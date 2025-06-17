June 17, 2025
Cap reax: Florida Realtors close the deal on a winning Session
A new survey shows Floridians mostly like their HOAs and condo boards.

Staff ReportsJune 17, 2025

Community Association Homeowner Association for Homeowners Owners.
Florida Realtors are hailing the Session as a major win for property rights and economic growth.

Florida businesses are poised for significant tax relief and homeowners will have access to new state funding following a Legislative Session that the Florida Realtors Association is hailing as a major win for property rights and economic growth.

The Association celebrated the Session’s conclusion, highlighting the landmark elimination of the state’s Business Rent Tax (BRT) alongside crucial funding for home hardening and homebuyer assistance.

The repeal of the BRT marks the end of the nation’s only sales tax on commercial leases, a move projected to save Florida businesses nearly $905 million annually. Proponents argue the long-sought change will unshackle small businesses from a significant financial burden, paving the way for job creation and economic reinvestment across the state.

Lawmakers also directed funds toward key housing initiatives. The My Safe Florida Home Program received $280 million to help homeowners fortify their properties against storms, while a $50 million allocation will provide down payment assistance for essential workers like teachers and firefighters.

The Session also delivered a victory for property owners with the introduction of new legislation (SB 606, sponsored by Sen. Tom Leek, and SB 322, sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez) designed to protect commercial and short-term rental owners from squatters.

Staff Reports

