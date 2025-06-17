Personnel note: John Barsa joins Continental Strategy as D.C. partner

Continental Strategy just added another power player to its leadership roster.

The firm announced the addition of John Barsa, a veteran of President Donald Trump’s administration, as its newest partner in Washington, D.C.

Barsa, a U.S. Army veteran, brings decades of experience in defense, national security and international development, further bolstering the firm’s federal policy expertise and Latin America connections.

He is expected to play a key role in advancing the firm’s strategic consulting services and strengthening its influence in national security circles.

“From standing up key agency capabilities under several Presidents to playing a key role in the first Trump transition, John is one of the most sophisticated operators in global policy and national security,” said Carlos Trujillo, President of Continental Strategy.

“His own military service, paired with his decades-long experience in defense and international politics, makes him a major addition to our team.”

Barsa previously served as Acting Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under Trump in 2020. Before that, he was the agency’s Assistant Administrator for Latin America and the Caribbean.

He also held senior roles at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including Acting Assistant Secretary for the Office of Partnership and Engagement and founding Director of the DHS Office of Public Liaison.

Barsa, who also runs his own government relations firm, served in both Special Forces and Civil Affairs units of the Army, shaping his career in public service and crisis response. His experience also includes coordination and legislative affairs work at NASA, as well as a tenure as a congressional staffer for the late former U.S. Rep. Lincoln Díaz-Balart.

Barsa’s influence has garnered media attention from major outlets, including Axios, CNN, and The Washington Post. He’s been praised by members of Congress, including Mario Díaz-Balart, who in 2020 called him a “skilled, capable leader and manager of large government organizations.”

“On policy,” the Congressman said, “John fully appreciates the importance of outreach to those languishing under tyranny in places such as Venezuela and Cuba while maintaining tight sanctions on dictatorships.”

Barsa’s appointment adds a high-profile national security specialist to Continental’s growing portfolio of influence in Washington and Latin America. It comes just over a week after the firm added veteran Rick Scott staffer Craig Carbone to its D.C. office and just over six months after longtime GOP operative Alex Garcia came on as partner.

Over the past year, Continental Strategy also appointed former Marco Rubio Chief of Staff Alberto Martinez as Washington Managing Partner and named Katie Wiles, the former Director of Communications for ex-Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and daughter of Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, as Director of the firm’s Jacksonville and Washington offices.