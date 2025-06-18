June 18, 2025
AARP grants headed to community projects in 10 Florida cities, urban and rural alike
Drew Dixon

Nurses assisting elderly people at retirement home
The AARP Community Challenge program has helped more than 70 Florida communities since 2017.

AARP is about to distribute some $156,000 in grants to 10 programs in communities throughout Florida.

The funds are earmarked for community projects that improve public places, transportation, housing, digital connections and other key areas for residents of all ages, but which focus on the needs of older adults.

“AARP Florida is proud to work with 10 communities across the state to help make their areas more livable for people of all ages,” said AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson. “Since 2017, these projects have turned great local ideas into real improvements that make everyday life better, especially for older Floridians. We are excited to see the finished projects and their positive impacts in each community.”

The senior citizen advocacy organization is providing the funding from its Community Challenge program which has been responsible for kicking in $24.3 million to 2,100 “livability” projects in all 50 states since it was founded in 2017. Some 64 of those grants have gone to projects in Florida, where $783,000 in AARP funds have already been distributed.

The new Florida projects that will receive the AARP grants cover many areas of the state. The Arcadia Main Street Program will provide pedestrian-friendly signage in the downtown area.

The Arc project in Jacksonville, which services the intellectually challenged, will be getting five additional training sessions for caregivers and other professionals while focusing on home safety awareness.

Kissimmee will get AARP grants to transform a minivan and mobile resources for the Black Empowerment & Community Council in order to help an estimated 1,500 older residents in the Osceola County community.

Hialeah is getting funds that will help improve crosswalks on Palm Avenue to enhance pedestrian safety and visibility for the elderly crossing streets.

Tampa is working on filling a sidewalk gap on East 12th Avenue near Hacienda Villas to improve pedestrian safety.

Other areas getting AARP help include Bonifay, Port Charlotte, Fort Myers, Perry and Coconut Grove.

“AARP Community Challenge projects may be quick to launch, but their impact is long-lasting,” said Nancy A. LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer.

“We’re proud to support communities nationwide to advance solutions that make neighborhoods and towns of all sizes better places to live where everyone can thrive. And this year, we’re particularly proud to invest in projects benefitting often overlooked rural areas.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

