Donald Trump says supporters are ‘more in love’ with him than ever, as involvement in Iran roils MAGA world

President Donald Trump on Wednesday downplayed any notion that his supporters are cooling on him amid uncertainty over whether he will order a U.S. strike on Iran, addressing a rift between some of his most vocal MAGA backers and national security conservatives.
“My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m more in love with them, more than they even were at election time where we had a total landslide,” Trump told reporters as a new flagpole was erected at the White House, with machinery whirring in the background.
“I may have some people that are a little bit unhappy now, but I have some people that are very happy, and I have people outside of the base that can’t believe that this is happening, they’re so happy,” he said.
Trump huddled Tuesday in the Situation Room with his national security team, and on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that the Pentagon was providing Trump with possible options on Iran but would not say whether the military was planning to assist with Israeli strikes.
“I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said Wednesday, in the exchange with reporters. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”
Trump’s comments came as some longtime defenders of his America First mantra are calling him out for weighing a greater U.S. role in the conflict between Israel and Iran after a week of deadly strikes and counterstrikes.
3 comments
ScienceBLVR
June 18, 2025 at 3:02 pm
In terms of spaceship Earth, the wrong crew is in command and it’s time for a mutiny – Jose Argulles
Michael K
June 18, 2025 at 3:30 pm
I thought the president of the United States worked for all Americans.
But I do know this: Having a third-rate TV gameshow host saying stupid things like “stay tuned” and “we’ll see” is no way to run a country. Especially when so many lives are at stake.
Impeach Newsom
June 18, 2025 at 4:01 pm
Memories of the Joe Biden Afghanistan withdrawal. What a complete, poorly planned, poorly executed debacle. Icing on the cake was Joe looking at his watch when he received the 13 killed.