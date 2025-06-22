June 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pentagon says U.S. doesn’t want to pursue war with Iran after bombing 3 of its nuclear sites
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine briefs members of the media Sunday morning on the U.S. strikes on nuclear sites in Iran. Image via The Associated Press.

Associated PressJune 22, 20252min3

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

U.S. senators from Florida throw support behind Donald Trump on Iranian military strikes

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

U.S. strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites, inserting itself into Israel’s war with Iran

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.15.25

Iran
Pentagon officials stress the U.S. does not seek regime change in Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that America “does not seek war” with Iran in the aftermath of a surprise attack overnight on three of that country’s nuclear sites.

The mission, called “Operation Midnight Hammer,” involved decoys and deception, and met with no Iranian resistance, Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a Pentagon news conference.

“This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” Hegseth added.

Caine said the goal of the operation — destroying nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan — had been achieved.

“Final battle damage will take some time, but initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction,” Caine said.

___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU.S. senators from Florida throw support behind Donald Trump on Iranian military strikes

3 comments

  • ScienceBLVR

    June 22, 2025 at 9:47 am

    War is peace
    Freedom is slavery
    Ignorance is strength – George Orwell, 1984

    Reply

    • Ed Helms

      June 22, 2025 at 10:12 am

      Now if Biden would have done this attack, you would be justifying it.

      Reply

  • Larry Gillis, Director-at-Large, Libertarian Party of Florida

    June 22, 2025 at 10:13 am

    THE WAR POWERS ACT.
    Before engaging in actions of this sort — bombing those decades-old nuclear sites in Iran and stopping or pausing the years-long enrichment program — the President is required to engage with Congress. Congress has the sole and exclusive Constitutional power to declare war. After slithering our way into Vietnam (and crawling our way out), the wisdom of both the Constitution and this particular law is clear. If WE are all gonna get involved, it is not HIS decision to make on his own.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories