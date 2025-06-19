Personnel note: Matt Newton rejoins Shumaker as a Partner

Matt Newton is rejoining Shumaker as a Partner in its Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line.

Newton is known for helping communities and businesses navigate legal and regulatory challenges tied to Florida’s cities, counties and special districts. From zoning and land use to complex permitting, exactions and preemption issues, he brings deep technical knowledge and a clear, strategic approach whenever a project hits a roadblock at city hall.

Newton previously worked at Shumaker from 2019 to 2023, playing a key role on both the Real Estate and Local Government teams.

“Matt’s return strengthens our ability to support clients across the real estate and government sectors with trusted counsel and unmatched perspective,” said Sam Queirolo, Partner and Real Estate, Construction & Development Regional Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “He’s a valuable addition to our growing team.”

Newton said his decision to return was driven by the firm’s collaborative environment and shared sense of purpose.

“Shumaker has always felt like home,” Newton said. “The culture here is built on trust, collaboration and a genuine commitment to doing what’s right for the client. I’m excited to be back working alongside talented colleagues who challenge and support each other every day.”

In addition to his legal practice, Newton is a frequent contributor to local media, where he helps demystify legal developments with clarity and insight. His ability to explain complex frameworks continues to make him a trusted source for both communities and businesses.

Newton earned his law degree from Stetson University and his undergraduate degree from New College of Florida.