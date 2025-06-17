With storm season here, solar power offers lifeline for Floridians

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season began June 1, and early forecasts from meteorologists predict up to 19 named storms, including 10 hurricanes and five major hurricanes — Category 3 or higher.

With widespread and prolonged power outages reported in the aftermath of recent storms, more Florida homeowners are turning to solar energy systems equipped with battery storage as a way to keep homes powered during emergencies.

“We’ve had a steady increase in inquiries this year, especially from customers who’ve experienced multiple outages during recent storm seasons,” said Stilwell Solar Manager Kelly Miller. “Rooftop solar and battery storage provide an added layer of protection during and after the storm, allowing homeowners to still use critical appliances and while the grid is down.”

Solar battery systems operate automatically and without noise or emissions. When paired with rooftop panels, batteries provide uninterrupted power to essentials like lighting, refrigeration, medical devices and even air conditioning.

Miller said systems installed for customers made a “night and day” difference after Hurricane Ian.

“Customers let us know they didn’t lose power for a minute,” Miller said. “While neighbors went days without power and AC, forced to throw out groceries and use flashlights until the power was restored, they were able to begin recovering as soon as the storm passed.”

Modern solar systems in Florida are engineered to meet the state’s strict wind-load requirements, with many installations designed to withstand gusts exceeding 160 mph — the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane.

“There is a common misconception that rooftop solar panels are vulnerable during storms, but in reality, they’re extremely secure,” Miller said. “In many cases, we’ve seen panels provide an additional layer of protection to roofing materials beneath them from flying debris — with some homeowners reporting their roofs stayed completely intact while homes next door sustained significant damage.”

According to Miller, many homeowners now view solar as a dual-purpose investment — providing both energy savings and physical resilience when storms hit.

The reality of living in the Sunshine State is the inevitable storm season, and while there is no way to avoid major storms making landfall in the state, there are measures to take to be prepared before disaster strikes. More and more, Floridians are realizing solar panels aren’t just an eco-conscious way of providing power, but a sustainable option for additional safeguards and resiliency in the wake of storms.

Industry experts recommend homeowners begin solar consultations before peak storm season, which typically runs from August through October.

As Florida heads into what may be one of the most active hurricane seasons on record, the value of solar energy has never been clearer. Many residents are taking steps to not only recover after a storm—but to remain operational through it.