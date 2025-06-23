Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.23.25

Good Monday morning.

The University of Florida has appointed former state Rep. Chuck Clemons as its new vice president for government and community relations, the university announced Tuesday. Clemons, a UF alum who recently concluded his tenure representing the Gainesville area in House District 22, will assume the key leadership role effective July 1, 2025.

Florida Politics predicted the hire on May 27 through our text message service.

In his new position, Clemons will spearhead the university’s government relations efforts at the local, state, and federal levels and oversee its community engagement strategy. He brings decades of public service experience to the role, including 17 years in the administration at Santa Fe College and a presidential appointment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

During his time in the Legislature, Clemons chaired the Gator Caucus and was a champion of legislation protecting free speech on college campuses while pushing for major investments in the State University System.

UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini praised the appointment, highlighting Clemons’ deep legislative expertise. “Chuck Clemons has been a steadfast advocate for higher education and a tireless champion for the University of Florida throughout his career,” Hosseini said in a statement. “I am confident he will help elevate UF’s impact across the state and ensure our voice remains strong in Tallahassee and beyond.”

Clemons, whose wife and son also attended UF, said he is ready to begin building bipartisan support for his alma mater.

“I look forward to helping build a strong coalition focused on advancing the legislative and community best interests of my alma mater without regard for political party,” Clemons stated. “The University of Florida is a treasure for the state of Florida, and I’m eager to do my part to help it reach its fullest potential.”

At the Brownstein celebration of the Sunshine State over the weekend at its reception for its new Tampa office: Congresswoman Laurel Lee, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, the Brownstein team: Brandt Anderson, Rich Benenson, Melissa Kuipers Blake, Ray Colas, Doug Friednash, Greg Hayes, Greta Joynes, Jia Meeks, Bart Reising, Greg Sileo, and Mike Stratton, and Roger Baum, Ryan Reiter, Matt Tabaczynski, as well as Shaun Maurer, CORE Construction; Nayla Bautista, Volo Sports; Richard Charlton, TrendMicro; Joseph Durso, Pernod Ricard USA; Michael Ehrhardt and Paul Sterbenz, Colliers Engineering & Design; Endrea Frazier and Samer Alkhatib, AECOM; David Garcia, Charter Communications; Mark Gesner, Tampa Jewish Community Centers & Federation; Michelle Gomez, Tamarac; Albie Kaminsky, Charter Communications; Sia Kusha, Plenary; Carrie O'Rourke and Amol Dhaliwal, OnMed; Edward Ortsein and Curtis Osceola, Miccosukee Tribe; Nick Paolo, John Paolo, and Jessica Burton, Orange Barrel Media; Matthew Sacco, Rubin Turnbull; Jason Stein, The Presidio Group & SiriusXM; and Jon Stewart, The Southern Group.

—@RealDonaldTrump: ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT.

—@Pontifex: War does not solve problems; on the contrary, it amplifies them and inflicts deep wounds on the history of peoples, which take generations to heal. No armed victory can compensate for the pain of mothers, the fear of children or stolen futures. May diplomacy silence the weapons!

—@RepMTG: Every time America is on the verge of greatness, we get involved in another foreign war. There would not be bombs falling on the people of Israel if Netanyahu had not dropped bombs on the people of Iran first. Israel is a nuclear-armed nation. This is not our fight. Peace is the answer.

—@RepThomasMassie: This is not Constitutional.

—@JamesBlairUSA: I hope Thomas Massie is enjoying his last term in Congress.

—@MarcACaputo: No, I’m not going to report the way you think the facts should be for your political agenda You can cry and stomp your feet and call me names and get your facts wrong But that’s on you

“Florida’s House Speaker stood up to Ron DeSantis and shifted the power dynamics” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — Gov. DeSantis, accustomed to a compliant Republican Legislature, has faced a new and unexpected adversary this year: State House Speaker Daniel Perez. The 37-year-old Miami lawyer has deliberately challenged the Governor’s authority with the stated goal of reasserting the House as “a coequal branch of government.” This clash has shifted the power dynamics in Tallahassee, ending the era of DeSantis’ near-total control and leading to an unusually bitter Legislative Session that ran six weeks overtime. The relationship grew so hostile that DeSantis reportedly called House lawmakers “treacherous,” while Perez countered that the “emotional” Governor was throwing “temper tantrums.”

The conflict was manifested in several key areas. Perez insisted on a slimmer state budget than DeSantis proposed, clashed with him over immigration policy, and allowed a House investigation into a charity tied to the Governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis. That investigation into Hope Florida’s fundraising has led to state prosecutors getting involved and lawmakers denying funding requests for the project. Perez’s efforts to give his members more freedom and influence have been rewarded with their loyalty, even as it created friction with the state Senate and frustrated the Governor, who publicly commented on the delayed budget: “Normally there’s a budget done by now … Hopefully it will get done. We’ll see.”

This power struggle marks a new era for Florida politics, with a dominant Republican Party no longer in lockstep with its term-limited Governor. While DeSantis will likely use his veto power to retaliate against lawmakers’ projects, Perez seems untroubled by the unsettled landscape.

He has said he plans to return to private life after his term ends next year. Reflecting on his approach to leadership and the recent Session’s conflicts, Perez stated his philosophy was simple. “Every Speaker kind of has their shtick,” he said. “Mine was just to come in here with my arms wide-open, my eyes wide-open. And expect the best.”

“DeSantis signs bill banning weather modification in Florida” via Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis signed several bills Friday, including one that will ban weather modification in the state. DeSantis signed SB 56, spearheaded by Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia, that repeals the current law allowing the Department of Environmental Protection to issue permits to people or groups seeking to change the weather. Weather modification is just as it sounds: It’s the act of artificially influencing the weather. And in Florida, despite previous legislation, no institutions have ever sought a permit to change the weather, according to state environment officials. Regardless, the new law makes it illegal to change or geoengineer the weather in the state. Anyone found to be doing so could face a third-degree felony, with a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and fines of up to $100,000.

“DeSantis signs measure codifying penalties for gift card fraud” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — For most people, gift cards are signs of celebration. For criminals who misuse them, they’ll be a magnet for steeper punishment under a new law effective Oct. 1. Gov. DeSantis has signed SB 1198, which would define gift card fraud in Florida Statutes and establish it as a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and $1,000 in fines. Gift card fraud, as described in the legislation, includes acquiring or retaining gift card or gift card redemption information without proper consent, tampering with a gift card or its packaging, and illegally using a card or its information to obtain goods, services or money.

“DeSantis signs claims bill granting $11M to man injured in 2015 crash with GRU truck” via the Gainesville Sun — DeSantis on June 13 signed a relief compensation bill granting nearly $11 million to an Alachua County man who suffered permanent paralysis following a 2015 crash with a Gainesville Regional Utilities truck. The Sun previously reported that Jacob T. Rodgers was paralyzed from the chest down after a GRU employee driving a city vehicle ran through a stop sign and hit a pickup truck in which Rodgers was a passenger. Rodgers, through his attorney Jeff Humphries with Morgan & Morgan, claimed in a lawsuit against the city of Gainesville that the GRU employee was negligent in causing the crash and presented medical records and testimony from doctors.

“Why a Miami lawmaker was one of just two votes against Florida’s state budget” via Siena Duncan of the Miami Herald — Rep. Dotie Joseph was one of only two lawmakers to vote against the finalized Florida budget, citing misguided priorities. The North Miami Democrat took issue with significant cuts to affordable housing initiatives, including a $223.8 million loss to key programs, while funding increased for immigration enforcement and the Governor’s State Guard. She also criticized the decision to eliminate 1,700 vacant state positions rather than raising salaries to attract applicants. Since the budget’s passage was not in doubt, Joseph felt she could vote her conscience. “Because my vote was not critical,” she explained, “I saw no need to vote yes when there are things I absolutely, vehemently object to.”

“Israel evacuees rely on Florida — or private groups led by vets, ex-spies or ex-diplomats — to get home” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — For Eric Weinbaum, the last straw for his family was the Iranian ballistic missile that destroyed a building near his family’s Airbnb in Tel Aviv. “We left early Tuesday at 6 a.m., taking a van to the Sheikh Hussein crossing in northern Israel,” he told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Once we crossed into Jordan, we took another van to Amman. From there, we flew to Istanbul, then to JFK (International Airport) and finally into Palm Beach (International) Airport — about 40 hours of travel, door to door.” “What made it truly surreal, though, was watching missiles fly overhead near the Jordanian border crossing, and again around 2 a.m.,” he said.

—“DeSantis says Florida will help evacuate more Americans from Israel” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times

“Public adjusters could become harder to find if new Citizens Insurance payout policy spreads” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A new policy from Citizens Property Insurance Corp. to stop including public adjusters as co-payees on settlement checks is sparking fears of a future adjuster shortage in Florida. Public adjusters, who represent policyholders to secure higher claim payouts, say the change threatens their ability to get paid. An industry association warns that if the practice spreads, many will leave the profession, harming homeowners who need expert help fighting for fair settlements, especially after disasters. While Citizens claims the change helps customers get paid faster, adjusters argue it’s a tactic to weaken their industry and ultimately reduce claim payouts. They fear other private insurers will soon adopt the controversial policy, leaving Florida consumers with fewer advocates.

“Air traffic controllers in Florida briefly lost radar after fiber optic line was cut” via Josh Funk of The Associated Press — Air traffic controllers in Florida briefly lost their radar Friday after a fiber optic line was cut, but the outage didn’t lead to disruptions like what happened after similar outages around the Newark, New Jersey, airport this Spring. Controllers were able to continue directing planes across five states in the Southeast because a backup system kicked in as designed. The Federal Aviation Administration said no flights were disrupted. The FAA said the radar center in Jacksonville, Florida, continued operating but on alert status because its primary communication line went down. A contractor was working on repairing the severed fiber line Friday afternoon. Authorities didn’t specify what caused the severed fiber line or where it happened.

“U.S. Senators throw support behind Donald Trump on Iranian military strikes” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel’s effort to decapitate Iran’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth fielded questions from the media at the Pentagon Sunday morning. He emphasized the military action was the result of Trump’s “brilliant” leadership. He stressed the strikes were intended to cripple Iranian nuclear capabilities and the U.S. was not seeking regime change in Iran. Reaction from Florida’s political leaders was primarily in support of Trump and the U.S. military action, at least from the Republican side of the aisle.

“Miami’s Hispanic Republicans push back on Trump’s mass-deportation agenda” via Syra Ortiz Blanes and Claire Healy of the Miami Herald — In letters, public statements and social media posts, Republican lawmakers from Miami are pushing back on Trump’s mass-deportation efforts. And even some of his most loyal Cuban American backers are joining the chorus. At a bilingual news conference outside of the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami, U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez said he disagrees with Trump’s one-size-fits-all approach to immigration. He said cases should be handled on a case-by-case basis because every immigrant’s situation is different. “We are working hard to express our opinion and let the President and the administration know that there is a better way, a more just way, for the people here in Miami-Dade County.”

—“A powerful tool in Trump’s immigration crackdown: The routine traffic stop” via Silvia Foster-Frau of The Washington Post

“The tax bill would deliver a big win for private schools — and investors” via Matt Barnum and Richard Rubin of The Wall Street Journal — Republicans’ tax-and-spending megabill would give the school-choice movement a major, long-sought victory — and deliver an unusually generous tax break to wealthy taxpayers. The bill includes a new option for taxpayers — whether they are parents or not — to direct tax dollars to private school scholarships instead of the Treasury. There is an extra twist: It could deliver virtually risk-free profits to some savvy investors. The proposal has excited school-choice advocates, infuriated public school leaders and stunned tax experts. “Overnight, this would give millions of students access to the school of their choice,” said Tommy Schultz, CEO of the American Federation for Children, an advocacy group pushing the provision. “This is a revolution within the tax code.”

—“Trump’s tax bill has become a battlefield for tobacco giants” via Jacob Bogage of The Washington Post

“Senate parliamentarian greenlights state AI law freeze in GOP megabill” via Anthony Adragna of POLITICO — The Senate’s rules referee late Saturday allowed Republicans to include in their megabill a 10-year moratorium on enforcing state and local artificial intelligence laws — a surprising result for the provision that’s split the GOP. Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz rewrote a House-passed AI moratorium to try to comply with the chamber’s budgetary rules. His version made upholding the moratorium a condition for receiving billions in federal broadband expansion funds.

“Trump bans ‘negative’ signage at national parks, asks visitors to snitch on unpatriotic text” via Jack Dolan of the Los Angeles Times — In his ongoing war on “woke,” Trump has instructed the National Park Service to scrub any language he would deem negative, unpatriotic or smacking of “improper partisan ideology” from signs and presentations visitors encounter at national parks and historic sites. Instead, his administration has ordered the national parks and hundreds of other monuments and museums supervised by the Department of the Interior to ensure that all of their signage reminds Americans of our “extraordinary heritage, consistent progress toward becoming a more perfect Union, and unmatched record of advancing liberty, prosperity and human flourishing.”

“Trump’s tariffs are running up against the limits of nature” via Ed Conway for The Washington Post — Trump’s decision to double the tariff on aluminum to 50% is unlikely to spark the U.S. production resurgence he desires. The main obstacle isn’t a lack of raw material, but the immense and continuous electrical power required for aluminum smelting. This process, which essentially makes aluminum a “battery” of stored energy, cannot be easily stopped and started. Most U.S. smelters shut down because they couldn’t compete with cheaper global prices, and the country lacks ideal locations for new plants with consistent power sources, such as hydroelectricity. Furthermore, diverting massive amounts of power to new smelters would raise energy costs for other strategic industries, such as AI and semiconductors, forcing a choice between outdated industrial processes and future technologies.

Morning must-read — “Republican’s life-threatening pregnancy collided with Florida’s abortion politics” via Katy Stech Ferek of The Wall Street Journal — Republican Rep. Kat Cammack, a co-Chair of the House Pro-Life Caucus, revealed a terrifying experience where doctors delayed lifesaving treatment for her ectopic pregnancy due to fear over Florida’s new six-week abortion ban. Despite the nonviable pregnancy threatening her life, Cammack said she had to argue for hours before staff administered the necessary medication. She blames “fearmongering” by the left for the medical team’s hesitation, not the restrictive law itself, a claim abortion-rights advocates dispute, arguing the law created the dangerous confusion. Now pregnant again, Cammack is sharing her story, hoping to bridge the political divide and foster a better dialogue on women’s health care, even as her experience highlights the law’s chaotic real-world consequences.

“Don’t despair, Andy Beshear and Cory Booker tell Florida Democrats” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — At the Florida Democratic Party’s Leadership Blue fundraiser, U.S. Sen. Booker and Kentucky Gov. Beshear offered prescriptions for a Democratic resurgence while subtly signaling potential 2028 presidential ambitions. Beshear presented a practical path, urging Democrats to win back the middle ground by focusing on common sense issues like jobs and health care, citing his victories in a red state as proof it can be done. In a contrasting, high-energy appeal, Booker implored activists not to despair or make Trump the focus, but to shift the political battle. While both visitors inspired the anguished party base, Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried also announced a new statewide organizing effort aimed at reversing the party’s recent string of losses.

“Dreaming big, Florida Democrats see path to start winning elections again” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Despite a dire landscape, some Florida Democrats see glimmers of hope. They point to experienced candidates for 2026, improved Special Election performances and an energized base. Fried declared, “We will elect Democrats up and down the ballot.” However, the challenges are immense. Republicans hold a 1.3 million voter registration advantage and dominate statewide offices. U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz is a realist, acknowledging the math is tough and a turnaround will take time. “We didn’t get here in a year, and it’s not going to change in a year,” he said, emphasizing the need for significant voter registration efforts, which require major financial investment that has been hard to secure.

“Florida approves plan to help billionaires export their sewage” via Mike Baker of The New York Times — Indian Creek Village, the island community that is home to Jeff Bezos and several other billionaires, has faced strong pushback in its quest to discharge its sewage through the neighboring town of Surfside. But DeSantis has now signed legislation that will prevent Surfside from intervening. Like other communities in South Florida, Indian Creek Village has been under pressure for decades to eliminate shallow septic systems that have been leaking waste into the delicate ecosystem of Biscayne Bay. Under the rules, municipalities cannot prohibit or require a permit for certain sewer projects. The Indian Creek plan fits the definition.

“Judge helps detain suspect during disturbance at national debate tournament” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward County Judge Francis Viamontes sat in the second row at the EMC Expo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. She had a VIP ticket to the 2025 National Speech & Debate Tournament to watch her daughter compete in the Humorous Interpretation Finals category of the highly regarded event. Hundreds were in the auditorium, including students from many schools in Broward County, Viamontes said. After her daughter had competed, Viamontes was watching the last challenger in the category when she saw a man who looked out of place walk toward the stage, she told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He wore jean shorts, a tank top, a backpack, and a crown of flowers on his head.

“Florida approves plan to help billionaires export their sewage” via Mike Baker of The New York Times — Like other communities in South Florida, Indian Creek Village has been under pressure for decades to eliminate shallow septic systems that have been leaking waste into the delicate ecosystem of Biscayne Bay. The village comprises only a few dozen properties on a private, man-made island where a vacant lot recently sold for $110 million. But when Indian Creek Village proposed to send its waste through the pipes of the neighboring town Surfside, officials there proposed that Indian Creek Village pay $10 million to help cover the historical cost of the system. Indian Creek Village balked and, according to The New York Times, worked behind the scenes to persuade state officials to fix the problem.

“Prominent South Florida lobbyist sentenced to 18 months in prison for tax evasion” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Eston “Dusty” Melton III has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to evading more than $2 million in income taxes, interest and penalties. Melton, who must also repay $1.74 million to the IRS and serve three years of supervised release, admitted to complex schemes to hide his assets. These included creating a sham lobbying firm in his wife’s name to divert client payments and transferring property and cash to her to thwart IRS collection efforts. In court, Melton, 71, described himself as a “broken, humiliated man” who blamed only himself, stating he had prioritized family expenses over his tax obligations for nearly a decade.

“Val Demings says she won’t run for Orange County Mayor” via Stephen Hudak and Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Former U.S. Rep. Demings said she won’t run to succeed her husband as Orange County Mayor, despite having long been rumored to have eyed the post. Demings, a former Orlando Police Chief who later served three terms in Congress representing a west Orlando and Orange County district, said she decided to bypass the 2026 contest “after much consideration.” “I am grateful for the overwhelming amount of encouragement and support I have received over the past few weeks. Now that I have made my decision, I am excited to watch the field of candidates for this critical position takes shape,” she said in a statement issued to the Orlando Sentinel.

“Judge grants partial delay in Carolina Amesty’s federal case until next month” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A federal Judge has extended a pivotal deadline to next month in the federal criminal case against former Rep. Amesty, according to newly filed court documents. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Norway ordered prosecutors to obtain an indictment or file information by July 23, as Norway took issue with any further delays. Norway’s extension wasn’t as long as what prosecutors and Amesty’s defense attorney had requested. The two sides filed a joint motion this month to extend the deadline until Aug. 22, marking the third delay in the case.

“ICE-targeted immigrants ‘disappear’ from Orange’s jail, advocates say” via Ryan Gillespie and Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Advocates in Orange County are raising alarms that arrested immigrants are “disappearing” from the public jail database. This occurs when individuals with federal immigration detainers resolve their local charges and are transferred to ICE custody within the same facility; their information is then removed from the County’s system, leaving families and lawyers unable to locate them. In response, U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost has introduced a bill to mandate public reporting on the location and status of federal detainees. Frost and local activists are also pressuring Orange County to terminate its long-standing agreement with ICE to house these individuals, arguing it prevents the transparency needed to ensure detainees can access legal defense and protect their rights.



“How Tampa’s CentCom was at the heart of Trump’s Iran bombing mission” via Katelyn Ferral of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa was the heart of “Operation Midnight Hammer,” the secret U.S. bombing campaign that targeted three Iranian nuclear sites. Military officials at MacDill Air Force Base’s U.S. Central Command (CentCom) directed the precision strike under President Trump’s orders. The mission, detailed by defense officials, involved a complex deception effort planned in Washington and Tampa. B-2 stealth bombers flew an 18-hour mission from Missouri, some as decoys, while a submarine under CentCom command also launched Tomahawk missiles. Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the influential CentCom commander, was a key player and has since placed regional forces on high alert for retaliation. Iran condemned the attack, stating it reserves all options for self-defense.

Pinellas County is looking for an experienced Intergovernmental Liaison to play a pivotal role in advancing the County's legislative goals and fostering meaningful partnerships at the local, state and federal levels.

In this role, you’ll be a strategic leader, a trusted adviser and a bridge-builder. From shaping legislative priorities to coordinating interagency projects and securing critical funding, your work will have a direct impact on the future of Pinellas County and its communities.

You’ll join a forward-thinking team in the Pinellas County Administrator’s Office, where innovation, collaboration, and service to the public are at the core of everything we do.

To learn more and to submit your resume and application, please apply here or visit Pinellascounty.gov/jobs.

“DeSantis reappoints Adam Kissel to UWF Board after Senate rejects him” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis is attempting a second time to get Kissel onto the University of West Florida Board of Trustees after lawmakers rejected his appointment earlier this year. DeSantis said Friday he is reappointing Kissel again to the Trustee Board in addition to Edward Fleming, a lawyer from Pensacola. Kissel, who doesn’t live in Florida, is a Visiting Fellow on Higher Education Reform for The Heritage Foundation, which is the conservative think tank pushing Project 2025 in Trump’s administration. The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee rejected Kissel in a 5-4 vote in late April, so the decision to appoint him to lead the Pensacola school never reached the full Senate floor.

“Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Robert Bage now leads state chiefs association” via the Northwest Florida Daily News — Bage is now president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA). Bage was sworn in during the Association’s Summer conference in Miami Beach, according to a city of Fort Walton Beach news release. “The FPCA is one of the largest state police chief associations in the country, with more than 1,000 members representing municipal, airport, college, university, tribal, railroad and port authority police departments, as well as private security firms and federal, state and county law enforcement agencies,” the release says. “Its membership spans every region of Florida.” Bage, a Navy veteran, became Fort Walton Beach’s police chief in 2019 after one year with U.S. Border Patrol and 20 years with the North Miami Beach Police Department.

“SW Florida locals show fear, concern amid changes in immigration enforcement and policies” via Tayeba Hussein of the Fort Myers News-Press — Nationwide efforts to enforce immigration policies enacted by Trump have left Southwest Florida residents fearful. Locals have reported seeing Immigration and Customs Enforcement for two weekends in a row, causing many to stop going to work or leave their homes. At the crack of dawn, one resident of Rosemary Drive in Bonita Springs was on an early morning run through his neighborhood and down Old 41 Road on June 8. His usual route stalled as he spotted several law enforcement officials and unmarked vehicles with red and blue lights flashing. Javier Cruz watched as officials loaded people into vans, some abandoning their bicycles on the side of the road in their attempts to flee.

“Sarasota residents will keep fighting for the Ringling Museum after New College takeover fails” via Clara Rokita Garcia of WUSF — Nancy Parrish is the former Chair of the Ringling Museum Foundation. But years before that, she was a St. Petersburg kid who loved visiting the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota with her family. “As kids, we used to climb those banyan trees before there was security around,” Parrish said. “It’s really part of our growing up.” Parrish said this nostalgic sentiment toward the museum is something she shares with many in the greater Tampa Bay region. It is also one of the reasons why more than 2,500 people joined the nonprofit group Citizens to Protect the Ringling.

“Manatee County approves spending plan for $252.7M in hurricane relief grant money” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County has approved plans for $252.7 million in federal disaster recovery funds awarded in response to Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, most of which will be spent on housing repair, infrastructure restoration and hardening to withstand future storms. Manatee County Commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of plans for spending the Housing and Urban Development grant funding during a special meeting on June 20. At-large Commissioner Jason Bearden was absent during the vote. The Commission had already given the plan an initial thumbs-up in May before a 30-day public review period was concluded. The County will now submit plans for the grant, the largest in Manatee County’s history, to HUD for review.

“Sheriff Carmine Marceno says he has ‘zero tolerance’ for street racing. Here’s a video of Marceno street racing” via Bob Norman of the Florida Trident — After Lee County deputies arrested an 18-year-old on a street racing charge last week, Sheriff Marceno put out a press release about the Sheriff’s abhorrence for racing cars on public roads. “I have zero tolerance for street racing in Lee County,” Marceno stated. “Driving an excessive speed and putting yourself, your passengers, and others on the road at risk is an incredibly selfish decision. My deputies will continue to patrol the roads of Lee County, ensuring drivers make smart choices or they will face the consequences.” It was an unambiguous statement from Marceno, himself a well-known connoisseur of fast cars, but video evidence obtained by the Florida Trident shows “zero tolerance” doesn’t necessarily extend to his own actions.

“The incredibly shrinking university president” via David Niven of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In his failed bid for the University of Florida presidency, Santa Ono revealed a troubling vision for the role of a university leader. During his confirmation process before Florida’s politically appointed Board of Governors, Ono systematically renounced his own long-held principles to appease the Board. He backpedaled on previous statements about racism, disavowed his career-long support for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and even minimized his own scientific credentials to dodge politically charged questions. Ono stated, “The fact is some of my past remarks about DEI do not reflect what I believe,” signaling a readiness to align completely with the state government’s shifting political agenda rather than championing independent academic thought.

The ultimate irony is that Ono’s total capitulation was not enough. The Board of Governors rejected him, with one member finding his sudden change of heart unbelievable, calling his “reversal on an entire architecture of ideology is nothing short of incredible.” This modern episode is compared to the 1950s, when UF President J. Wayne Reitz actively collaborated with a legislative Committee’s Joe McCarthy-style purge of suspected homosexuals from campus. By offering to be a compliant figurehead, Ono was attempting to replicate this dark historical model of subservience, prioritizing political favor over the protection of his campus community and its values.

This situation exposes a fundamental question about the purpose of university leadership. To seek control of a university only to renounce independent thought is framed as a profound failure. The core argument is that the role of a president is not to be a political puppet but to serve as a bulwark for core academic principles. As the University of Florida renews its search, it is reminded that a true leader must be willing to “stand up for thought and truth and exploration and humanity,” a duty that begins with the courage to simply stand up for oneself.





“Trump just bet his presidency on Iran” via Chris Cillizza of So What — I will admit, I was surprised. I fully expected Trump to leverage his dealmaking persona, but instead, he chose a military strike against Iran. His reasons likely combine a desire to look tough, a belief that a deal was impossible, and a calculation that Iran was sufficiently weakened. While his administration frames this as a limited action against Iran’s nuclear program, that seems a distinction without a difference. He has now made a monumental gamble with his presidency. If Iran doesn’t retaliate and its program is truly destroyed, he’ll be lauded. But history warns such moves can become quicksand, pulling America deeper into an unsolvable conflict. It’s a massive, legacy-defining bet, and now we must wait to see the outcome.

“Roll back legal same-sex marriage? Republicans are getting it wrong.” via Kristen Soltis Anderson of The New York Times — Republican lawmakers proposing to roll back same-sex marriage may be misreading their own voters. While support for gay marriage has slipped among Republicans in some polls, it remains significantly higher than when the Supreme Court legalized it a decade ago. Polling suggests many Republicans have adopted a “live and let live” attitude, believing the government shouldn’t meddle in the personal lives of consenting adults. Voters appear to distinguish between gay rights and transgender issues, with little appetite to disrupt established same-sex families. With Trump himself calling the issue “settled,” there is little political momentum for this fight, and pursuing it would likely prove a losing strategy for the GOP.

“Speak up now to save NPR, PBS from brutal cuts” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — It’s no secret that public media is under threat. Last week, the U.S. House voted out a package of “rescissions” that strips away $1.1 billion in already-approved funding from public TV and radio stations, essentially gutting the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in a way that would throw NPR and PBS affiliates across the country into turmoil. There’s a legitimate fear that across the country, some stations could go dark, including many that aren’t well-served by other local media outlets. Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media/WMFE, says the radio station could lose about $300,000 from federal funding cuts. That could spell the end of the station’s fellowship program for young journalists.

“In rare uprising, Floridians beat back plan to cut AP funding for public schools” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Chalk one up for the Floridians who are willing to stand up and make themselves heard. Tallahassee politicians were forced last week to abandon their plans to gut funding for AP classes in public schools after they ran into something they rarely encounter in this state — a wall of public opposition. GOP lawmakers have been pulling the rug out from under public education for the better part of two decades, driving away teachers, injecting political wars into classrooms and diverting public money to private schools. But their plan to cut funding to AP, IB and dual enrollment programs was a bridge too far. Why? Because this plan to sabotage public schools would’ve impacted a population beyond the marginalized families that these insulated politicians are usually happy to shortchange. Legislators were trying to undercut the college prospects of kids who go to high school in Windermere and Winter Park — the children of parents who usually write campaign checks.

“‘I can get used to this:’ Panthers soak in yet another Stanley Cup parade” via Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald — The Florida Panthers celebrated their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship with a massive victory parade in Fort Lauderdale, drawing an estimated 200,000 fans. Star players like Matthew Tkachuk soaked in the revelry, making a now-traditional beer stop at the Elbo Room. The team defiantly embraced their “nasty” reputation, with Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett unapologetically declaring, “We’re the double champs!” while apologizing to “absolutely no one.” Newly acquired fan favorite Brad Marchand and other key players addressed the roaring crowd. Amid the celebration, pending free agents like Bennett and Marchand signaled their desire to return, fueling hopes among players and fans alike for a potential three-peat next season.

