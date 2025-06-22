June 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

U.S. strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites, inserting itself into Israel’s war with Iran

Associated PressJune 22, 20259min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.15.25

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

U.S. has struck 3 Iranian nuclear sites, Donald Trump says, joining Israeli air campaign

EducationHeadlinesInfluencePanhandle

Gov. DeSantis reappoints Adam Kissel to UWF board after Senate rejects him

donald trump
U.S. submarines also launched cruise missile attacks on Iran.

The United States attacked three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel’s war aimed at destroying the Iranian nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe that prompted fears of a wider regional conflict as Tehran accused Washington of launching “a dangerous war.”

U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated” in an address to the nation from the White House.

Hours later, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the time for diplomacy had passed and that his country had the right to defend itself, saying the U.S. had “crossed a very big red line.”

“The warmongering, a lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far reaching implications of its act of aggression,” he told reporters in Turkey in the first comments by a high-ranking Iranian official since the strikes.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWinner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.15.25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories