Cap reax: Americans for Prosperity-Florida lauds ‘key victories for taxpayers’ in budget

The Legislature’s protracted budget negotiations are finally over, and Americans for Prosperity-Florida (AFP-FL) is commending lawmakers for what it calls a testament to state leadership.

AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said that while this year’s budgeting process “was longer and messier than anyone would have liked,” the product and how it was reached is encouraging.

“The final legislative budget delivers key victories for taxpayers and families by rejecting unnecessary spending increases and preserving universal Education Savings Accounts. One of our top priorities was ensuring that families continue to have access to flexible, student-centered learning options, and this spending plan reaffirms Florida’s commitment to educational freedom,” Zander said in a statement.

“This budget also includes one of the most significant tax reforms in years — eliminating the business rent tax. Florida was the only state in the country still imposing this tax, and its removal will lift a major burden off small businesses.”

Zander also applauded $2.25 billion in recurring revenue reductions, which AFP-FL believes will help make the Sunshine State more affordable and competitive.

“We applaud the Legislature for resisting government overreach and prioritizing practical solutions that put Floridians first,” he said.

After more than a month of extended Session work, lawmakers adjourned Monday after agreeing on a $115 billion spending plan for 2025-26. The budget, a middle ground between the Senate and House proposals, is now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for vetoes and approval.

Other groups praising the budget include the Florida Retail Federation and Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida.

Florida TaxWatch, meanwhile, flagged $416 million worth of “Budget Turkeys” in the plan and highlighted $799.5 million in other proposed spending that deserves “especially close scrutiny” from the Governor.

AFP-FL is a libertarian conservative political advocacy group known for promoting limited government, free-market policies and individual liberties. Its national organization was founded in 2004 with funding from David and Charles Koch.