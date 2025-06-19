The Orlando Economic Partnership is training the next generation of leaders

The Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP) is now accepting applications for its free Public Leadership Institute (PLI) to help prepare future Central Florida professionals to run for office or be civic-minded in the private sector.

The application deadline is Aug. 15.

“As the Orlando region’s community grows, so does the need for informed, representative leadership at every level,” said Tim Giuliani, President and CEO of the OEP. “By preparing a new generation of civic and political changemakers, PLI strengthens the region’s leadership pipeline with individuals equipped to influence the policies and systems that will define Central Florida’s future.”

The nonpartisan program is expanding this year with two different tracks.

The Political Leadership Track is meant for people exploring a run for public office in the next five years, but they cannot be declared candidates for elected office at the time of application or during the program. The Civic Leadership Track is for “professionals who want to shape public policy without campaigning,” according to a press release put out by the OEP.

“This expanded model allows us to meet more leaders where they are — whether they see themselves in elected office or influencing policy from the private sector,” said Bob O’Malley, senior vice president of government affairs at the OEP. “The goal is the same: advance broad-based prosperity through well-informed leadership.”

The itinerary for PLI includes speakers who are veteran policymakers, strategists and more talking about how government works at local, regional and state levels and how to be an effective leader, OEP said in the press release. The discussion will include messaging, media, advocacy and ethics.

The program had previously been called the Political Leadership Institute.

OEP, which is focused on job growth and the region’s economy, describes itself as being at the “intersection of business, government, and the independent sector,” according to its website.

To apply for the program or for more information, visit the OEP’s PLI website.