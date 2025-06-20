June 20, 2025
Gov. DeSantis signs controversial ‘chemtrails’ legislation

Gabrielle Russon
June 20, 2025

blue sky horizontal beautiful fluffy cirrocumulus clouds in clear sunny summer season with palm or coconut tree, good weather for out door screen, skycap nature background
'The purpose of this bill is to separate fact from fiction,' Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed controversial legislation that bans weather geoengineering and prohibits what conspiracy theorists call “chemtrails.”

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia, will require the Department of Environmental Protection to track and investigate complaints from residents about suspected weather modification or suspicious activity.

Beginning Oct. 1, operators of publicly owned airports must also submit monthly reports to the Florida Department of Transportation on any aircraft equipped to disperse substances with climate-altering capabilities. Any airport failing to do so would lose state funding.

“The purpose of this bill is to separate fact from fiction,” Garcia said as she supported studying the extent of existing weather modification. She argued the legislation wasn’t meant to perpetuate conspiracy theories, but add scrutiny to possibly disprove them altogether.

The bill also repeals regulations allowing cloud seeding.

Those caught breaking the law could face a $100,000 fine and a five-year sentence under a third-degree felony.

Democrats denounced the bill this Legislative Session, saying it was grounded on an irrational fear.

“This bill is feeding into conspiracy theories, and I think it’s important that we do not legislate under that type of pressure but that we legislate on science, we legislate on fact, we legislate not on fear but on information,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, during the debate earlier this year.

Chemtrails conspiracy theories began circulating in the late ’90s after the U.S. Air Force published a report about weather modification.

Garcia argued her legislation was needed because she said evidence exists that proves weather modification is a long-standing and ongoing practice. She also said her office has received phone calls from residents complaining of unexplained weather phenomena and various health maladies.

“We don’t have a lot of regulations regarding airspace. We place a huge amount of emphasis on water quality control, and I think we should do the same with our air quality,” she said.

SB 56 address weather modification was one of the 13 bills DeSantis signed Friday afternoon.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

2 comments

  • Just Earl

    June 20, 2025 at 6:13 pm

    Well America, if our 2028 POTUS and Right Now, America’s Govornor, Ron “THE RONALD” Desantis thinks the Chemtrails bill is important, than I, Just Earl, also think so too.
    Thank you America,
    Just Earl

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    June 20, 2025 at 6:40 pm

    You know the true purpose of the chemtrails is to hide the space lasers, right?

    Reply

Categories