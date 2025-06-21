Takeaways from Tallahassee — European Vacation

While lawmakers were up late passing the budget and Tallahassee weathered another week of booming storms, Gov. Ron DeSantis was overseas, embracing his inner statesman during a trade mission to France. Between high-level meetings and appearances, the Governor touted Florida’s expanding economic reach, picking up where last year’s Italy trip left off, this time with a full “Vive la France” itinerary.

At the International Paris Air Show, DeSantis joined Otto Aviation to debut the Florida Pavilion and announce a major development for Northeast Florida: Otto is relocating its headquarters to Jacksonville and will build an 850,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Cecil Airport. The $430 million investment is expected to bring nearly 400 high-wage jobs to the region.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of aerospace innovation,” said DeSantis. “Florida’s presence at the Paris Air Show is a testament to our state’s international partnerships and position as a top destination for cutting-edge aerospace companies, high-wage jobs and technical industry.”

Otto CEO Paul Touw said Jacksonville’s long-term vision and growth potential sealed the deal. “This new facility will become more than a manufacturing site — it’s the launchpad for the future of sustainable aviation.”

The trip also brought good news for travelers in Central Florida. During the “Florida Business Seminar” in Paris, DeSantis announced that Air France is restoring nonstop flights between Orlando International Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle — a route that hasn’t been available in over a decade, despite strong demand. In 2024 alone, nearly 80,000 passengers traveled between the two cities without a direct option.

“The return of direct flights between Orlando and Paris not only reflects strong demand from travelers but also creates new economic opportunities and strengthens Florida’s international ties,” said DeSantis.

Partners, including VISIT FLORIDA, Visit Orlando, Experience Kissimmee and MCO, helped secure the new route, which is projected to generate $54 million annually for the regional economy. Tickets are moving fast, so if a trip to Europe is on your horizon, it might be the right time to skip the layovers.

And for DeSantis, the trip served as a reminder that even when storms are brewing back home, a little international sunshine can still land some wins.

—Take 5—

Finally — It wasn’t exactly Panthers-Oilers double OT — but after two extensions, the 2025 Legislative Session ended late Monday after lawmakers voted to send a $115 billion budget to DeSantis … well, to his desk, not to France. The hanky drop was the latest in recent memory and marked the end of a 105-day-long Session that saw the House repeatedly challenge the Governor, who spent the past six years calling the shots in Tallahassee. With the budget settled legislatively, it’s now DeSantis’ turn to go over it with a fine-toothed comb and ultimately sign it before the 2025-26 Fiscal Year begins next month.

Extraction — Florida successfully chartered two flights and sailed one cruise ship mission to rescue Americans from the escalating crisis in Israel. State officials said they flew in more than 300 people and rescued more than 1,110 people on a passenger ferry. DeSantis spoke at a news conference that began at 5:30 a.m. Friday at the Tampa International Airport, as some passengers returned stateside. DeSantis did not say how much the state spent on the operations. His office and the Florida Division of Emergency Management did not immediately respond to a Florida Politics question on the price tag. DeSantis also did not enumerate how many Floridians were rescued in the operations.

Red Wedding preview? — In its latest annual “Budget Turkey Watchdog Report,” Florida TaxWatch has identified 242 questionable spending items totaling $416.1 million in the state’s $115.1 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26. As it has been in years past, the nonprofit watchdog group is urging DeSantis to scrutinize the earmarks for possible vetoes. The 20-page report, which Florida TaxWatch published Tuesday, also highlights another $799.5 million in spending that, while not designated as turkeys, should receive “especially close scrutiny” from the Governor, the group said. One of the largest categories of concern involves university construction. Florida TaxWatch identified 18 projects totaling $134.3 million that were not prioritized or ranked on the Board of Governors’ Public Education Capital Outlay (PECO) list.

Madam President — Former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, a two-time graduate of Florida International University (FIU), has been officially confirmed as FIU’s seventh president. The Florida Board of Governors voted unanimously to approve her appointment, following unanimous support from the university’s Board of Trustees earlier this month. The panel’s Chair, Brian Lamb, said Nuñez brings “a wealth of experience, a deep connection to South Florida, and a bold vision for the future” to the job. Nuñez, 52, becomes the first woman and the first FIU alum to lead the university.

The winner is … — Yes, this is technically a Takeaway from Tampa Bay, but Florida Politics’ 12th annual list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians is worthy of the exception. Released over the course of the week, the list profiles the 25 biggest players (and a handful of honorable mentions) in the Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco — although Hernando, Polk and Sarasota pols are also eligible if they impact TB proper. Curious who topped the list? Read for yourself.

— Putting the con in Contec —

While global conflicts — Iran and Israel, Ukraine and Russia, Pakistan and India — remain a constant backdrop, the fight between American consumers and Chinese tech continues to heat up stateside. Earlier this year, TikTok was nearly banned over national security concerns. Now, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is taking aim at another China-linked company — this time in the health care space.

Uthmeier has issued subpoenas to Contec, a Chinese medical device manufacturer with U.S. ties, over alleged violations of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. At issue: claims that Contec knowingly concealed security vulnerabilities in its patient monitoring devices.

“Medical devices that record patient data must be secure and should not send data to entities controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” Uthmeier said. “Protecting Americans’ sensitive, personal data from our enemies is paramount, and my office will get to the bottom of this deception.”

Among the concerns: reports that Contec monitors include a built-in “backdoor” that could allow remote manipulation or unauthorized access, transmitting patient data to an IP address linked to a Chinese university. Federal agencies have since recommended that the devices be immediately disconnected or disabled.

Uthmeier’s office is also investigating claims that Contec misrepresented the devices as FDA-approved, exaggerated their safety and reliability, omitted known security flaws, and engaged in deceptive practices that could cause consumer harm. Legal action may include damages, civil penalties, and injunctive relief to prevent similar products from entering the market in the future.

— Tackling human trafficking —

Law enforcement professionals, prosecutors, and victim advocates from across Florida gathered this week to participate in planning initiatives for prevention and response at the inaugural Statewide Human Trafficking Symposium hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

“By working hand in hand with our partners, we are making Florida a safer place for our residents and visitors,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “Together, we can build a united front that traffickers won’t be able to outrun.”

Florida is among the top five states with the highest number of human trafficking cases. St. Petersburg stands out as one of the areas most heavily affected.

Representatives from 100 agencies and organizations statewide came together to exchange strategies, share legislative updates and discuss their professional experiences in victim support, human trafficking investigations, and prosecution.

“In Florida, we don’t just handle the problem,” said FDLE Deputy Commissioner Vaden Pollard during the opening of the symposium. “We fight the problem.”

FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell led the panel discussion with Roxana Lemus, a human trafficking victim advocate with the Office of Attorney General Uthmeier.

Field experts — including Rita Peters, Special Counsel for the Office of Statewide Prosecution, and Marina Anderson, Statewide Human Trafficking training specialist with the Florida Department of Children and Families — shared case studies and collaborated on innovative strategies to strengthen their agencies’ efforts.

Kim Figueroa, a human trafficking survivor and advocate from the nonprofit MoreTooLife, Inc., recounted her story to those attending.

“Collaboration is the only way to help the victims,” Figueroa said, “You have the resources to help them, and they have the perspective you’ll never have to experience.”

— The week in appointments —

University of West Florida Board of Trustees — DeSantis appointed Edward Fleming and reappointed Adam Kissel to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees. Fleming is the founding partner of McDonald Fleming Attorneys At Law, who currently serves on the Pensacola State College District Board of Trustees and earned a law degree from the University of Georgia. Kissel is a Visiting Fellow on Higher Education Reform for The Heritage Foundation who also serves as Chair of the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board and earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a master’s degree from the University of Chicago.

Port Saint Joe Port Authority — DeSantis appointed Zachary Childs, Christian Johnson, Jessica Rish and Guerry Madgison to the Port Saint Joe Port Authority. Childs is a broker at 98 Real Estate Group and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from Valdosta State University. Johnson is a Partner at The Mill Mercantile and The Haughty Heron, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Flagler College. Rish works as a sales agent for Rish Real Estate Group and is the former owner and Partner at Gulf Coast Real Estate Group. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from the University of Georgia. Madgison is a retiree who was previously the CEO of GPM Financial. Madgison holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

Hamilton County Development Authority Board of Supervisors — DeSantis appointed Wanda Ashley and David Ehlert to the Hamilton County Development Authority Board of Supervisors. Ashley is a retiree who previously served as a Probation Supervisor for the Florida Department of Corrections and earned an associate degree from Florida Gateway College and a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University. Ehlert is a Field Appraiser for the Hamilton County Property Appraiser’s Office who previously worked as a Criminal Investigations Supervisor and earned an associate degree in law enforcement from North Florida College.

The State Archives of Florida is building a new photo collection called “Weather, Disaster and Recovery” and needs your help.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd encourages Floridians to participate in donating photos that capture weather events, disasters, and community recovery efforts.

“By donating your photos for this new collection, you can help document and preserve the history of your community and fill historical gaps in the State Archives’ collections,” Byrd said in a statement. “Consider contributing to Florida’s history by donating your photographs.”

To contribute to the Archives, email your photos to [email protected].

You can send both older prints, negatives, and digital photos. Physical photos are welcome and will be added to a collection that already holds over a million historical images.

Digital submissions are also accepted, including photos taken with mobile phones — just be sure they meet the minimum resolution of 5 megapixels. Most modern iPhones, iPads, and Androids qualify.

Digital photos can be emailed as attachments. After sending your pictures, you’ll receive a Deed of Gift form to complete and return. This form officially transfers image rights to the Archives while crediting the photographer in their records and for future research use.

Preferred image formats are TIFF and RAW; however, JPEGs are also accepted.

While not all submitted photos will appear on the Florida Memory website, they will become part of the permanent Florida Photographic Collection and remain accessible to researchers.

— Apprenticeships get boost —

Gov. DeSantis signed legislation this week to enhance accountability requirements for apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship program funding in the Sunshine State.

Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo sponsored the measure (HB 681), while its Senate companion (SB 1458) was sponsored by St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie.

President and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter, Peter Dyga, issued a statement thanking DeSantis for signing the legislation.

“Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have been relentless champions for hardworking Floridians who want to build meaningful, well-paying careers in high-demand trades,” Dyga said in a statement. “This new law sends a clear message that Florida believes in the men and women who want to forge successful careers outside of a four-year college degree, all while continuing to contribute to their households and communities.”

Dyga noted that by removing bureaucracy, apprenticeship programs will be able to deliver more programs to train more students, foster innovation, and meet the increasing demand Florida has for skilled labor.

“The bipartisan support championed by bill sponsors, Senator DiCeglie and Representative Melo, and swift enactment of this legislation reflect Florida’s strong commitment to expanding access to apprenticeships and building a safer, more skilled workforce,” Dyga said. “This is a decisive win for employers who want to grow their talent pipeline, for workers eager to advance their careers, and for Florida’s continued leadership in a competitive global economy.”

— Protecting at-risk youth —

A bill signed by DeSantis this week will reform Florida’s approach to handling offenses such as truancy, running away, and ungovernable behavior from at-risk youth.

Tallahassee Republican Sen. Corey Simon sponsored the measure (SB 1344), while Clearwater Republican Rep. Berny Jacques and Orlando Democratic Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis sponsored its House companion (HB 1405).

“This bill will provide strong services to at-risk youth who are running away, skipping school, and being unruly at home — so they don’t end up being delinquent or dependent on the state,” Jacques wrote on social media. “Many thanks to Rep. Bracy Davis and Sen. Simon for working with me on this!”

The bill reforms Florida’s handling of status offenses by non-criminal youth and instead puts a focus on prevention and rehabilitation to improve long-term outcomes for vulnerable children.

It emphasizes early intervention, community- and family-based solutions, and upholds due process rights. It also clarifies the roles of state agencies, schools, and courts, aiming to reduce involvement in the juvenile system.

The legislation further enhances access to services, including medical care and voluntary family services. It requires cooperation among the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Children and Families, and other relevant agencies.

The bill also makes additional changes to shelter placement rules by imposing time limits and ensuring that all less restrictive alternatives are fully considered before a youth can be placed in a secure shelter.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words — so it’s only fair to celebrate the ones that tell Florida’s best stories. This week, in honor of “Nature Photography Day,” Florida State Parks announced the winners of its 2024 “Real Florida Photo Contest,” with Deb Skinner taking the grand prize for her photo, Alligator Sunrise. The image, taken at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, captured that dreamy, untouched Florida feeling — water still, trees mirrored, and a gator basking in the morning glow.

Skinner’s win comes with a hefty haul: a $2,500 gift card to B&H Photo, a stand-up paddleboard, a hammock, and a Florida State Parks annual pass.

Coming in second was Jonathan Crossman with Ghost of the Prairie, taken at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park in Okeechobee. Third place went to Justin Barnes for FireFest, shot at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound. Entries spanned three categories — professional/hobbyist, student, and mobile phone — and all the winning images can be viewed here.

“The Capture the Real Florida Photo Contest always highlights the incredible beauty of our state parks, and this year is no different,” said Chuck Hatcher, director of Florida State Parks. “I hope these photos inspire even more visitors to discover the unique wildlife, landscapes and experiences that Florida State Parks have to offer.”

With more than 170 state parks, trails, rivers, beaches, springs, and historic sites, there’s no shortage of wild beauty to capture — or, depending on the headline, bizarre crime. Think you’ve got the eye? The 2025 contest opens later this Summer. Grab your camera and start chasing the light (and maybe that prize paddle board).

— ‘It’s been waiting for you’ —

Although it feels like not that long ago, back in May, university students were celebrating graduation in Tallahassee. The Summer is officially here, meaning the Summer semesters for Florida State University (FSU), Florida A&M University, and Tallahassee Community College are also underway. And FSU is making sure that new and returning students alike feel welcomed, open-armed, and are excited about the new semester and their futures at FSU.

Through June 28, the Florida State campus will be hosting “Welcome FSU,” an exciting kick-off to the semester that showcases FSU’s amazing student organizations, intramural sports, and student government agencies through fun programming with an emphasis on social, academic, and well-being activities.

“We look forward to showing all students how we are here to support them throughout their collegiate journey. The events and programs offered during this week highlight some of the ways students can get involved at FSU, build their community, as well as share valuable resources available to them,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Amy Hecht.

Some of the activities lined up for “Welcome FSU” include Summer gaming parties, silent disco, “find your classroom” tours (something we’re sure many people who attended a university with a big campus could appreciate), first day photos, Summer sports fest (a tournament in sand volleyball, basketball and the sport that shall not be named), a block party on Union Green, a course registration help session, free painting supplies for artists at the library, a Summer involvement fair, and what’s slated as the “FSU Amazing Race,” which takes the classic tv show style challenges with puzzles, riddles, and physical games. It may not be in Europe, but it has the same spirit and name.

With the end goal of helping students make FSU and Tallahassee feel like home, “Welcome FSU” has been a staple of the university’s start of Summer for the past few years.

— King of the Hill —

When deciding where to move — whether for work opportunities or to put down roots — most people look for a combination of safety, friendliness, cost efficiency, and a vibe that suits them. This week, Tallahassee residents got a confidence boost on at least one of those fronts.

According to WalletHub, the personal finance site known for ranking everything from credit cards to car insurance, Tallahassee cracked the top 20 “Best-Run Cities in America,” landing at No. 18. It was the only Florida city to make the list — beating out larger metros like Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

“Thanks to our dedicated and forward-thinking professional City Manager, we continue to be recognized as one of the best places to live, work and play in the country,” said Mayor John Dailey. “Our strategic, focused approach is setting the standard by which other cities aspire.”

WalletHub based its rankings on a ratio of quality-of-service metrics to city budgets across 148 of the nation’s largest municipalities. The “quality” part was broken down into 36 indicators, grouped into six categories — ranging from safety to infrastructure to community services — and then weighted against each city’s per-capita budget.

It’s the latest accolade for Tallahassee, which was also named a finalist for the 2025 All-American City Award, recognizing local efforts to drive meaningful change.

“I’m thrilled to see our city’s delivery of best-in-class services through efficient budgeting, process improvements and innovative solutions earn Tallahassee a spot among the best-run cities in the country,” said City Manager Reese Goad. “This recognition is a testament to the high quality of our services — from parks and planning to utilities and public safety.”

So, next time you get caught in a 10-minute midday thunderstorm with nothing to do, take comfort: this might not be the most thrilling city in Florida, but your wallet is in good hands.

— LeFun activities —

Art and Tallahassee go hand in hand more than people give it credit for. While the city may be small, its fine arts and music scenes are alive with talent, thanks in part to a steady stream of creative locals, ambitious students, and supportive institutions like LeMoyne Arts, which helps keep the scene thriving year-round.

Next week, LeMoyne is hosting one of its signature fusions of art and experience: “Date Night at LeMoyne Arts: A Night of Tango and Art,” happening Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event, held in partnership with the Fred Astaire Dance Company, kicks off with a 30-minute tango group class, followed by an open dance floor surrounded by original artwork inside the LeMoyne gallery.

The cherry on top? An open bar and curated hors d’oeuvres to pair with your pivots and ochos. Tickets are $20 for LeMoyne members and $25 for non-members — per person — and open to dancers of all levels. Space is limited, so reserve your spot while you can.

If you can’t make that, there’s still another way to celebrate local art. On Wednesday, June 26, LeMoyne invites folks to ALOFT’s WXYZ Bar downtown from 7 to 8 p.m. for a special screening of “Live in Tallahassee,” a TV episode spotlighting the 25th annual Chain of Parks Art Festival. Guests can enjoy complimentary food, discounted drinks, and free parking — all courtesy of ALOFT. RSVP to [email protected].

Whether you come for the tango or the television, it’s a week where Tallahassee’s arts scene takes center stage.

— Celebrating success —

Almost 160 formerly at-risk students graduated from the Tallahassee Engaged in Meaningful Productivity for Opportunity (TEMPO) this week.

The City of Tallahassee’s nationally recognized youth program, which began in 2017 with a dozen students, has grown substantially since then. Among the graduates are 100 GED recipients.

Another 50 students received technical certificates from Lively Technical College, Tallahassee State College and Florida Health Science Consulting. These graduates have the opportunity to pursue careers as electricians, welders, aviation mechanics, patient care technicians and administrative specialists.

“The TEMPO program continues to yield phenomenal results,” Mayor Dailey said. “Through its proactive outreach to connect at-risk youth with educational and vocational opportunities, it changes lives for the better and shifts generational outcomes.”

This year, five individuals have graduated through the Stop-Gap Initiative — an innovative TEMPO program expansion that empowers family members of youth participants to earn their GEDs, paving a path out of generational poverty for entire households.

TEMPO is distributed through Tallahassee’s Department of Housing & Community Resilience and is a public safety outreach effort that engages and reconnects disconnected or at-risk youth between the ages of 16 and 24.

“The City’s TEMPO program continues to be a game changer,” HCR director Dr. Kimball Thomas said. “More than 3,600 disconnected youth and their respective families have engaged in TEMPO thus far. The success of this program lies in its holistic approach and the dedicated support of City leadership.”

As debates rage on in the 850 about FSU and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, one element still remains — teaching the future medical field.

Tallahassee State College, the institution formally known as TCC, has announced that this fall it is expanding its health care offerings with two new associate degree programs: Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Medical Assisting Advanced.

“These new programs reflect our commitment to providing relevant, high-impact degrees that directly connect students to in-demand careers. By expanding our offerings in the health care sector, we’re not only helping students succeed — we’re also helping our local health care system meet critical staffing needs,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at TSC Calandra Stringer.

The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Associate of Science (AS) will teach students how to use ultrasound imaging to help physicians properly diagnose and monitor medical conditions. The curriculum includes abdominal-extended scans, obstetrics scans, and gynecology scans, as well as instruction on how to diagnose and analyze images properly.

The Medical Assisting Advanced A.S. Degree aims to equip students with the skills necessary to work in both administrative and clinical roles under the supervision of licensed professional health care workers. Taking vital signs, administering injections, assisting with minor surgical procedures, and supporting laboratory operations will be privatized in the program.

Admission to both degrees is based on a point-based system that considers various factors, including HESI A2 test scores, prior degrees or certifications, GPA in prerequisite courses, and military service. All applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet all TSC admission requirements.

State colleges prove to be a gateway to careers in the medical field without accruing a lifetime’s worth of student debt — and as the offerings expand, so too does the value proposition. Let’s try to get an FCS football team to come next.

No one wants to feel like they live in an unsafe area, or a neighborhood that isn’t pleasant/clean, or that has crazy HOA rules.

And especially, no one wants to have the fear that Jon Hamm will break in and steal your watches and paintings (if you’re not watching Your Friends and Neighbors on Apple TV+, you are missing out big time). An excellent way for Leon County residents to find out which neighborhoods are right for them and their families is through the “Annual Neighborhood Recognition Program.”

The Leon County Government and Council of Neighborhood Associations are having their 44th Annual Neighborhood Recognition Program (just old enough to buy a Porsche for a midlife crisis). They are currently accepting applications from residents. The goal is to shoutout and recognize the best of the best here in Leon and to celebrate the vibrant and beautiful neighborhoods and the community leaders who reside in Leon County.

The applications are broken down into four categories: “Small Neighborhood of the Year,” (200 homes or less), “Large Neighborhood of the Year,” (200 homes or more), “Unincorporated Neighborhood of the Year,” (neighborhoods in Leon County unincorporated), and “Neighbor of the Year” aka that one neighbor who always shows up to lend a hand exactly when you need them.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/NOTY. All applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 16. The winners will be recognized during a Leon County Commission meeting.

— Clear to cut checks —

A decision by the Florida Board of Governors will allow public universities in the state to use school funds to pay athletes.

After a long-awaited House settlement was approved this month to go into effect July 1, which forces revenue sharing between athletic departments and student-athletes. The measure will remain in effect through 2028.

Florida State and some other public universities asked the state’s governing body for permission to access funds that had been previously out of reach to athletic departments to meet up to a $20.5 million revenue sharing cap with the athletes.

USF and FAU, members of the American Athletic Conference, must share a minimum of $10 million per school over three years.

These auxiliary funds are generated from student fees and other institutional revenue sources, which are also available to schools in many other states.

Florida has 12 public universities under the state’s Board of Governors. Six of those schools compete in FBS football: Florida, Florida State, FIU, Florida Atlantic, USF, and UCF.

Florida State figures to benefit the most from the amendment, with an additional $15-20 million expected to come to the school as part of the recent legal settlement with the ACC.

Other states have made similar moves in the wake of the House settlement. Louisiana raised taxes on sports better to send more than $24 million into athletic departments in the state.

University of Florida athletics director Scot Stricklin confirmed to The Gainesville Sun that the school will spend up to $20.5 million from its budget on athletes.

“The sports that generate revenue will get some portion of rev share, proportionate to what they generate,” Stricklin told the Sun. “So that’s five or six of our sports that generate some kind of revenue.”

— 28 Elio’s Later —

June 20 officially marked the first day of Summer, but the Summer blockbuster season has been here for the past few weeks, and here at Florida Politics, when it comes to movies, we’ve got all the info you need.

This past weekend saw “How to Train Your Dragon,” a live-action remake of the Oscar-nominated 2010 Dreamworks film, swoop into a very impressive $85 million opening, which was slightly below some projections, but the word-of-mouth seems to be good and it will stick around for a while — just like “Lilo and Sitch,” which saw a solid $16 million this past weekend.

At No. 3 was the new romantic comedy “Materialists,” which opened at a modest $12 million, which is A24’s third largest opening ever, and puts them at a great pace to make back the $20 million budget, already proving audiences aren’t opposed to original films clearly if marketed well and have good reviews. Now onto the new releases this week.

Considered by many to be on the “Mount Rushmore” of zombie films, “28 Days Later” is getting another entry in its series, and this time, the original writer and director are teaming up again. The original film was directed by visionary Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, who is known for classic films such as “Trainspotting,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and “127 Hours”; written by Alex Garland, an Oscar-nominated writer and a bigwig A24 collaborator with his films such as “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation,” and “Civil War”; starred Oscar winner Cillian Murphy before the Nolan days; and had the incredible Naomie Harris in it, too, known for her Oscar-nominated performance in Moonlight and the recent 007 movies. One look at the cast and crew and you don’t even need to see it to be assured its spot in the pantheon of classic film is well-deserved.

Boyle and Garland’s reunion for “28 Years Later,” which stars Emmy winner from “Killing Eve” Jodie Comer, action star (and potential next 007) Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and three-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes. The film is enjoying rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. With 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, 7.3 on IMDB, and 3.7 on Letterboxd, it seems the new entry could bring back fans of the original who weren’t hot on the sequel (the prevailing sentiment at Florida Politics).

Apparently, though, “28 Years Later” is the first out of a new trilogy, and they supposedly have already shot the second, with the third entry’s fate hinging on how well the newly released entry fares at the box office … if that’s not the cinephilic blackmail, we don’t know what is.

Those who prefer films with fewer corpses are getting “Bride Hard” this weekend. The new action-slash-comedy (if you didn’t already pick up on the Die Hard pun, get with it) starring “Pitch Perfect” icons Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp, “The Holdovers” Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Anna Chlumsky, a six-time Emmy nominee mostly known for playing Amy on “Veep.”

Even if you love a funny, raunchy, R-rated comedy and the stars attached, proceed with caution — it has a 27% on Rotten Tomatoes right now, a 4.5 on IMDB, and a 1.9 on Letterboxd. As big fans of the case, we hate to say it, but this has wait-till-VOD or streaming written all over it.

For the kids (and their parents), Disney/Pixar has a new, beautiful-looking science-fiction adventure titled “Elio.” The sub-100 minute film stars recent Oscar winner Zoe Saldana (“Emilia Perez,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and the “Avatar” series), relative newcomer Yonas Kibreab voicing the titular character, and three-time Emmy winner Brad Garret, best known for playing Robert Barone on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” who has also had a successful voice acting career in Disney/Pixar films such as “Tangled” and “Ratatouille.”

Pixar is looking to follow up on its massively successful outing “Inside Out 2,” which was the highest-grossing film of 2024, and the moderate word-of-mouth success of “Elemental” the year prior. Elio sits at a ripe 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.2 on IMDB, and a 3.6 on Letterboxd.

The top new release on our radar for the stay-at-home crowd is “Surviving Ohio State,” a 2025 Tribeca Film Festival selection, which is streaming on Max with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, 8.1 on IMDB, and a 3.6 on Letterboxd.

There’s also “Sally,” a new documentary about astronaut Dr. Sally Ride. The documentary won at Sundance in 2025, has an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.5 rating on IMDb, and a 3.8 rating on Letterboxd, and is available now on Disney+.

If you aren’t feeling a documentary this weekend, check out — yes, this is very much real — “KPop Demon Hunters,” a new animated Netflix action-adventure comedy. What’s more shocking? It has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes … never judge a book by its cover, we guess.

— Choppy, small waves on tap —

The waves won’t be very big this weekend, but they’ll likely be rideable.

The National Weather Service marine forecast for the northern Gulf Coast is offering some hope in terms of motion in the ocean. Open seas will be 3 to 5 feet high Saturday and that could translate to some rideable waves, though the form will be a bit choppy. Winds will be blowing about 10 to 15 knots out of the south to southeast both days and that will likely uphold a south swell, though small as it may be.

There’s a moderate chance of rain showers on Saturday, with those chances decreasing on Sunday. So, it still should be quality beach time on both weekend days. But you’ll need a longboard or other small wave gear in order to ride waves that likely won’t be any higher than thigh high. That will translate into even better conditions for stand-up paddleboarders or kayakers.

To get a fix on up-to-the-minute conditions before you head to the beaches between the Big Bend and the Alabama state line, check in with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather buoy 42036, which is moored about 112 miles northwest of Tampa in the Gulf.

RON DESANTIS — Up arrow — Turns out the welcome mat does roll out — selectively.

RON DESANTIS, II — Up arrow — Too bad he wasted Top Guv already because his Paris Air Show announcements were pretty sick.

JAY COLLINS — Up arrow — From battlefield to Ben Gurion to Tampa. A very Florida extraction.

BLAISE INGOGLIA — Crossways arrow — We’re hearing there could be fireworks on July 4th, if not sooner.

JAMES GADDIS — Up Arrow – Did he blow the whistle, or blow the lid off the whole thing? Either way, he’s got guts.

HANKY DROP — Crossways arrow — Like the end of Lost in Translation — except the whisper might’ve been a warning.

105 — Down arrow — Please, please, please don’t be the new 60.

BEN ALBRITTON — Up arrow — The budget feeds the hungry … and his legacy.

DANNY PEREZ — Up arrow — Medicaid eligibility for IDD isn’t a scratch-off ticket anymore!

JASON PIZZO — Up arrow — It wasn’t exactly Reading Rainbow, but he made the Pre-K 12 budget read interesting.

TOM FABRICIO — Up arrow — Top-tier constituent service — according to a source who knows him very well.

FLORIDA TAXWATCH — Up arrow — The Turkey report hit the table fast — either they spatchcocked it, or they’ve got a convection oven for line items.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Up arrow — A third of a win is still a win when the alternative is fixing a courthouse with duct tape and hope.

COUNTIES — Down arrow — They won’t be county-ing much money next Fiscal Year.

COURT CLERKS — Down arrow — Judges got gavels. Clerks got moved to the basement with no stapler.

GREG JAMES — Up arrow — He’s got FHCA on a heater.

NASCAR — Up arrow — Newly Authorized Statutory Car-race Admission Relief.

FLORIDA FOREVER — Down arrow — It’s rebranding to Florida Eventually.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS — Down arrow — Can we just fast forward to the part where everything blows up and someone gets accused of being in the Epstein Files?

PARKS FUNDING — Down arrow — You win some one, you lose some everything else.

HILLEL FUNDING — Up arrow — Three MCs and one Legislature: Florida funds Hillel like it’s Licensed to Heal.

FIRE WATCH — Up arrow — Last year: nothing. This year: $925K. Trujillo and Gangul are on fire … metaphorically.

SCHOOL NURSES — Down arrow — Allergic reaction? Broken arm? You’ll have to make do with grape-flavored Children’s Tylenol and a Guardian with WebMD on his phone.

TOBY PHILPOT — Up arrow — Golden years (noun): 1) The late years in someone’s life. 2) Nursing homes’ budget success in the Philpot Era.

GOVERNORS INN LOUNGE DECK — Crossways arrow — The obvious inspiration for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ came after the third bottle service.

RENTS TAX REPEAL — Up arrow — Another historic victory. Somewhere, a 20-year-old PowerPoint is getting framed.

TRICKLE-DOWN — Down arrow — Shhhh … if you really listen, you can hear it trickling into a bonus pool somewhere in Brickell.

RAPID LOOP CONSULTING — Up arrow — We’re not meteorologists, but Frank Terraferma has a 100% chance of making it rain.

TRACY CARUSO — Down arrow — Nothing says “strong start” like torching relationships before unpacking your nameplate.

REPS. BRACY DAVIS, GANTT, AND RAYNER — Up arrow — Just a little legal history from three women who know how to make it.

FAMU — Up arrow — At least the FAMU-ly got some bonding time, right?

I’M DRIVING WITH FOCUS MODE TURNED ON — Up arrow — It’s no longer the Susan Lucci of Capitol Directions nominees.