might do a photogenic burpee, but he has done little to contend with quality-of-life issues affecting service members, such as housing. What’s more, the Defense Department budget is running three months late. Trump’s parade likewise offered a dystopian split screen between idealistic reverence for the military in D.C. and images of the National Guard and Marines stonily guarding federal sites on the streets of Los Angeles, where I live. Some commentators were relieved that the parade wasn’t a full-blown authoritarian display of goose-stepping troops and deadly missiles — a la Russia or North Korea. But you don’t have to go full-on dictator to put on a good parade.

“Israel’s Iran mission creeps into regime change” via The Washington Post — Israel’s wars have a history of mission creep. And in that tradition of relentless escalation, the Israeli campaign that began early Friday against Iran’s nuclear program is now moving inexorably toward regime change. Watching the television images from Tehran, you see that Israel is widening its lens. On Sunday, it was the billowing flames surrounding the Greater Tehran Police Command, loathed by many as a center of repression. On Monday, it was an attack on the headquarters of Iranian state television, dispenser of state propaganda, driving the stolid news anchor in a dark hijab and chador from her chair in the middle of a broadcast. The clearest sign that Israel is going for the heart of the regime came in a comment Monday from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Asked by ABC News whether Israel plans to target Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Netanyahu answered: “We are doing what we need to do.”

“The MAGA coalition has turned on itself” via Jonathan Lemire and Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Atlantic — Right-wing figures have descended into vicious debate over whether the White House should take a more active role in Israel’s bombardment of Iran—one that, with American help, could dismantle Tehran’s nuclear program or even lead to regime change. Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and other isolationist voices are demanding that Trump stay out of another Middle Eastern war. Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, and other more hawkish conservatives are making the case that there has never been — and may never again be — a better time to take on Iran. That same split has surfaced among Republicans on Capitol Hill. Sen. Lindsey Graham and others are pushing Trump to help Israel destroy Tehran’s nuclear program, a goal of American Presidents dating back decades. Meanwhile, MAGA luminaries such as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have declared that further U.S. involvement would betray the President’s “America First” ideals.

“Bad host? ICE targets FIFA Club World Cup for ‘mass deportations’ opportunity” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — This Summer’s FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in South Florida is exposing the lie at the heart of Trump’s improvised immigration crackdown. I say “improvised” because it was just last week when Trump seemed to have an epiphany, suddenly realizing that so many of the undocumented residents of the United States were essential workers who ought to be left alone. “Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, longtime workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump tweeted on June 12.

“Yes, they’re going after Medicare too” via Jonathan Cohn of The Bulwark — Republicans say the health care cuts in their One Big Beautiful Bill wouldn’t touch Medicare. That is not true. One reason is the bill’s projected fiscal effects. Thanks to all the tax cuts, the legislation would likely increase deficits enough to trigger automatic spending reductions that, under the terms of a 2010 law, would include cuts to Medicare. But the claim is also not true for another reason: One of the more important health care cuts in the legislation would affect Medicare beneficiaries. And not just any Medicare beneficiaries. I’m talking about some of the most vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities who are on Medicare—the ones who can least afford to deal with punishing medical bills.

“DeSantis’ biggest whistleblower deserves justice” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — James Gaddis is a beacon of hope in Florida. You know who he is. Gaddis was an obscure state employee who was fired from his job last Summer after leaking details of a secret plot by the DeSantis administration to despoil nine pristine Florida state parks with golf courses, pickleball courts and resort-style lodges — all to benefit his wealthy friends. The revelation set off a statewide furor that nearly a year later has still not subsided. Amid a disastrous launch by the state Department of Environmental Protection, residents organized mass protests all over the state, including at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound, which was targeted for three golf courses. The outcry forced DeSantis to beat a hasty retreat, calling DEP’s plan “just half-baked and it was not ready for prime time.”

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Two Miami chefs, one family: Brother wins top award that his sister won last year” via Connie Ogle of the Miami Herald — Nando Chang, the Peruvian-born chef whose Miami restaurant Itamae Ao earned its first Michelin star this year, has just won a James Beard Award — the exact same award his sister Val won a year ago. Chang, who opened Itamae Ao in 2024, was named Best Chef: South at a ceremony Monday night at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. An emotional Chang thanked his parents, his wife Lauren, brother Elvis, and “my favorite chef and sister, Val.” He discussed being a Peruvian of Chinese descent, an identity that was “interesting and at times confusing,” and his love for his adopted country, despite the difficult times faced by immigrants now.

“Movie Review: From bumper to bumper, ‘F1′ is Formula One spectacle” via Jake Coyle of The Associated Press — The wide-screen spectacle of Formula One gets a gleaming, rip-roaring workout in Joseph Kosinski’s “F1,” a fine-tuned machine of a movie that, in its most riveting racing scenes, approaches a kind of high-speed splendor. Kosinski, who last endeavored to put moviegoers in the seat of a fighter jet in “Top Gun: Maverick,” has moved to the open cockpits of Formula One with much the same affection, if not outright need, for speed. A lot of the same team is back. Jerry Bruckheimer produces. Ehren Kruger, a co-writer on “Maverick,” takes sole credit here. Hans Zimmer, a co-composer previously, supplies the thumping score. But whereas Tom Cruise is a particularly forward-moving action star, Brad Pitt, who stars as the driving-addicted Sonny Hayes in “F1,” has always been a more arrestingly poised presence.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.