June 17, 2025
Cap reax: Retail group praises sales tax holidays, end of commercial rent tax
Target, Walmart and some other retailers are pulling the plug on in-store shopping this Thanksgiving. Image via AP.

black friday
'The Florida Legislature has cemented the back-to-school tradition in statute.'

The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is celebrating the repeal of the commercial rent tax and renewed sales tax holidays on school and hurricane prep supplies.

The statewide trade association representing retailers sent out a statement after lawmakers passed a $115 billion budget. The end of the business rent tax takes effect Oct. 1.

“Florida is the only state in the nation collecting tax on commercial rent and costing local businesses more than $1 billion a year,” said FRF President and CEO Scott Shalley. “The elimination of the business rent tax will be a boost to our economy, enabling local businesses to grow their operations, expand their teams and invest in their communities. HB 7031 rolls out the welcome mat for new business, job creation and economic growth.”

The state’s financial plan also makes August a permanent Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday each year for clothing, shoes, backpacks, school supplies and personal computers or computer-related accessories. 

“With this bill, the Florida Legislature has cemented the back-to-school tradition in statute,” Shalley added.

Before the budget vote, Senate President Ben Albritton was asked by reporters if the sales tax holidays, the commercial tax repeal and other tax cuts were enough to help average Floridians deal with the surge in costs in recent years.

Albritton said he believes it will have a trickle-down effect and will help small-business owners.

“I absolutely believe that was a decision that can help businesses, yes, but it will also help Floridians,” he said.

The FRF wasn’t the only industry group praising the state’s decision to end the business rent tax.

“This is a major win for Florida’s competitiveness and local businesses, who will reinvest those dollars into their employees, growth, and communities,” said Mark Wilson, Florida Chamber of Commerce’s CEO and President. The Chamber has also been lobbying to eliminate the tax, which he said will save $900 million for “Florida’s job creators.”

