Cap reax: Citrus industry cheers Legislature approving about $140M in funds for growers

Citrus growers are thrilled as the Florida Legislature approves nearly $140 million in allocations for the industry that are included in the 2025-26 fiscal budget.

It’s a sizable chunk of funding that will help the citrus industry in the state through research designed to counter plant diseases that spoil the fruit, marketing initiatives, packing house help and citrus inspection among other elements.

Of the $139.67 million approved in the recently concluded legislative session, the most significant chunk of funding is $104.5 million earmarked for the Citrus Research Field Trial with the Citrus Research and Development Foundation. That allocation will go toward large-scale field trials on “grove management and treatments and therapies, disease-resistant varieties, grove design, pest and disease control and post-planting care to increase citrus production and for research through the Citrus Research and Development Foundation (CRDF),” a Florida Citrus Mutual news release said.

That’s targeting ongoing plant diseases that often kill or contaminate fruit while it’s still on the tree in groves.

“Florida’s citrus growers applaud the Florida Legislature’s record-breaking investment of nearly $140 million to shepherd the state’s iconic citrus industry back to greatness. It’s a vote of confidence in our growers and exactly the support we need to rebuild and sustain Florida’s signature crop,” said Florida Citrus Mutual Executive Vice President and CEO Matt Joyner. “The investment will help boost production, strengthen the state’s economy and preserve the sweet legacy of Florida citrus for generations to come.”

Other citrus funding approved by Sunshine State lawmakers includes $10 million dedicated to the Florida Department of Citrus for marketing the crop harvests to consumers. Still, another $10 million will go to the Citrus Packing Equipment Cost Share Program, handled by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), for packinghouse purchases of industry rehabilitation equipment.

Some $6.52 million is dedicated to the Citrus Health Response Program, overseen by the FDACS, to develop new varieties of fruit, increase citrus production, and increase technological advances to treat and prevent citrus greening.

The remaining funding will be allocated to several efforts, including citrus inspections and citrus recovery programs, among other initiatives.