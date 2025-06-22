June 22, 2025
U.S. senators from Florida throw support behind Donald Trump on Iranian military strikes

Drew Dixon
June 22, 2025

Democratic U.S. representatives from the Sunshine State were largely muted to the attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel’s effort to decapitating Iran’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth fielded questions from the media at the Pentagon Sunday morning. He emphasized the military action was the result of President Donald Trump’s “brilliant” leadership and emphasized the strikes were intended to cripple Iranian nuclear capabilities and the U.S. was not seeking regime change in Iran.

Reaction from Florida’s political leaders was largely in support Trump and the U.S. military action, at least from the Republican side of the aisle.

Florida’s U.S. Senators, both Republicans, were firmly in Trump’s camp and lauded the decision to hit Iran’s nuclear facilities with so-called “bunker-busting bombs” deployed by American B-2 aircraft.

“This is a solemn and important moment for security and peace,” said Sen. Ashley Moody in a post on her X account. “We stand with and pray for our President, the service members who carried out this mission, and the people affected by this conflict.”

Sen. Rick Scott carried the same tone while adding similar praise for U.S. military personnel involved in the strategic strikes.

“Thank you, @POTUS, @SecDef, and our brave American warriors for a successful strike on three Iranian nuclear sites,” Scott said on his X account. “This is what peace through strength looks like. The United States and the world are a safer place without Iran possessing a nuclear weapon.”

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, a Panhandle Republican, also added his support for Trump and the actions against Iran.

“Lot’s of Presidents talked about the dangers of Iran having a nuke,” Patronis said on his X account. “Only one President did something about it.”

Democratic Congressional representatives from Florida were largely muted as of Sunday morning. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz of South Florida, one of the more vocal Democratic critics of the Trump administration, had no reaction to the latest developments regarding Iran on her X account.

It was the same for Rep. Kathy Castor, a Democrat from the Tampa area.

___
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • ScienceBLVR

    June 22, 2025 at 9:41 am

    said Sen. Ashley Moody in a post on her X account.
    We stand with and pray for our President, the service members who carried out this mission, and the people affected by this conflict.
    Save some of those thoughts and prayers for American lives that may be lost when the retaliatory strikes begin. Doesn’t have to be a building or subway that comes down- could be a strike at an electrical grid, airport or a cyber security data breach. Now, we’ve poked the bear…

    Reply

