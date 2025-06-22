Pentagon says U.S. doesn’t want to pursue war with Iran after bombing 3 of its nuclear sites

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that America “does not seek war” with Iran in the aftermath of a surprise attack overnight on three of that country’s nuclear sites.
The mission, called “Operation Midnight Hammer,” involved decoys and deception, and met with no Iranian resistance, Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a Pentagon news conference.
“This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” Hegseth added.
Caine said the goal of the operation — destroying nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan — had been achieved.
“Final battle damage will take some time, but initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction,” Caine said.
ScienceBLVR
June 22, 2025 at 9:47 am
War is peace
Freedom is slavery
Ignorance is strength – George Orwell, 1984
Ed Helms
June 22, 2025 at 10:12 am
Now if Biden would have done this attack, you would be justifying it.
Larry Gillis, Director-at-Large, Libertarian Party of Florida
June 22, 2025 at 10:13 am
THE WAR POWERS ACT.
Before engaging in actions of this sort — bombing those decades-old nuclear sites in Iran and stopping or pausing the years-long enrichment program — the President is required to engage with Congress. Congress has the sole and exclusive Constitutional power to declare war. After slithering our way into Vietnam (and crawling our way out), the wisdom of both the Constitution and this particular law is clear. If WE are all gonna get involved, it is not HIS decision to make on his own.