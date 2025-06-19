Kristen Arrington touts $13M for Central Florida projects

Freshman Sen. Kristen Arrington is celebrating success on 18 Central Florida projects she sponsored, representing about $13 million that ended up making it into the state budget.

Lawmakers approved a $115 billion budget this week that is on the desk for Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign or make cuts.

“Since being elected to the Florida Senate, I’ve remained committed to keeping my campaign promises and ensuring that Central Florida communities receive their fair share of state resources,” Arrington said in a statement Thursday. “That’s why I’m proud to have secured over $13 million this year for 18 worthwhile projects back home. These projects will improve our roadways, provide necessary support to our veterans and victims of human trafficking, and clean our vital water ways. I’m deeply honored to serve the people of Central Florida and excited about all that lies ahead for our community.”

Of the Kissimmee Democrat’s local funding requests, the priciest project is $6 million for what’s called the missing link in Cross Prairie Parkway.

“The 1.5-mile connection from Nolte Road to just west of C-31 Canal will provide traffic relief and improved public safety by establishing an alternate north-south route for motorists in the City of St. Cloud and southern Osceola County,” Arrington said.

Several of Arrington’s local funding requests support environmental efforts.

Just under $1 million is budgeted to be spent at the Indian River Lagoon.

“The Indian River Lagoon Restorative Aquaculture Station Enhancements project will enhance the restoration of critical habitats in the IRL and other Florida estuaries by supporting the propagation of seagrass, shellfish, and coral,” the press release said.

Another $1.3 million is budgeted to clean up 100 acres in the North Lake Tohopekaliga area and get rid of the excess plants and vegetation, which Arrington said will help prevent future flooding.

“Portions of Kissimmee and Osceola County directly adjacent to North Lake Toho suffered historic flooding during Hurricane Ian, as floodwaters could not leave the East City Ditch or Mill Slough to the lake in a timely manner,” the press release said.

The Jack and Lee Rosen Jewish Community Center Senior Center was budgeted to receive $600,000 for programming, which includes fitness classes, medical consultations, immunizations, cultural events and more.

All of the appropriations are subject to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ line item veto power.