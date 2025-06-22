U.S. senators from Florida throw support behind Donald Trump on Iranian military strikes

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel’s effort to decapitating Iran’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth fielded questions from the media at the Pentagon Sunday morning. He emphasized the military action was the result of President Donald Trump’s “brilliant” leadership and emphasized the strikes were intended to cripple Iranian nuclear capabilities and the U.S. was not seeking regime change in Iran.

Reaction from Florida’s political leaders was largely in support Trump and the U.S. military action, at least from the Republican side of the aisle.

Florida’s U.S. Senators, both Republicans, were firmly in Trump’s camp and lauded the decision to hit Iran’s nuclear facilities with so-called “bunker-busting bombs” deployed by American B-2 aircraft.

“This is a solemn and important moment for security and peace,” said Sen. Ashley Moody in a post on her X account. “We stand with and pray for our President, the service members who carried out this mission, and the people affected by this conflict.”

Sen. Rick Scott carried the same tone while adding similar praise for U.S. military personnel involved in the strategic strikes.

“Thank you, @POTUS, @SecDef, and our brave American warriors for a successful strike on three Iranian nuclear sites,” Scott said on his X account. “This is what peace through strength looks like. The United States and the world are a safer place without Iran possessing a nuclear weapon.”

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, a Panhandle Republican, also added his support for Trump and the actions against Iran.

“Lot’s of Presidents talked about the dangers of Iran having a nuke,” Patronis said on his X account. “Only one President did something about it.”

Democratic Congressional representatives from Florida were largely muted as of Sunday morning. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz of South Florida, one of the more vocal Democratic critics of the Trump administration, had no reaction to the latest developments regarding Iran on her X account.

It was the same for Rep. Kathy Castor, a Democrat from the Tampa area.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.