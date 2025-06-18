Lindsay Cross brings home $3.4M to fund local projects

Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross has secured $3.4 million in funding for local projects, a large number considering Cross serves amid a GOP supermajority in the Legislature.

Cross’ top funding item, at $1 million, provides critical funding for resiliency efforts in the Shore Acres neighborhood in Cross’ district.

The funding is a third of what Cross had requested for the nearly $16 million project. Nevertheless, the funding will help pay for infrastructure improvements in the neighborhood to mitigate flooding.

Shore Acres has always been particularly prone to flooding, and impacts have been worse in recent years with flooding occurring even during regular rains if they coincide with high tide. Flooding in the neighborhood was among the worst in the region during Hurricane Helene last year, with some homes that had never flooded before experiencing damaging water intrusion.

The funding wasn’t Cross’ only contribution to mitigation efforts in the Shore Acres neighborhood. She also sponsored legislation creating a traffic violation for creating wake on flooded streets, which can exacerbate flooding. Cross’ bill (HB 241) didn’t clear — and neither did Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie’s upper chamber companion (SB 350) — but the language was included in a larger omnibus transportation package.

Cross also secured $985,000 for a Florida agriculture and technology workforce program, the full amount requested for the more than $1.8 million project. Local government is covering the other nearly half of the bill.

The project will “provide hands-on STEM education and certify youth for urban agriculture jobs of the future” to “address critical workforce challenge(s) and skills gap in emerging industries, particularly urban agriculture.”

Cross was also able to secure her full funding request, $750,000, for a Pinellas Park citywide lift station to match local funds. The new lift station is expected to “mitigate lift station disruptions during power outages, which cause pump shutdowns, loss of system control and potential overflows,” according to the request.

“Consequential outcomes of this project include preventing sewage overflows, which will prevent property damage, flooding, environmental contamination and health related risks to the community.”

Cross also secured project funding at lower levels, including $255,000 for Goodwill Industries Suncoast’s Goodwill’s Pathways program, the full amount requested.

The program “assists survivors of human trafficking, helping them plan for their futures once initial stabilization services have taken place.”

Cross also successfully drew down $250,000, half of what was requested, for the St. Petersburg Free Clinic’s foot mitigation program. The request came after Hurricanes Helene and Milton demonstrated the need for the Clinic’s FRESH Pantries to be fully stocked.

The pantries “alleviate financial stress and ensure nutritional needs are met.” Widespread power outages from the storms left a significant number of residents with substantial food losses and many relied upon the Clinic’s pantries to restock necessary nutritional food items.

Cross’ appropriations request noted that the full $500,000 requested would provide $675,000 in free groceries for local residents due to vendor relationships and bulk purchasing.

Finally, Cross secured $166,000 — the full amount requested — for the University of South Florida Very Special Arts Program.

The funds will add to $334,000 from the federal government for the program, which is headquartered in USF’s College of Education. Funding supports education programs for students with disabilities in schools, Department of Juvenile Justice facilities and community centers.

All of the items that Cross — and other lawmakers — secured in the budget are subject to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ line-item veto authority.