June 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jacksonville International Airport likely to spend $38M on garage torched by fire in May
Dozens of vehicles were torched in a fire at a Jacksonville International Airport fire in a garage May 16. Image via Jacksonivlle Aviation Authority.

Drew DixonJune 22, 20254min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Secretary of State Rubio warns Iran about response to U.S. bombing of nuclear sites

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Pentagon says U.S. doesn’t want to pursue war with Iran after bombing 3 of its nuclear sites

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

U.S. senators from Florida throw support behind Donald Trump on Iranian military strikes

JIAFIRE
Airport officials say they're considering adding a new floor to the garage that was torched in intense blaze.

While it’s still not clear what exactly caused the fire that engulfed dozens of vehicles and heavily damaged a parking garage at Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) in May, it’s obvious now that it’s going to cost tens of millions of dollars to repair the damage.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) board members this month reviewed the situation at the hourly parking garage just east at the entrance to JIA concourses and have concluded it will take about $38 million to fix the structure.

The blaze engulfed much of the multi-story parking structure May 16 and torched about 50 vehicles before Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel could bring the intense blaze under control. The fire was so powerful, it damaged the concrete structure on several floors.

JAA officials confirm most of the vehicles have been removed from the garage site. The fire is believed to have started in one vehicle, a BMW, but it’s still not clear what sparked the inferno.

That parking garage was designated for hourly parking and JAA officials said the airport lost substantial revenue while the facility has been closed for the past month. That lost revenue amounts to more than $3.5 million.

There are still considerations of how the repairs on the garage will be paid for and some officials have confirmed to news outlets that insurance coverage may be involved in covering that cost. Whether or not that comes from the owner of the BMW or not is still uncertain.

JAA officials are also considering expanding the parking garage structure when the repair work gets underway. There is the possibility of adding a new floor to the structure and, as ActionNews Jax recently reported, there’d be new sprinkler systems installed in not only the damaged hourly garage, but all other parking garages located on the grounds of the JIA property.

The loss of the parking garage has also caused a decrease in parking spaces at the airport. The damaged facility housed 500 parking spaces.

But the disaster came at a time when parking demand is not at its peak. Outside of the Memorial Day Weekend stretch, there has not been an unusual demand for parking such as seen during the holiday season from Thanksgiving to New Year’s and JIA official say they’ve been able to handle demand thus far.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPentagon says U.S. doesn’t want to pursue war with Iran after bombing 3 of its nuclear sites

nextSecretary of State Rubio warns Iran about response to U.S. bombing of nuclear sites

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories