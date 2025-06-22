U.S. strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites, inserting itself into Israel’s war with Iran

“There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran,” he said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Washington had “betrayed diplomacy” with the military strikes in support of Israel, and said that “the U.S. has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran.”

Hours after the U.S. strikes, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched a barrage of 40 missiles at Israel, including its Khorramshahr-4, which can carry multiple warheads. Israeli authorities reported that more than 80 people suffered mostly minor injuries, though one multi-story building in Tel Aviv was significantly damaged, with its entire façade torn away to expose the apartments inside. Houses across the street were almost completely destroyed.

Following the Iranian barrage, Israel’s military said it had “swiftly neutralized” the Iranian missile launchers that had fired, and that it had begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran.

Iran has maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, and U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Tehran is not actively pursuing a bomb. However, Trump and Israeli leaders have argued that Iran could quickly assemble a nuclear weapon, making it an imminent threat.

The decision to directly involve the U.S. in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel that significantly degraded Iran’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, and damaged its nuclear enrichment facilities.

But U.S. and Israeli officials have said American B-2 stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound (13,500-kilogram) bunker-buster bomb that only they have been configured to carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

The attack on Fordo did employ bunker-buster bombs, a U.S. official said.

In addition, U.S. submarines launched about 30 Tomahawk missiles, according to another U.S. official. The two spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

Trump appears to have made the calculation — at the prodding of Israeli officials and many Republican lawmakers — that Israel’s operation had softened the ground and presented a perhaps unparalleled opportunity to set back Iran’s nuclear program, perhaps permanently.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on social media, using common alternate spellings for two of the sites. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

Trump added in a later post: “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

The International Atomic Energy Agency wrote on X that there has been “no increase in off-site radiation levels” after the strikes but that it would continue to monitor the situation.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.