Fiona McFarland secures $39M in state budget for local projects

State Rep. Fiona McFarland has secured nearly $39 million in the state budget for various projects affecting her district, and beyond.

The Sarasota Republican’s biggest appropriations win this Legislative Session, which ended Monday after a six-week overtime to hash out the budget, is a $10 million line item for the University of Florida Diabetes Institute to expand its efforts creating a statewide diabetes research hub and clinical outreach program. Sarasota County is in its second year of a five-year plan identifying diabetes as one of the county’s top medical concerns, with local officials eyeing improvements to diabetes education, prevention, and treatment.

McFarland also helped secure nearly $5.9 million for the New College of Florida, located in her district, to renovate dorms that are overdue for updates due to a series of deferred maintenance. The funding will help pay for improvements to prevent further water intrusion into the coastal school’s facilities, replace the air conditioning, and add student spaces, classrooms and office space to accommodate a growing number of students and staff.

Also secured in the budget is $3.5 million for a Sarasota citywide coastal resiliency program, which will include shoreline stabilization, seawall improvements, and drainage enhancements to multiple city-owned properties.

Another $3.5 million was secured for the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for the installation of flood barriers and to implement wave-absorbing breakwaters. The project will also include upgraded drainage and pumping systems to prevent water infiltration, backflow prevention devices, waterproofing, and ADA compliance enhancements.

McFarland secured $3 million for Community Assisted with Supported Living, a nonprofit in Sarasota, for affordable housing and supportive services, ensuring access to permanent housing for those targeted.

The Newtown Boys & Girls Club is in line to receive $2 million to support the construction of a new, state-of-the-art facility to serve 250 youth, including classrooms, enrichment space, a technology lab, cafeteria, commercial teaching kitchen, a dedicated teen center, and college and career space.

Meanwhile, nearly $1.8 million was slotted for the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, for a shoreline resiliency project at the Historic Spanish Point and Downtown Sarasota campuses, which were both impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton last year.

At $1.5 million, McFarland has secured funds to help the All-Star Children’s Foundation in their mission to build a brighter future for children and foster care through innovation, science, and compassion.

The Building Homes for Heroes nonprofit is also slated to receive $1.5 million to help injured veterans and their families find or maintain housing.

Coming in at $1.07 million, the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is teed up for a funding boos for its plans to build The Lodge, a building that will serve as a learning environment for the existing Holocaust Education Center. Funds will also be used for a sports field and courts.

Three facilities are lined up for $1 million in state funding, including the Florida Studio Theater, the Cox Science Center and Mote Marine Center.

The Florida Studio Theater funding is earmarked for expanding downtown Sarasota’s affordable housing portfolio and new parking.

The Cox Science Center funds will be for Phase II construction of a state-of-the-art facility.

The Mote Marine funding is for the treatment of injured and distressed manatees through a new secondary care rehabilitation center.

Several projects were also awarded in the approved budget at less than $1 million, including:

— The Bay Park Conservancy: $900,000

— Venice water tank: $850,000

— Phillippi Creek resiliency: $800,000

— More Too Life: $610,000

— CINS/FINS: $500,000

— Forty Carrots: $500,000

— Early Childhood Court: $422,650

— Venice Theatre storm recovery: $350,000

— Teen Court: $350,000

— Academy at Glengarry: $250,000

— NextGen Leadership Services: $150,000

The line items are part of a $115 billion overall budget approved late Monday that includes a $1.3 billion tax package, anchored by more than $900 million in reduced revenue from the elimination of the state business rent tax. The approved budget is $1.5 billion less than the current fiscal year budget, and $500 million leaner than Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget.

All of the items McFarland — and other lawmakers — secured in the approved budget are subject to DeSantis’ line item veto authority.