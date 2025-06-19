Last Call for 6.19.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

For the first time, three lawmakers — all Democrats, and all women — have joined to establish a law firm dedicated to advancing justice, equity and strategic legal counsel in Florida and beyond.

Named BDGR — an acronym representing each lawmaker’s last name — the firm is being spearheaded by state Reps. LaVon Bracy Davis, Ashley Gantt and Michele Rayner. All three are attorneys licensed to practice in Florida.

The firm will offer services across a broad spectrum of practice areas, including civil rights, criminal defense, family law, estate planning, government affairs, and other related areas.

“I’ve had the honor of walking alongside each of these women in the right for justice — and I can say without hesitation, BDGR Law is built on brilliance, integrity, and an unshakable commitment to our communities,” said renowned civil rights lawyer Ben Crump.

“LaVon, Ashley, and Michele don’t just know the law, they live it, they lead, and they use it to lift others. This firm is more than a practice, it’s a movement.”

Davis is a former attorney for the Department of Children and Families and served as a nonprofit executive. She works in family law, government affairs, and community empowerment.

Gantt is a former public defender and educator who is now a leader in civil litigation, probate and education equity.

Rayner, meanwhile, is a nationally recognized civil rights attorney who has built a reputation for groundbreaking work in social justice and criminal defense, including representing the family of Markeis McGlockton, an unarmed man who was shot and killed at a Clearwater convenience store parking lot by Michael Drejka. Charges were not initially filed due to Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. Rayner worked the case with Crump.

“I will make my decision whether or not to go in the next two weeks.”

— President Donald Trump, on whether the U.S. will enter military conflict with Iran.

U.S. Men’s National Team tries to maintain momentum

The U.S. Men’s National team continues play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup when they face Saudi Arabia tonight (9:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

The U.S. snapped a four-match losing streak with an emphatic 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday. The tournament is the biggest competition in which the USMNT will play until the World Cup next year, so a strong showing is essential.

However, several key players are not participating for the U.S. Christian Pulisic has withdrawn from consideration for this Summer, citing a need to rest after a grueling season with his club in Italy, AC Milan. Two other regulars on the team, Sergino Dest and Folarin Balogun, have injuries. Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, and Tim Weah are unavailable because their club teams are playing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Like Pulisic, Yunus Musah, and Antonee Robinson are recuperating from their club seasons.

After facing Saudi Arabia, the USMNT will conclude group stage play against Haiti on Sunday. If they emerge from the group stage, they will play in the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to begin on June 28. The Gold Cup final is scheduled for July 6.

