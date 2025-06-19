Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.19.25

Good Thursday morning.

Former Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg has joined GrayRobinson as a shareholder in its Litigation practice.

Handberg, who will be based in GrayRobinson’s Orlando office, brings more than two decades of experience in high-stakes white-collar defense, government investigations and complex litigation to the firm.

“We are tremendously excited to welcome Roger Handberg to GrayRobinson,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon. “Roger’s experience as a former U.S. Attorney, serving one of the country’s most active federal districts, brings an unparalleled depth to our litigation practice. His insights from the DOJ and strength in defense work enhance our ability to guide clients through today’s toughest legal and regulatory challenges.”

Handberg’s practice focuses on providing strategic, results-driven counsel to corporations, financial institutions, Boards and executives navigating government scrutiny, enforcement actions and allegations involving financial crime, public corruption and regulatory risk. Nationally recognized for his courtroom credibility, he guides clients through parallel civil, criminal and reputational threats, drawing on deep trial experience and an insider’s understanding of DOJ priorities and tactics.

“Joining GrayRobinson is a meaningful next chapter in my career,” Handberg said. “Throughout my time in public service, I’ve focused on navigating complex legal challenges with utmost precision, judgment and integrity. What drew me to GrayRobinson is its identity as a true Florida firm, with deep roots across the state and strong connections in Washington, D.C. I’m excited to bring my experience to a team known for its depth, responsiveness, and unwavering commitment to helping clients manage risk and act decisively when it matters most.”

___

Matt Newton is rejoining Shumaker as a Partner in its Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line.

Newton is known for helping communities and businesses navigate legal and regulatory challenges tied to Florida’s cities, counties and special districts. From zoning and land use to complex permitting, exactions and preemption issues, he brings deep technical knowledge and a clear, strategic approach whenever a project hits a roadblock at city hall.

Newton previously worked at Shumaker from 2019 to 2023, playing a key role on both the Real Estate and Local Government teams.

“Matt’s return strengthens our ability to support clients across the real estate and government sectors with trusted counsel and unmatched perspective,” said Sam Queirolo, Partner and Real Estate, Construction & Development Regional Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “He’s a valuable addition to our growing team.”

Newton said his decision to return was driven by the firm’s collaborative environment and shared sense of purpose.

“Shumaker has always felt like home,” Newton said. “The culture here is built on trust, collaboration and a genuine commitment to doing what’s right for the client. I’m excited to be back working alongside talented colleagues who challenge and support each other every day.”

In addition to his legal practice, Newton is a frequent contributor to local media, where he helps demystify legal developments with clarity and insight. His ability to explain complex frameworks continues to make him a trusted source for both communities and businesses.

___

Day Three of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians list has concluded, revealing the rankings for Nos. 11-15. The names are — No. 11: Anna Paulina Luna, No. 12: Chris Latvala, No. 13: Laurel Lee, No. 14: Gus Bilirakis and No. 15: Ken Hagan, with notable mentions for Jennifer Canady and Josie Tomkow.

Day Four — and the Top 10 — starts at 9 a.m.; look for posts at the top of the hour — or you can follow the list here.

— TOP STORY —

“Supreme Court OKs Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for kids, a setback for transgender rights” via Mark Sherman of The Associated Press — In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s law banning gender-affirming medical care, such as puberty blockers and hormone treatments, for transgender minors. Writing for the conservative majority, Chief Justice John Roberts stated the law does not violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause. He argued that the court is not the appropriate venue to resolve the “fierce scientific and policy debates” surrounding such treatments. The ruling is a significant setback for transgender rights, as it effectively shields similar laws in over two dozen other states from legal challenges.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a sharp dissent for the court’s three liberal justices, arguing the majority was abandoning “transgender children and their families to political whims” and limiting parents’ ability to make health care decisions for their children. The decision comes amid broader federal and state efforts under the Donald Trump administration to regulate the lives of transgender people, including restrictions on sports participation, bathroom access and federal funding for gender-affirming care.

The ruling has sparked divided reactions. Civil rights groups like the American Civil Liberties Union called it a “devastating loss,” while Tennessee’s Republican Attorney General celebrated it as a “Landmark VICTORY.” While some states have moved to protect access to care, some medical providers have already ceased specific treatments for minors. Professional groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, maintain their unwavering support for gender-affirming care. This decision does not affect a previous 2020 ruling that protects LGBTQ individuals from workplace discrimination.

“Democrats’ wary response to transgender ruling shows the party’s retreat” via Kellen Browning of The New York Times — Following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a state ban on some transgender youth care, top Democrats offered a slow and cautious response. While some, like Sen. Chuck Schumer, denounced the ruling, many potential 2028 presidential contenders remained silent or deflected. This careful calculus reflects a growing unease within a party that has long been seen as an LGBTQ champion. The hesitation stems from a belief that the party has moved too far from mainstream public opinion on transgender issues, a vulnerability Republicans successfully exploited in the last election. Polling shows significant public support for restrictions, even among Democrats. While many lawmakers still see themselves as defenders of trans rights, the party is struggling to navigate the politically fraught issue.

—STATEWIDE—

“Cap reax: Sadowski Coalition celebrates affordable housing initiatives being fully funded in budget” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Affordable housing advocates are praising the state budget for fully funding Florida’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) and State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) programs to tackle the housing crisis. The Sadowski Housing Trust Funds were fully appropriated at about $164 million for SHIP and about $71 million for SAIL. That’s in addition to $150 million from the general fund for SAIL in the 2025-26 fiscal year budget, according to the Sadowski Coalition, a nonpartisan collection of more than 40 statewide organizations. In past years, lawmakers have raided those housing funds for other purposes.

“Cap reax: Controlled growth group rips state lawmakers for not providing more funds to land acquisition program” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — An activist group advocating for controlled growth in Florida is criticizing the amount of money the Florida Legislature has set aside for a conservation program. The organization 1000 Friends of Florida issued a news release Wednesday, taking lawmakers to task for what the group says should have been more money set aside for Florida Forever. Legislators set aside $268 million for land protection in the 2025-26 budget, but most of that, to the tune of $250 million, is earmarked for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP), which 1000 Friends of Florida praised. However, only $18 million was allocated for the Florida Forever program.

“Florida budget axes tax-free hurricane supply weekends in favor of some permanent savings” via Brandon Girod of the Pensacola News-Journal — Florida’s newly approved $115.1 billion budget, now awaiting DeSantis’ signature, introduces significant, permanent changes to the state’s sales tax holidays. The traditional two-week back-to-school tax holiday will now run for the entire month of August every year. While the annual disaster preparedness sales tax holiday is eliminated, key hurricane supplies like certain batteries, tarps and portable generators will become permanently tax-exempt. However, other items such as flashlights and pet supplies will no longer be included. The budget also permanently removes sales tax from sunscreen, insect repellent and admission to state parks. Additionally, it establishes a new tax holiday for hunting, fishing, and camping supplies, scheduled from Sept. 8 to Dec. 31.

“New Florida budget cuts funding to hundreds of nonprofit arts groups” via Jay Handelman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Florida’s new state budget presents a stark divide for arts organizations. While legislators approved roughly $39 million for arts and culture, the funds will benefit far fewer groups, leaving hundreds without state support for a second consecutive year, pending DeSantis’ potential veto. A significant policy change now directs full funding only to 184 organizations that scored 95 or higher on grant applications, representing just 28% of previously qualified groups. This new high standard excludes prominent institutions like Sarasota’s Asolo Repertory Theatre. While separate funds exist for specific capital projects, such as the rebuilding of the Venice Theatre, the new system effectively defunds the majority of formerly eligible cultural organizations across the state.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Lawmakers just slashed DeSantis’ budget for high-priced lawyers” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — After years of handing DeSantis millions of dollars to spend on high-priced lawyers, lawmakers are suddenly slashing the Governor’s taxpayer-funded legal budget. That’s not all: Lawmakers are also demanding far more details about which law firms the DeSantis administration steers contracts to — and how much those firms bill taxpayers. The new state spending plan, which DeSantis has yet to sign, strips $4 million from the Executive Office of the Governor that had been explicitly earmarked for litigation expenses. Lawmakers funded the line-item last year, and DeSantis had asked for the money again this year. Lawmakers also opted not to invest another $4 million-plus for litigation costs and outside law firms that DeSantis wanted across other parts of his administration.

“DeSantis to decide on new judges in Florida budget” via Heather Bazley of MyPanhandle.com — The proposed state budget, now awaiting the Governor’s approval, includes funding for two new judicial positions in the 14th Judicial Circuit. If signed into law, Bay County will receive a new county judge, and the broader Circuit will gain a new Circuit judge. According to Rep. Griff Griffitts, these additions are justified by significant growth in both the local population and court caseloads, a trend that predates Hurricane Michael but has since intensified. The current judiciary consists of 16 Circuit Judges and four Bay County judges. The new positions are intended to help manage the steady and increasing volume of civil and criminal cases across the busy Northwest Florida region.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“How Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill will affect Florida” via Kirby Wilson and Bea Lunardini of the Tampa Bay Times — The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is on the move in Washington, D.C. Whether the bill is beautiful is, as the saying goes, in the eye of the beholder. But at 1,038 pages and with a price tag of some $3 trillion in new estimated federal debt over the next 10 years, the bill is certainly big. It has major implications for Florida, with local hospitals, taxpayers and social service organizations — to name a few — affected by various provisions. Trump’s team is mounting an all-out blitz to get the legislation passed. So far, the GOP has fallen into line: The measure passed the GOP-controlled U.S. House by a single vote in May. Every Republican from Florida voted yes.

“Trump is as unpredictable as ever, even when faced with war” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Does he want to be a wartime President, or the broker of peace? Can he convince his MAGA base that going to war with Iran isn’t the kind of Middle Eastern entanglement he has spent more than a decade warning against? Is the moment for diplomacy over, or are the Iranians coming to the White House? He himself doesn’t seem to yet know. “You don’t seriously think I’m going to answer that question,” Trump said, when asked Wednesday morning if he had made a decision on U.S. strikes in Iran. “You don’t know that I’m going to even do it. You know, I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

“Amid escalating global tensions, Trump struggles to be a ‘peacemaker’” via Peter Nicholas, Peter Alexander, Jonathan Allen and Dan De Luce of CNBC — Trump is considering a range of options to resolve the worsening conflict in the Middle East, including a possible U.S. military strike against Iran, current and former administration officials said in a fresh sign of rising global tensions on his watch. Trump cut short his appearance at an international summit meeting in Canada to return to the White House at dawn Tuesday and focus on the conflict that has broken out between Israel and Iran. In leaving the summit early, he dropped a planned meeting with Ukraine’s leader about the grinding war with Russia, which Trump once pledged to end on his first day in office.

“Trump undecided on joining war on Iran as Ali Khamenei warns him not to attack” via Emma Graham-Harrison and Dan Sabbagh of The Guardian — Trump said he had not decided whether or not to take his country into Israel’s new war, as Iran’s supreme leader said the U.S. would face “irreparable damage” if it deployed its military to attack. Ayatollah Khamenei said Israel had made a “huge mistake” by launching the war, in his first comments since Friday. “The Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” he said in a statement read out by a presenter on state TV. Tehran was preparing missiles and other equipment to strike U.S. bases in the region if Washington joined the war, The New York Times reported, citing U.S. intelligence officials.

“Trump says supporters are ‘more in love’ with him than ever, as involvement in Iran roils MAGA world” via The Associated Press — Trump on Wednesday downplayed any notion that his supporters are cooling on him amid uncertainty over whether he will order a U.S. strike on Iran, addressing a rift between some of his most vocal MAGA backers and national security conservatives. “My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m more in love with them, more than they even were at election time, where we had a total landslide,” Trump told reporters as a new flagpole was erected at the White House, with machinery whirring in the background. “I may have some people that are a little bit unhappy now, but I have some people that are very happy, and I have people outside of the base that can’t believe that this is happening, they’re so happy,” he said.

“State Dept. restarts student visa interviews with tougher social media rules” via Hannah Natanson and Adam Taylor of The Washington Post — The State Department is restarting interviews for student visas and installing stricter social media guidelines, including a requirement that all applicants have their accounts set to public to be scrutinized for hostility toward the United States. The move comes after foreign students’ visa appointments were suspended last month in what U.S. officials described as part of a campaign against universities that allegedly fostered antisemitism and other national security concerns. The Trump administration also singled out Harvard University for additional visa screening last month, describing it as a pilot program for broader measures.

— ELECTIONS —

“Josh Weil says he can overcome Florida GOP tide and defeat U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody” via Anthony Man of the Orlando Sentinel — Weil, who provided a jolt of hope and excitement to Democrats in Florida — and around the country — during an ultimately unsuccessful congressional campaign earlier this year, is hoping to parlay that experience to victory in an even bigger contest: U.S. Senate. Weil announced Wednesday that he’s seeking his party’s nomination to challenge Moody. Weil said he’s the candidate and 2026 is the year to end the Democrats’ long losing streak in major statewide elections. The increasingly Republican leanings of Florida voters can be overcome, he said. The public-school math teacher’s formula for winning: harness what he said is voters’ dissatisfaction with policies from Trump and DeSantis, plus building on the fundraising strategy and donor database that fueled his candidacy in the April 1 Special Congressional Election in northeastern Florida.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Florida Board of Governors confirms Jeanette Nuñez as president of FIU” via Veronica Crespo of WPLG — The Florida Board of Governors has officially confirmed Nuñez as the seventh president of Florida International University. Nuñez, an FIU alum and the state’s former Lieutenant Governor, had been serving in an interim capacity since February. Her confirmation coincides with FIU being named the top university in the state for the third consecutive year based on performance metrics. While DeSantis praised Nuñez for her past work and support for his higher education reforms, the appointment drew sharp criticism from Florida Democrats. Party Chair Nikki Fried slammed the move as hypocritical, questioning how Nuñez’s political record aligns with leading one of the nation’s most diverse universities, which has a large Hispanic student population.

“South Florida Jews face changing plans as they try to leave Israel for U.S.” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As of Wednesday evening, Rabbi Allen Bell of West Palm Beach, who is visiting Israel in the company of his wife, Susan, had multiple plans for returning to South Florida as Iranian missiles rained down on Tel Aviv. Plan A: Drive over the Jordanian border to Amman, for a flight to JFK International Airport in New York and a connecting American Airlines flight to Miami. Plan B: On June 28, catch a flight with KLM. “That’s all dependent on the airport, whether it opens or not,” he said. “Everybody is making their own way.” There was a third possibility: When the American Embassy reopens on Friday, the couple can learn what types of plans the U.S. Government has devised to help evacuate many Americans who want to come home.

“Miami Lakes to sue Florida over home-rattling blast mining” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After years of home-rattling explosions and failed legislation to address it, Miami Lakes moved this week to sue Florida over a state ban on lawsuits against limestone mining operations. The Town Council voted 7-0 for a measure by member Steven Herzberg to challenge the constitutionality of a state law that today requires property damage claims related to blast mining to go through the state’s Division of Administrative Hearings. That essentially “strips an entire class of claims from the court,” Herberg said, and reroutes what is clearly a judicial issue to an administrative process under the executive branch.

“FDOT-hired Vero Beach contractor denies wrongdoing in Sebastian mangrove removal” via Timothy O’Hara of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A Vero Beach contractor denied any wrongdoing in a case the state is investigating of mangroves being illegally removed from a 4.5-acre Sebastian waterfront property. Higher Ground Land Services owner Kristin Feldhause told TCPalm she cleared only the area the Florida Department of Transportation contracted her to clear, and she denied being paid or contracted by landowner Christian U. Hammarskjold of Windsor to clear his adjacent property at 5200 93rd Lane. Feldhause said she cleared vegetation on FDOT’s right of way and some of Hammarskjold’s land for maintenance on a stormwater drainage canal that “has not been maintained or cleaned out since it was designed and dug in the 1960s.” She said she had permission to clear from U.S. 1 east to the Indian River Lagoon.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“FBI: Marion man accused of online threats against Orlando Pride Month event” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — A Marion County man who allegedly made threats on social media against a recent Orlando Pride Month event was arrested by the FBI and remains in jail. Michael Stephen Wilcox is accused of writing threatening comments on Facebook and Instagram posts. The posts were from the Goblin Market, a local discount art market, which hosted a Pride Month event at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, according to the FBI’s criminal complaint. The two comments show an image of someone loading a gun with bullets and feature the words “Can’t expect God to do all the work,” the complaint says. The Goblin Market’s event was held two days after the ninth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“ICE-targeted immigrants ‘disappear’ from Orange’s jail, advocates say” via Ryan Gillespie and Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Advocates say information about arrested immigrants “disappears” after they’re booked into Orange County jail — and are calling for more transparency so their families can find them. The problem stems from a regular practice in an era of heightened immigration enforcement: When people are arrested by state and local law enforcement on any charge, including traffic tickets, and authorities find evidence of a federal “detainer” indicating the arrestee is undocumented, they’re taken swiftly to jail. Once the local charge is settled, that person becomes a federal inmate. In Orange County, this means that their name is removed from the local database of people held there, leaving attorneys unaware of where their client is being held and families unsure of how to locate their loved ones.

“Volusia residents could see higher tax bills thanks in part to hike in Sheriff’s budget” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County residents could see their property tax bills go up as officials deal with increased costs and revenue shortfalls, including a hike in the Sheriff’s budget. Budget pressures include a multimillion-dollar overestimate of revenues for the county’s new off-beach parking system. County officials will present the recommended budget on July 22, and the County Council will set tentative property tax rates. The County Council could still lower the property taxes after that hearing. The budget and tax rates will be finalized at two public hearings in September. As part of crafting the recommended budget, Chief Financial Officer Ryan Ossowski presented expectations for several funds to the County Council.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Bay Rays in talks to sell to Jacksonville homebuilder” via Christina Georgacopoulos and Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday confirmed that they are in exclusive discussions to explore selling the team to a group led by Jacksonville homebuilder Patrick Zalupski. “The team has recently commenced exclusive discussions with a group led by Patrick Zalupski, Bill Cosgrove, Ken Babby, and prominent Tampa Bay investors concerning a possible sale of the team,” the Rays said in a statement. “Neither the Rays nor the group will have further comment during the discussions.” The team would be valued at roughly $1.7 billion in the deal, Sportico reports. Sternberg purchased the team for $200 million in 2004 and the latest estimate by Forbes values the team at $1.3 billion.

“Lindsay Cross brings home $3.4M to fund local projects” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Democratic Rep. Cross has secured $3.4 million in funding for local projects, a large number considering Cross serves amid a GOP supermajority in the Legislature. Cross’ top funding item, at $1 million, provides critical funding for resiliency efforts in the Shore Acres neighborhood in Cross’ district. The funding is a third of what Cross had requested for the nearly $16 million project. Nevertheless, the funding will help pay for infrastructure improvements in the neighborhood to mitigate flooding.

“Nick DiCeglie lands big bucks for local resiliency projects” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. DiCeglie is bringing home more than $52.6 million for projects impacting his community. With the budget now approved, DiCeglie was successful in drawing down state funds for a variety of projects, largely focused on resiliency, after the Tampa Bay region suffered devastation from the back-to-back hits from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Among his wins are a $10 million appropriation, the full amount requested, for an environmental and oceanographic sciences research and teaching facility at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. The funding is part of a $45.8 million project and adds to more than $24 million in previous state funding and $11.4 million from various other sources.

“Hillsborough Commissioners move $10M away from affordable housing” via Lizzy Alspach of the Tampa Bay Times — Despite impassioned pleas from residents and advocates, the Hillsborough County Commission voted 5-2 to eliminate a mandated $10 million in annual funding for the Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality (HOPE) Affordable Housing Act trust fund. Dozens of speakers from the HOPE shared personal stories of housing insecurity, highlighting that the fund has helped create nearly 1,100 affordable homes. Commissioners who supported the cut argued it frees up future Boards and that the money could be reallocated, possibly to public safety. Dissenting Commissioners warned that the housing crisis is severe and must be addressed. The vote, met with shouts of “shame!” from the audience, removes the funding requirement for future years, leaving advocates vowing to continue their fight.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Rick Scott, Byron Donalds, Greg Steube demand more transparency in next UF president pick” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Three members of Florida’s congressional delegation are calling for the University of Florida to be more transparent in hiring its next president. U.S. Sen. Scott and U.S. Reps. Donalds and Steube sent a joint letter to UF Trustees after the hiring of Santa Ono fell apart. “As the University of Florida embarks on its third presidential search in less than three years, we urge the Board to have a completely open and transparent search process,” the lawmakers wrote. “We firmly believe that if the University of Florida had an open and transparent search and interview process, the concerns we all expressed, along with those that were brought up by the public and the Board of Governors, would have been dealt with long before this month’s vote.”

“Board of Governors confirms Marva Johnson as FAMU’s new president, ignoring public outcry” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — It’s official: Johnson has been confirmed as Florida A&M University’s 13th president after a contentious process that concluded with an outcome foreseen by many. Continuing the trend of having politicians and individuals with strong political ties as university presidents, Johnson’s confirmation completes a new loop of DeSantis’ plan for a massive conservative takeover and remaking of Florida’s higher education system. As FAMU – the state’s only public HBCU (historically Black college or university) – now officially has a new leader that falls in line with the ‘anti-woke’ agenda, it also comes as another win for the Governor.

“Board of Governors confirms Manny Diaz Jr. as interim University of West Florida president” via Mary Lett of the Pensacola News-Journal — The State University System’s Board of Governors confirmed the appointment of Diaz as interim president of the University of West Florida on Wednesday. Diaz will replace Martha Saunders, who announced her resignation on May 12 following months of attacks on the university by DeSantis, who appointed several controversial picks to the university’s Board of Trustees and warned of a bumpy road ahead for the university. Saunders had served as UWF’s president since January 2017.

“‘Taxpayers deserve explanation’: Christian Caban slams cost of Tallahassee fire stations” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — Enough is enough, says Leon County Commissioner Caban, blasting what he calls a pattern of runaway spending and broken promises tied to the region’s fire service fee. With project costs ballooning and taxpayer trust eroding, Caban said, he’s calling for the city and county to bring all major construction proposals directly to the voters before more money vanishes into what he describes as ‘quiet’ but crushing government expenses driving up the cost of living. He sent a letter to his fellow Commissioners and County Administrator Vince Long in which he expressed concern over proposed fire station projects, which would be paid for through the fire fee.

“Gainesville, Alachua County continue search for permanent home for Hoggetowne Medieval Faire” via Elliot Tritto of The Gainesville Sun — City of Gainesville and Alachua County Commissioners during a joint meeting on June 17 discussed ideas for a permanent home for the annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire. The officials first heard a presentation by city staff on the history, community impact and challenges faced while looking for a new location for the event. Marking almost 40 years as a Gainesville tradition, the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire was initially held at the Thomas Center for five years. In 1991, the festival relocated to the Alachua County Fairgrounds, its home for nearly three decades, until the property at 3100 NE 39th Ave. was leased to the U.S. Army Reserve for 50 years, beginning in September 2020.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Florida lawmakers: Ringling Museum to stay with FSU, not go under New College leadership” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A grassroots campaign to stop the proposed transfer of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art from Florida State University to New College of Florida has succeeded, critics of the idea said following confirmation that the plan was excluded from the 2025 state legislative budget. The group Citizens to Protect the Ringling announced the outcome, calling it a major win for Sarasota’s cultural institutions and the broader community. The campaign was launched in February by former museum Board Chairs, Trustees and local advocates, mobilizing thousands of residents through letters, public forums and direct appeals to lawmakers.

“Manatee County Commissioner says communication on development was before election” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County Commissioner Robert McCann told his fellow Board members that any discussion he had of pending developments with residents happened before he was elected to the County Commission last Fall. His comments stemmed from a heated debate that arose related to a small Lakewood Ranch development proposal the Board was considering. The land use decision led to other Commissioners raising ethics questions about the required public disclosure of Board members’ outside communications. McCann had indicated before the Commission’s June 5 public hearing and vote on the Lakewood Ranch development that he had not had any outside communication on the issue.

“Florida Ethics Commission makes recommendations for Marco Island City Council member” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — DeSantis will have the final say on Marco Island City Council member Tamara Goehler’s ethics violation that stemmed from a dog-bite incident with a neighbor. Recommendations from the Florida Commission on Ethics have been sent to DeSantis. The Commission met on June 6 and adopted a settlement agreement between the Commission Advocate and Goehler, according to a June 11 press release. “The agreement finds Ms. Goehler abused her position to obtain a disproportionate benefit and misused her position when she attempted to influence the content of police reports about her two dogs attacking a neighbor’s dog and minor child,” the Commission wrote. The Commission is recommending a civil penalty of $5,000; the maximum per violation that could have been imposed is $20,000.

“Former ‘cowboy’ Judge James Parker dies peacefully at 81 in beloved hometown of Arcadia” via Gabriela Szymanowska of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Former Circuit Judge Parker, a once prominent presence in the DeSoto courthouse, died on May 23. He was 81 years old. A calm presence on the bench with an extensive grasp of the legal system, Parker oversaw thousands of legal cases throughout the 12th Judicial Circuit, including in Bradenton, Venice, Sarasota and DeSoto County. Parker was passionate about criminal law and conscientious about ensuring the accused did not languish in jail. As those who knew him noted, he respected the rule of law and the role judges play in upholding it.

— TOP OPINION —

“DEP closes one door, but HB 1143 locks them all” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Let’s give credit where it’s due: the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) finally did the right thing by denying a permit for an exploratory oil well in the Apalachicola River basin. But let’s be real, this only happened after an embarrassing court defeat forced its hand. It was a win for common sense, but one we can’t fully trust.

Here’s the catch: this victory is fragile. The decision can be appealed, and the same out-of-state company still holds other permits for drilling infrastructure in the area. The DEP initially endorsed this dangerous drilling in one of the world’s most ecologically vital floodplains. Without local business and conservation leaders demanding a hearing and forcing the issue, we’d be facing catastrophic consequences. The community knows the DEP only reversed course because it was compelled to.

This is precisely why Gov. DeSantis must not use this ruling as an excuse to veto HB 1143. DEP’s initial failure makes the case for the bill even stronger. The Legislature unanimously passed this bill to provide clear guidance and prevent such a disaster from ever being considered again.

Signing this bill into law should be a no-brainer. It defends the jobs and industries — from tourism to fishing — that depend on a healthy river system. If the Governor is serious about his Florida-first environmental values, he has an opportunity to protect this state treasure from bureaucratic whims permanently. The DEP finally got it right; the Governor can make sure they never get it wrong again.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Good riddance to the U.S. Education Department” via Ron DeSantis for The Wall Street Journal — President Trump’s election was a mandate for change, starting with dismantling the federal bureaucracy stifling our schools. It’s time to finally abolish the U.S. Department of Education, a promise Republicans have made for decades but failed to deliver. In Florida, we’ve shown the way by taking on federal overreach, eliminating Common Core, ending high-stakes testing, and enacting universal school choice. We’ve focused on core academics and parental rights while removing divisive ideologies such as DEI. Our state is ranked #1 in education because we’ve pursued student-focused, parent-friendly policies despite federal headwinds. Abolishing the Department of Education will empower states to replicate our success by investing federal dollars through block grants, driving real student achievement free from Washington’s bureaucratic red tape.

“Isn’t Trump supposed to be anti-war?” via Tyler Austin Harper of The Atlantic — Trump, who won office on a clear “America First” promise to end costly overseas conflicts, is now at risk of betraying that mandate. The article argues that Trump’s recent support for Israel’s escalating attacks on Iran signals a potential shift toward direct U.S. involvement, a move that would contradict his successful anti-war campaign rhetoric. This isolationist stance was popular because it tapped into widespread voter fatigue with foreign intervention, a sentiment confirmed by polling. By potentially embroiling the U.S. in a new Middle East war — the very thing he campaigned against — Trump would be repeating the mistakes he criticized in his predecessors and derailing the domestic agenda he was elected to enact.

“America must not rush into a war against Iran” via The New York Times editorial board — While a nuclear Iran presents a grave threat, the immediate question is not what President Trump will do, but what our laws demand. If the United States is to join Israel in a war against Iran, the next step is unequivocal: Congress must first authorize it. Our Constitution explicitly grants this power to Congress alone. An unprovoked American attack would be a war of choice, not a defensive response, and decades-old authorizations for military force do not apply. The President has a right to change his mind on foreign entanglements, but he must then make his case to the nation. Bypassing a congressional vote concedes a lack of public support. This vital debate must begin now.

“Attorney General, now held in contempt, should stop politicizing the job” via the Miami Herald editorial board — “Fidelity to the rule of law can have no other meaning.” That’s what U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams wrote Tuesday when she found Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier in contempt of court for continuing to enforce an immigration law she blocked. Uthmeier was appointed to the job in February by DeSantis. He swore an oath to uphold the law. However, Uthmeier has chosen to prioritize politics over the law. In April, Uthmeier issued a memo directing police agencies to ignore Williams’ injunction blocking enforcement of Florida’s new immigration law, making it a crime for undocumented immigrants to enter the state. “It is my view that no lawful, legitimate order currently impedes your agencies from continuing to enforce Florida’s new illegal entry and reentry laws,” he wrote.

“MFN policies are not the answer for Florida patients” via Michelle Flowers for Florida Politics — My career in oncology has given me a front-row seat to the challenges patients face. That is why it’s so difficult to see lawmakers like Sen. Scott push for the “Most Favored Nation” pricing model. While it may sound promising, MFN is a harmful, one-size-fits-all approach that would tie our drug prices to foreign countries where patients have fewer treatment options and longer delays. This would reduce the quality of care for Florida’s most vulnerable on Medicare and Medicaid and stifle the innovation we need for new cures. Rather than importing flawed foreign policies, we must reform our own system by addressing programs like 340B and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). I urge our leaders to oppose MFN.

“Vape shops are the new ‘broken windows’ in our neighborhoods” via Edgar Domenech of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A generation ago, graffiti, vandalism and smashed window panes warned that crime was creeping in. Today, a different omen has spread across Florida’s strip malls and street corners: vape shops. Behind the tinted glass of these gateways to the illicit economy, the merchandise tells its own story. Bright, candy-colored, dessert-flavored Chinese disposable vapes sit beside synthetic THC, Kratom, Delta-8, flavored nitrous, bongs and every other manner of drug paraphernalia. Police stings routinely discover worse in back rooms — illicit drug trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion run by sophisticated criminal networks.

“SmartAsset study: Floridians need nearly $100K annually to live ‘comfortably’” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A new study by SmartAsset, a financial advising company, shows comfort is getting more costly in the Sunshine State and across the U.S. For Floridians, a single adult would have to earn $97,386 annually to be comfortable. That ranks 22nd in the country. For a family of four, a household would need to be bringing in $217,651 per year, the analysis concluded. Florida ranks 31st in the country in this metric. SmartAsset economists used data points such as the cost of housing, food, transportation, income taxes, and other elements to formulate the list. Analysts concluded that in 2025, no matter what state someone lives in, they need more money to get to that so-called “comfort” level.

“Meet the bug that uses the stars to navigate hundreds of miles” via Adithi Ramakrishnan of The Associated Press — An Australian moth follows the stars during its yearly migration, using the night sky as a guiding compass. When temperatures heat up, nocturnal Bogong moths fly about 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) to cool down in caves by the Australian Alps. They later return home to breed and die. Birds routinely navigate by starlight, but the moths are the first known invertebrates, or creatures without a backbone, to find their way across such long distances using the stars. Scientists have long wondered how the moths travel to a place they’ve never been. A previous study hinted that Earth’s magnetic field might help steer them in the right direction, along with some visual landmark as a guide.

