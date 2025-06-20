June 20, 2025
Judge grants partial delay in Carolina Amesty’s federal case until next month
Anti-Amesty mailer via Florida Student Power Network.

Carolina Amesty mailer
It's the latest update in the case against the former Republican lawmaker.

A federal Judge has extended a pivotal deadline to next month in the federal criminal case against former Rep. Carolina Amesty, according to newly filed court documents.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Norway ordered prosecutors to obtain an indictment or file information by July 23, as Norway took issue with any longer delays.

Norway’s extension wasn’t as long as what prosecutors and Amesty’s defense attorney had requested. The two sides filed a joint motion this month to extend the deadline until Aug. 22, marking the third delay in the case.

“Counsel for the United States and the defendant are currently engaged in active discussions regarding the appropriate disposition of this matter and believe that continuance would serve the ends of justice by providing the parties with reasonable time for such discussions, for adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings, and for effective preparation, taking into account the exercise of diligence,” the two sides said in court documents.

“Based on this information, the interests of justice would be served by the parties continuing to attempt to resolve this matter prior to grand jury presentment, indictment, and/or trial.”

But their argument did not sway Norway.

“The Court does not agree with the parties’ continued assessment that the interests of justice are served by extending the indictment deadline a third time. Sufficient time has passed for the parties to work out their differences,” he wrote.

“The parties have not offered a reason why the failure to grant the requested continuance would likely make a continuation of this prosecution impossible or result in a miscarriage of justice. … The parties have not explained why this case is so unusual or complex. … Nor is there any explanation why the United States does not expect the return and filing of the indictment within the prescribed time.”

However, the Judge added, “the Court appreciates the United States might still need some time to finish presenting this matter to a grand jury.”

Amesty is facing two counts of theft of government property after she is accused of illegally obtaining $122,000 in pandemic relief funds through her foundation and a car dealership. The federal complaint said she used the money to pay her credit cards, buy furniture and spend on other businesses that she and her family ran.

Amesty has said on social media she is being unfairly prosecuted.

“The relentless and baseless legal attacks on me and my family are outrageous remnants of the (Joe) Biden DOJ and fly in the face of our Constitution,” Amesty wrote on X. “Together with my excellent and experienced legal team, we will fight this absurd prosecution, defend my innocence and the religious organizations that are under attack, and ensure the truth comes to light.”

Her attorney is Brad Bondi, the brother of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Categories