Cap reax: Florida Hospital Association applauds ‘meaningful health care investments’ in budget

Count the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) among the organizations praising lawmakers for considerations in the state’s 2025-26 spending plan.

The Tallahassee-headquartered nonprofit trade group, which represents hospitals and health systems across the Sunshine State, applauded the Legislature for making “strategic investments in health care” prioritizing research, infrastructure, mitigation grants and expanded patient access.

That includes:

— $15 million to support hospitals performing intestinal transplants.

— $10 million for the Cancer Connect Collaborative incubator lawmakers created this year to advance pediatric cancer care and treatment research by specialty children’s hospitals.

— $10 million to support a statewide grant pilot program for integrated residential treatment services for women with persistent mental illness and substance use disorders.

— Funding for hospital hardening and mitigation.

— Language directing the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Health to seek the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ approval of a prospective payment system for behavioral health ambulatory services provided by Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

— Full funding of the most recent Social Services Estimating Conference estimates for Florida Medicaid.

FHA President and CEO Mary Mayhew said in a statement that her organization is “grateful to Senate President Ben Albritton, House Speaker Daniel Perez and members of the Florida Legislature for their commitment to strengthening Florida’s health care delivery system.”

“The Florida Legislature’s commitment to invest strategically in emergency preparedness, innovation and access to care for Florida’s most vulnerable residents will have a lasting impact,” she said. “These investments give our hospitals great confidence to deliver modern, sophisticated health care as our population and their health care needs continue to grow.”

After more than a month of extended Session work, lawmakers adjourned Monday after agreeing on a $115 billion spending plan for 2025-26. The budget, a middle ground between the Senate and House proposals, is now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for vetoes and approval.

Other groups praising the budget include the Florida Retail Federation, Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, National Federation of Independent Business, Florida Conservation Group and Florida Citrus Mutual.

Florida TaxWatch, meanwhile, flagged $416 million worth of “Budget Turkeys” in the plan and highlighted $799.5 million in other proposed spending that deserves “especially close scrutiny” from the Governor.