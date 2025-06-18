Personnel note: Erin Gillespie joins Presidio’s Florida practice

Erin Gillespie, a veteran of Florida state government and a recognized expert in technology-driven public sector solutions, has joined Presidio’s growing Florida.

Presidio, which has partnered with state agencies, local governments, and educational institutions across Florida for decades, announced Gillespie’s addition as part of its ongoing expansion of State, Local and Education (SLED) solutions.

“Erin’s diverse background in Florida state government, paired with her experience in innovative technology services, makes her the perfect choice to continue expanding our presence here in Florida,” said Dustin Caldwell, Presidio Vice President of SLED solutions. “We are so excited to add her to our team.”

Gillespie brings more than 20 years of experience in government operations, economic development, disaster management, and technology modernization. She spent over a decade in Florida state government, including roles as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (now FloridaCommerce), and leadership positions at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Since leaving state service, Gillespie has advised governments across the country on digital transformation strategies — supporting modernization of IT infrastructure, disaster recovery, grants management, call centers, and more.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the incredible Presidio team here in Tallahassee, and to continue serving state and local government,” Gillespie said. “Presidio works hand-in-hand with agencies across a wide range of technology solutions to help them deliver better services to constituents all across the state.”