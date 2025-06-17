June 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cap reax: Citrus industry cheers Legislature approving about $140M in funds for growers

Drew DixonJune 17, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Cap reax: Florida Conservation Group lauds $268M for land protection in new budget

HeadlinesTampa Bay

12th annual list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians

HeadlinesInfluence

Orlando Realtor leader investigated for messages about women in Panama

Southern-Gardens-Citrus-800x533
Much of the money will go to marketing and research designed to reduce plant diseases that threaten citrus groves.

Citrus growers are thrilled as the Florida Legislature approves nearly $140 million in allocations for the industry that are included in the 2025-26 fiscal budget.

It’s a sizable chunk of funding that will help the citrus industry in the state through research designed to counter plant diseases that spoil the fruit, marketing initiatives, packing house help and citrus inspection among other elements.

Of the $139.67 million approved in the recently concluded legislative session, the most significant chunk of funding is $104.5 million earmarked for the Citrus Research Field Trial with the Citrus Research and Development Foundation. That allocation will go toward large-scale field trials on “grove management and treatments and therapies, disease-resistant varieties, grove design, pest and disease control and post-planting care to increase citrus production and for research through the Citrus Research and Development Foundation (CRDF),” a Florida Citrus Mutual news release said.

That’s targeting ongoing plant diseases that often kill or contaminate fruit while it’s still on the tree in groves.

“Florida’s citrus growers applaud the Florida Legislature’s record-breaking investment of nearly $140 million to shepherd the state’s iconic citrus industry back to greatness. It’s a vote of confidence in our growers and exactly the support we need to rebuild and sustain Florida’s signature crop,” said Florida Citrus Mutual Executive Vice President and CEO Matt Joyner. “The investment will help boost production, strengthen the state’s economy and preserve the sweet legacy of Florida citrus for generations to come.”

Other citrus funding approved by Sunshine State lawmakers includes $10 million dedicated to the Florida Department of Citrus for marketing the crop harvests to consumers. Still, another $10 million will go to the Citrus Packing Equipment Cost Share Program, handled by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), for packinghouse purchases of industry rehabilitation equipment.

Some $6.52 million is dedicated to the Citrus Health Response Program, overseen by the FDACS, to develop new varieties of fruit, increase citrus production, and increase technological advances to treat and prevent citrus greening.

The remaining funding will be allocated to several efforts, including citrus inspections and citrus recovery programs, among other initiatives.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOrlando Realtor leader investigated for messages about women in Panama

next12th annual list of Tampa Bay's Most Powerful Politicians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories