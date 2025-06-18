June 18, 2025
Moore earns spot on Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list

Drew WilsonJune 18, 20253min0

Moore Partners copy

Moore, a globally recognized marketing and communications agency headquartered in Tallahassee, has once again been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list — an honor that highlights companies with standout cultures and team-first values.

“We are honored to once again be recognized on a national stage for the culture we’ve built and the values we live by. Our people are the heart of Moore, and this honor belongs to each of them,” said Karen Moore, the agency’s founder and CEO.

The 2025 list, compiled by Inc. in partnership with Quantum Workplace, evaluated companies across the country on employee engagement, benefits, management effectiveness, professional development, and overall workplace experience. Moore was among just 514 honorees selected nationwide.

“This recognition is a celebration of our people and the intentional culture we’ve cultivated together,” said Terrie Ard, President and COO of Moore. “Being named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces affirms that our commitment to collaboration, growth, and purpose-driven work truly makes Moore a place where people thrive.”

Moore’s team retention rate stands at 92%, while client retention reaches 98%—figures the agency credits to its deliberate investment in people and culture.

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

“As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

With team members positioned across the U.S., Moore provides full-service capabilities in public affairs, branding, digital marketing, crisis communications, media relations and more—serving Fortune 500 companies, state agencies, and nonprofits alike.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

