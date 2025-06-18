June 18, 2025
‘Exciting possibilities’: Paris-Orlando direct flights mark major milestones at Orlando International Airport

Gabrielle Russon

paris
'This flight will link two vibrant cultures and economies building a stronger connection between Florida and France.'

If you need a break from Disney World and want to see Disneyland Paris, you’re in luck.

New direct flights from Orlando International Airport to Paris are already taking off. The new flight service to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport marks the first time in more than a decade that Florida’s busiest airport will get Air France service.

Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted the flights while abroad in France with other state, business and educational leaders on a commerce recruitment mission

The Paris flights had been announced months ago when the Orlando International Airport issued a press release in early February. The inaugural Paris-Orlando service started May 21.

The return of direct flights between Orlando and Paris not only reflects strong demand from travelers but also creates new economic opportunities and strengthens Florida’s international ties,” DeSantis said Wednesday.

DeSantis credited the new flight service made possible through a partnership between the State of Florida, VISIT FLORIDA, Experience Kissimmee, Visit Orlando and Orlando International Airport.

“The return of the Paris-Orlando nonstop service offers exciting possibilities not only for the business community, but also for tourism,” said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd in a statement Wednesday. “This flight will link two vibrant cultures and economies building a stronger connection between Florida and France.”

Before the new flights, “Orlando-Paris was the largest unserved U.S.-Europe market, with nearly 80,000 annual passengers flying between the two cities without nonstop service,” according to DeSantis’ press release.

Orlando International Airport was Florida’s most popular airport with 57 million passengers in 2024.

On his three-day trade mission trip, DeSantis attended the 55th International Paris Air Show. The list of officials joining him included Byrd, Florida Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly, Florida Secretary of Transportation Jared Perdue, Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long and University of Central Florida President Alexander Cartwright.

Gabrielle Russon

