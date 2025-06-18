June 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Erin Gillespie joins Presidio’s Florida practice

Drew WilsonJune 18, 20252min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Moore earns spot on Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list

Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.18.25

HeadlinesInfluence

Cap reax: Florida Hospital Association applauds ‘meaningful health care investments’ in budget

Erin Gillespie

Erin Gillespie, a veteran of Florida state government and a recognized expert in technology-driven public sector solutions, has joined Presidio’s growing Florida.

Presidio, which has partnered with state agencies, local governments, and educational institutions across Florida for decades, announced Gillespie’s addition as part of its ongoing expansion of State, Local and Education (SLED) solutions.

“Erin’s diverse background in Florida state government, paired with her experience in innovative technology services, makes her the perfect choice to continue expanding our presence here in Florida,” said Dustin Caldwell, Presidio Vice President of SLED solutions. “We are so excited to add her to our team.”

Gillespie brings more than 20 years of experience in government operations, economic development, disaster management, and technology modernization. She spent over a decade in Florida state government, including roles as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (now FloridaCommerce), and leadership positions at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Since leaving state service, Gillespie has advised governments across the country on digital transformation strategies — supporting modernization of IT infrastructure, disaster recovery, grants management, call centers, and more.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the incredible Presidio team here in Tallahassee, and to continue serving state and local government,” Gillespie said. “Presidio works hand-in-hand with agencies across a wide range of technology solutions to help them deliver better services to constituents all across the state.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.18.25

nextMoore earns spot on Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Cap reax: Florida TaxWatch flags $416M worth of ‘Budget Turkeys’ in 2025 state spending plan
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more