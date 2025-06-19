Three Democratic lawmakers join forces to launch new law firm

For the first time, three lawmakers — all Democrats, and all women — have joined to establish a law firm dedicated to advancing justice, equity and strategic legal counsel in Florida and beyond.

Named BDGR — an acronym representing each lawmaker’s last name — the firm is being spearheaded by state Reps. LaVon Bracy Davis, Ashley Gantt and Michele Rayner. All three are attorneys licensed to practice in Florida.

The firm will offer services across a broad spectrum of practice areas, including civil rights, criminal defense, family law, estate planning, government affairs, and other related areas.

“I’ve had the honor of walking alongside each of these women in the right for justice — and I can say without hesitation, BDGR Law is built on brilliance, integrity, and an unshakable commitment to our communities,” said renowned civil rights lawyer Ben Crump.

“LaVon, Ashley, and Michele don’t just know the law, they live it, they lead, and they use it to lift others. This firm is more than a practice, it’s a movement.”

The three lawmakers bring a variety of legal and civic experience to the firm.

Davis is a former attorney for the Department of Children and Families and served as a nonprofit executive. She works in family law, government affairs, and community empowerment.

Gantt is a former public defender and educator who is now a leader in civil litigation, probate and education equity.

Rayner, meanwhile, is a nationally recognized civil rights attorney who has built a reputation for groundbreaking work in social justice and criminal defense, including representing the family of Markeis McGlockton, an unarmed man who was shot and killed at a Clearwater convenience store parking lot by Michael Drejka. Charges were not initially filed due to Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. Rayner worked the case with Crump.

“Nothing happens by chance. Our journeys have combined for us to be more powerful together than separately. We look forward to representing the people of Florida, not only in the Legislature, but also in the courtroom — from the Panhandle to the Keys,” the group wrote in a joint statement.

The firm’s mission is to be a beacon for individuals, families, small businesses, and movement leaders seeking culturally competent, impact-driven legal representation. The firm is responding to what the trio of lawmakers and legal minds describe as heightened attacks on civil rights, reproductive justice and community autonomy, and the group plans to respond “not with hesitation, but with bold, brilliant action.”

More information about the firm can be found on its website or its social media platforms under the handle @BDGR_Law.