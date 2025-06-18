SmartAsset study: Floridians need nearly $100K annually to live ‘comfortably’

A new study by SmartAsset, a financial advising company, shows comfort is getting more costly in the Sunshine State and across the U.S.

For Floridians, a single adult would have to earn $97,386 annually to be comfortable. That ranks 22nd in the country, according to SmartAsset analysts.

For a family of four, a household would need to be bringing in $217,651 per year, the analysis concluded. Florida is ranked 31st in the country in that metric.

SmartAsset economists used data points such as cost of housing, food, transportation, income taxes and other elements to formulate the list. Analysts concluded that in 2025, no matter what state someone lives in, they need more money to get to that so-called “comfort” level.

“An individual in any given U.S. state needs about $5,844 more earnings than last year to have a comfortable, sustainable budget, while working families of four need an additional $9,360,” the SmartAsset analysis found.

The “comfortable level” for Florida may seem pricey. The Florida Bureau of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research shows the median annual individual salary in 2023 was $66,446. ZipRecruiter, a job hiring site, estimated the Sunshine State median salary at $49,261 per year in 2025.

But even given that disparity in estimates, the state is far off from what is required to live comfortably in the top ranked states.

Hawaii was ranked the most expensive state when it comes to what’s required to live comfortably for individuals. The Aloha State requires a single adult to be making $124,467 per year, and $294,362 for a family of four.

Massachusetts was ranked second-most expensive to live comfortably. A single adult would have to be making $120,141 annually, while a family of four would require $313,747. That family figure places Massachusetts at the top of that list, with Hawaii second.

California came in third, with an individual annual salary at $119,475 and a family of four needing $287,456.

Virginia was the only Southern state to land in the top 10 of most expensive places to live comfortably. Virginia came in eighth, with a single annual salary of $106,704 and an annual revenue of $241,696 for a family of four.

Sun Belt states dominated the list of states where the least is required. West Virginia requires just $80,828 in annual earnings for a single adult to enjoy comfort and $195,353 for a family of four.