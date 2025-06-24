Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.24.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving state employees an extra day off this Summer to mark the nation’s 249th birthday.

DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on Thursday, July 3, creating a four-day weekend ahead of Independence Day. The move, which will benefit 100,000 state employees, comes as Florida gears up for the United States’ 250th anniversary next year.

“In anticipation of America’s upcoming semiquincentennial celebration in 2026, I am giving state employees a longer weekend this year to celebrate,” DeSantis said. “I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and reflect on the importance and meaning of our nation’s founding.”

The Governor also said he will approve a 2% across-the-board raise for nearly 100,000 state workers, effective July 1. The raise is funded in the state’s new budget and, at DeSantis’ request, excludes his own salary.

Ballard Partners announced a strategic partnership with Global Nexus, a government and public affairs firm with offices in Mexico City and D.C., marking another expansion for the recently launched Ballard Global Alliance.

“We are delighted to partner with Global Nexus, a distinguished firm with a strong reputation for excellence across the Americas,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard. “Together, we are positioned to deliver enhanced expertise and a broader suite of government affairs capabilities throughout the United States and Latin America.”

The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both firms. For Ballard Partners, in combination with its partnerships in Brazil and Argentina, it strengthens Ballard’s ability to provide clients with seamless and effective public affairs services across the Western Hemisphere. For Global Nexus, the collaboration enhances its operational capacity and builds on its well-established presence in Washington, D.C., expanding its reach across other key U.S. policy hubs.

“We are excited to join forces with Ballard Partners, one of the most respected lobbying firms in the United States,” said Rubén Olmos, president and CEO of Global Nexus. “This partnership significantly expands our ability to support clients with unparalleled access to major U.S. markets and institutions. In a time of global transition and opportunity, this collaboration allows our clients to fully leverage hemispheric cooperation and respond to dynamic policy environments with agility and confidence.”

Through the alliance, Ballard Partners and Global Nexus will jointly offer a comprehensive suite of government relations services in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, including public policy advocacy, regulatory affairs analysis, public affairs, risk and crisis management and international market consulting.

RSA Consulting has added a new staff member to its team to lead local efforts. Dewayne Mallory will serve as Director of Local and Community Affairs for the firm, bringing over 15 years of experience in community and government affairs.

Mallory’s background includes time in Congress and the Florida House, offering extensive knowledge of the Tampa Bay region through work with key stakeholders and elected officials.

“We’ve worked with Dewayne for several years and know him well. He will play an integral part in strengthening our existing relationships and continuing our commitment to community engagement. His experience, connections, and personality make him a natural fit for our team. We are excited to have him on board,” RSA Consulting President Ron Pierce said.

“Although our reach has continued to grow statewide, we remain rich with clients in our home of Tampa Bay. The addition of Dewayne to Team RSA, bringing his strong relationships both locally and at the federal level, will enable us to continue providing the support each of our clients deserves and help us maintain our goal of making every client feel like our only client,” RSA Chief Operating Officer Natalie King said.

Dan Krassner has joined Kensington Avenue Strategies as senior vice president, where he partners with Mike Murphy to lead high-impact campaigns across energy, democracy reform, and corporate and philanthropic advocacy.

In addition to leading campaigns, Krassner will support Kensington’s work on initiatives that advance American manufacturing, workforce development and global competitiveness in the electric vehicle (EV) and clean technology sectors, as well as advise on research, messaging, and coalition building.

Krassner also now serves as Executive Director of the American EV Jobs Alliance, the group behind the EV Politics Project, and directs EVs for All America — the organizations and projects are focused on ending the “needless partisan divide” over electric vehicles, and promoting battery-powered cars as a means to reduce the United States’ “dangerous dependence on foreign oil.”

Now based in New York, Krassner’s early forays into politics were in the Sunshine State — his résumé includes serving as Chief Strategy Officer at the Florida Chamber of Commerce and as vice president of Communications at Florida TaxWatch.

In 2012, Krassner founded Integrity Florida, a nonpartisan research institute and government watchdog that promoted integrity in government and aimed to expose public corruption in the Sunshine State.

Krassner left the organization — and Florida — in 2013 to become the political director of Represent.US, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that describes itself as a “fiercely” nonpartisan movement aiming to pass tough anti-corruption laws in cities and states across America.

The Florida Chamber Foundation, in partnership with the Helios Education Foundation, has launched an online platform aimed at strengthening Florida’s talent pipeline.

Unveiled during the 2025 Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit, the Florida Talent Center Data Hub compiles education and workforce data in a public-facing, interactive format. The site provides insights into early learning, K-12 performance, postsecondary outcomes, and workforce metrics, with data available at the school and ZIP code levels.

“For Florida to stay competitive and achieve the goals outlined in the Florida 2030 Blueprint, we must align education with workforce outcomes at every stage of the talent journey,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “The Florida Talent Center Data Hub is a game-changer in making that alignment actionable, transparent, and measurable for Florida’s job creators, educators, and policymakers alike.”

The tool is built around four dashboards — Early Learning, K-12, Postsecondary, and Workforce — and tracks metrics such as the effect of VPK on kindergarten readiness, school-level academic performance, and graduate wage outcomes.

Paul Luna, president and CEO of Helios Education Foundation, said the hub provides a centralized data source that can help community leaders “focus their efforts where they’re most needed and most impactful.”

Florida Chamber Vice President of Talent Development Rachel Ludwig echoed Wilson in calling the hub a “game-changer,” adding, “By connecting education and employment data to drive smarter decisions and strengthen our talent pipeline, we can fuel long-term economic growth across Florida.”

—@realDonaldTrump: EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!

—@GeneralKellogg: Walking around the EOB/West Wing today, there is a “different feel.” Like if you are a sports team that won a major game or in business winning a major competitive contract. You “strut” differently. Helps when you have a President @POTUS and a military able to be described in two words. Bad Ass.

—@RepFine: When our enemies say they want to kill us, we should believe them. For decades, American Presidents have said that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. A lot of talk, but not a lot of action. This weekend, we saw President (Donald) Trump do what needed to be done for decades. Iran cannot and will not have a nuclear weapon.

—@ChaseDownLeads: A B-2 bomber flew 37 hours straight without stopping for fuel to eliminate an Iranian nuclear facility. The same day, a Spirit Airlines Boeing 737 flew 1 hour and 21 minutes between Myrtle Beach and Orlando WITHOUT a brawl breaking out on board. Which is the more impressive aviation feat?

—@EChanti: My family is so grateful to our state, the heroes and staff behind the scenes, and @JayCollinsFL on the front lines for rescuing my cousin Liron, my Rabbis daughters and so many others bringing relief & true servant leadership. In moments of crisis, FL leads!

—@Jenn_Bradley: Great to see @GovRonDeSantis sign HB913 this morning! This bill is the result of listening to condo owners across the state. It prioritizes safety, provides financial flexibility and enhances the transparency and accountability of associations. I was proud to sponsor this bill for a safe, affordable Florida! Thanks also to my House sponsor @vickillopez!

—@VickiLopez: Today, the Governor signed HB 913: Condominium and Cooperative Associations into law. Since being elected to the Florida House, I have been committed to condominium safety, and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together. Working alongside Speaker (Daniel) Perez and the Florida House, we delivered meaningful solutions for condo owners across the state, including the 667 condo associations in House District 113. This landmark piece of legislation strikes a delicate and thoughtful balance, ensuring the structural integrity and financial health of the condominium building while providing much-needed financial relief for families facing the significant costs of reserve requirements. Many thanks to @jenn_bradley and @GovRonDeSantis for your partnership on this important piece of legislation!

—@EDF_Florida: Thank you, @GovRonDeSantis, for signing SB 948 into law — empowering renters and buyers with critical flood risk information. Grateful to Senator @Jenn_bradley and Rep. @CHunschofsky for championing this important legislation.

“Ron DeSantis inks condo bill to ease financial burden of safety requirements” via Emma Behrmann of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — In response to the financial strain placed on condominium owners by post-Surfside safety laws, DeSantis signed two bills Monday aimed at providing relief and affordability. The primary legislation, House Bill 913, directly addresses the substantial association fees and special assessments resulting from new state requirements for structural inspections, repairs, and financial reserves. At a bill signing in Clearwater, DeSantis emphasized that the goal was to ensure residents could afford to stay in their homes.

The new law, effective July 1, makes several key changes. It extends the deadline for condo associations to complete their Structural Integrity Reserve Study by one year, to Dec. 31, 2025. It also allows a majority of condo owners to vote to waive the need for fully funding reserves for up to two years. Furthermore, if milestone inspections are completed, owners can vote to delay necessary repairs by two years. These extensions would give residents immediate relief from burdensome fee increases.

In addition to providing financial flexibility, the legislation enhances transparency by requiring condo associations to provide unit owners with access to their financial records. Associations must also report key information to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation; this move intends to increase accountability and prioritize the interests of owners. DeSantis also signed House Bill 393, which enhances the My Safe Florida Condominium Pilot Program for hurricane mitigation in buildings three stories or higher, offering grants for projects like new roofs and impact windows.

“DeSantis weighs in on New York City Mayor’s race, zings’ leftist’ Zohran Mamdani” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis isn’t predicting New York City’s next Mayor, but he says if leftist Mamdani wins, it’s a boon for Florida. He joked that a victory by the “(Bill) de Blasio on steroids” candidate would make Palm Beach real estate soar. This line of attack, however, is a familiar trope for the Governor. He made a nearly identical prediction after Brandon Johnson’s mayoral victory in Chicago, claiming it would boost Naples’ property values as people flee. It’s part of a well-worn playbook of weighing in on Democratic contests, like his attacks on Bernie Sanders, to frame progressive wins in other states as a direct catalyst for an exodus to the Sunshine State.

“Florida asks Supreme Court to reinstate immigration law as lower courts weigh constitutionality” via Safiyah Riddle of The Associated Press — The Florida Attorney General asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the state to enforce a new immigration law that makes it a misdemeanor for people living in the U.S. illegally to enter the state. The petition is the latest in a monthslong battle between Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams. Last week, Williams held Uthmeier in contempt for instructing officers to continue enforcing the new law despite the judge’s orders to stop enforcement until the courts decide whether the law is constitutional. The attorney general’s appeal to the Supreme Court said the state has a right to use the law to protect itself from the harm of illegal immigration. The legislation tracks federal law and the injunction shouldn’t cover every officer in the state “who never had their day in court,” the appeal argued.

“DeSantis signs off on Donald Trump Presidential Library preemption bill” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A DeSantis signature ensures the state of Florida, and not local governments, will guide the process for the future Donald Trump Presidential Library. Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Brodeur’s measure (SB 118), which is now law, paves the way for a building that is expected to be located in South Florida, near where the Trump family resides when not at the White House. The Associated Press says Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University are among the sites being explored for construction. The bill reserves to the state “all regulatory authority over the establishment, maintenance, activities, and operations of presidential libraries.”

“‘Alligator Alcatraz’ for deportations could devastate Everglades, Miami-Dade Mayor says” via Douglas Hanks, Alex Harris and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — The latest plan by DeSantis to crack down on undocumented immigrants would involve emergency construction of a 1,000-bed detention center deep in the Everglades on swampy land owned by Miami-Dade County. On Monday, the county’s Democratic Mayor attempted to slow the state’s efforts on the controversial idea. Without explicitly opposing the overall concept, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ticked off a string of barriers to the idea being pushed by both DeSantis and his former top aide, Florida Attorney General Uthmeier, who has branded the proposed facility as “Alligator Alcatraz” for its remote location.

“Groups urge continued halt of social-media law” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Saying parents should make decisions about their children’s social-media use, industry groups Friday argued a federal appeals court should continue to block Florida from enforcing a law that targets social-media platforms. The groups NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association filed a 30-page document at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, contending that a preliminary injunction should remain in effect while a legal battle over the 2024 law unfolds. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on June 3 issued the preliminary injunction to block the law (HB 3), which is designed to keep children off specific social-media platforms. However, in the filing on Friday, the industry groups argued that the law violates the First Amendment and that the state’s request for a stay of the preliminary injunction should be rejected.

“State takes aim at sports betting challenge” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — The state wants a Leon County circuit judge to toss out a lawsuit that alleges a deal allowing the Seminole Tribe of Florida to offer online sports betting violates a 2018 constitutional amendment aimed at limiting casino gambling. Attorney General Uthmeier’s office last week filed a 34-page motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed in April by Protect the Constitution, LLC. The motion raised a series of arguments, including that Protect the Constitution lacks legal standing to pursue the challenge and that the tribe-run sports betting is permitted under the constitutional amendment. DeSantis reached a gambling deal, known as a compact, with the tribe in 2021. The deal, which the Legislature ratified, allowed the tribe to accept mobile sports bets placed anywhere in the state, with the wagers running through servers on tribal land. Such gambling started in late 2023.

“May unemployment rate holds steady from April, but up from a year ago” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The unemployment rate in Florida came in at 3.7% for May, unchanged from the April figure. While the rate held steady month to month, that rate is still higher than any number seen in 2024. Last year closed with a 3.4% unemployment rate. The rate has steadily increased from there, with no declines so far this year. In the year-over-year comparison, the latest unemployment rate for the Sunshine State is up a notable 0.4 percentage points from May 2024’s figure of 3.3%.

“Spectrum adds 35K new customers to growing broadband expansion in rural areas” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Spectrum is reaching more customers in Florida by focusing particularly on rural areas of the state. A rural broadband initiative by the company has expanded to more customers in Marion County. The company has been undergoing an internet infrastructure buildout that costs about $7 billion in rural areas. Some of the funding for the project is coming from the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). The construction initiative has added about 35,000 new customers in rural Florida, and company officials say the expansion program in Marion County is ahead of schedule. Some small businesses and other customers in Marion County are now receiving broadband for the first time. “Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities in Florida and across America,” said Geoff Banning, regional vice president of Field Operations at Spectrum.

“Is your insurance company being monitored for financial soundness? Why you can’t find out” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — With an increasing number of the property insurers flagged for insufficient funds after the state’s fiscal fitness test, the call has gone out for the state to reveal more about those insurers marked for monitoring, starting with their names. The state’s open records law states that a list of insurers under state observation for financial soundness or solvency is not available to the public and is exempt from disclosure to anyone who requests it. Still, seven insurers, more than double the number from last year, did not come out of the catastrophe stress test with the required minimum funds.

“Hours after attack on U.S. base, Trump says Iran and Israel will begin a ceasefire” via NPR — Trump says Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire. This development comes only hours after Iran fired missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar in response to the American attack on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend. Trump’s announcement on Monday was not immediately verified or matched by officials in Israel or Iran. However, in a statement on social media, the President announced that the two sides had agreed to a staggered ceasefire process, which he said could lead to an end to the war between them.

“Supreme Court lets Trump administration résumé deportations to ‘third countries’” via Dan Mangan of CNBC — The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to résumé quick deportations of certain immigrants to countries other than their own without advance warning, and the chance to challenge them because they might end up being tortured or killed. The court lifted an injunction issued in April by a U.S. District Court judge in Massachusetts that blocked the practice, which was put into place after an executive order signed by Trump in January. Monday’s order by the Supreme Court will remain in effect as an appeal in the case by the Trump administration plays out. The Supreme Court’s three liberal justices dissented from the order.

“Kash Patel, Todd Blanche reach out to Sheriffs to aid in anti-drug fight” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — FBI Director Patel and Deputy U.S. Attorney General Blanche appeared at a national Sheriffs’ conference in Fort Lauderdale to make a pitch for buttressing cooperation with local law enforcement to battle the fentanyl crisis and Mexican drug cartels. Patel’s appearance at the annual National Sheriffs’ Association conference at the Broward County Convention Center was booked well in advance of Trump’s decision to dispatch bombers to Iran. His remarks did not address the Middle East to any extent. The FBI, which operates a counterterrorism division, is likely a central player in U.S. Government efforts to help deflect retaliation efforts by the Iranian government.

“Rep. Carlos Giménez warns of sleeper cell threat after detention center tour, urges vigilance amid border concerns” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — U.S. Rep. Giménez is sounding the alarm over potential sleeper cells in the United States, citing the presence of millions of unvetted illegal aliens as an emerging national security risk. Giménez raised concerns about possible threats following his tour of the Krome Detention Center in Miami, where he found no evidence of inhumane conditions but emphasized the need for heightened vigilance across the nation. In an interview, the South Florida Congressman doubled down on his support for strong border security. He agreed with Trump that lax border enforcement under the Joe Biden administration opened the door to foreign threats.

“Four candidates battle to carry Democratic banner in SD 25 race to succeed Geraldine Thompson” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Democrats in Senate District 15 will decide Tuesday who carries the torch of late state Sen. Thompson. The intraparty battle has included sibling rivalry, attempted political comebacks and the entry of a self-funder calling for change. Primary voters will choose between Gotha lawyer Coretta Anthony-Smith, former state Sen. Randolph Bracy, state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis and former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson. The winner will advance to a Sept. 2 Special Election as a heavy favorite against Republican Willie Montague. The initial marquee contest appeared to be between Bracy and Bracy Davis, siblings who both have experience in the Legislature already. But the former Senator lacked fundraising prowess after a political defeat last year, and a fundraising moratorium in an extended Session essentially crippled Bracy Davis’ cash flow.

—“LaVon Bracy Davis raised $50K in three days. Will it be enough to campaign before a June 24 Special Primary?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Travaris McCurdy, RaShon Young both say they have best background to represent HD 40” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Democratic voters in the Ocoee area will choose the Process veteran they want on a Special Election ballot in House District 40. McCurdy, a former state Representative, and Young, a recent legislative Chief of Staff, will appear on the ballot. The Primary will determine the front-runner in a Sept. 2 race to succeed Rep. Bracy Davis, who must give up her seat to run for Senate. The short election cycle has remained largely civil as both Democrats make the case that they can best hit the ground running in September, when a new lawmaker takes office weeks ahead of Committee meetings for the 2026 Legislative Session. Young served as Bracy Davis’ top legislative aide before announcing his candidacy.

“Feds tout ‘taking back America’ in crackdown on guns and drugs in South Florida” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — In a page out of the Trump administration’s crime-fighting playbook, federal authorities announced that they have arrested more than 30 South Florida suspects on weapons and drug-trafficking charges over the past two months. U.S. Attorney Hayden O’Byrne said the suspects were arrested in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and almost all have prior criminal convictions. The U.S. Attorney’s Office held a news conference in Miami to tout the results of Operation Showdown as part of the Justice Department’s “Take Back America” initiative, which has zeroed in on illegal immigration, international trafficking and violent crime. “As we’ve been directed by the President, we’re taking back America,” O’Byrne said.

“South Florida police beef up patrols in key Jewish locations amid Iran strikes” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — South Florida police departments are increasing patrols near synagogues, schools, and other key locations amid escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S. The following police departments announced on social media that they will be increasing patrols, noting there are currently no known credible threats: Hollandale Beach Police Department, Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, Miami Beach Police Department, and North Miami Beach Police Department.

“Town officials to remember victims of Surfside condo collapse during memorial ceremony on Tuesday” via WLRN News Staff — The Town of Surfside is holding a series of memorial events on Tuesday to mark the four years since the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium building collapsed, killing 98 people. The day is scheduled to begin with a “Lighting of the Torch Ceremony” at 1:15 a.m. at Veterans Park in partnership with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. At 9:30 a.m., town officials will hold a news conference behind the building site near the beach entrance of 88th Street and Collins Avenue, followed by the “Remembrance Ceremony,” starting a 10 a.m. Town officials said parking will be available at 87th Terrace, between Collins & Harding Avenues.

“Suspended Osceola Sheriff’s wife jailed in Lake County over racketeering case” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, accused of helping run an illegal gambling ring, joined him behind bars after she was arrested on a racketeering charge. Robin Severance-Lopez, Lopez’s wife of 18 years, was taken into custody without bond and faces one count of conspiracy to use proceeds from racketeering, according to Lake County Jail records. Her arrest comes 18 days after Lopez and four others were accused of establishing what prosecutors called a multimillion-dollar casino empire before he was elected in 2020. Once he became Sheriff, prosecutors said he used his position to shield his activities from law enforcement. The circumstances of Severance-Lopez’s arrest are not yet clear.

“Seminole looks to raise taxes for first time in nearly two decades” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole County Commissioners may raise property taxes for the first time in 16 years as the county grapples with a budget shortfall, rising costs, and a need to boost Sheriff’s deputies’ salaries. County leaders are also looking at hiking taxes at the gas pumps and on utility bills to raise revenue. The proposed tax hikes come even though Seminole expects a 6.75% increase in property values this year, bringing in an additional $16.6 million in taxes. Despite that jump, county officials said they still have to wrestle with an estimated $35 million shortfall in the county’s general fund next fiscal year, as revenues are expected to reach $345.6 million, but expenditures will hit $380.5 million.

“Lakeland Commissioner Bill Read will resign from office two years early, seat open in November” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Lakeland Ledger — Lakeland Commissioner Read announced that he intends to resign from office early, putting another seat up for grabs on November’s ballot. Read announced June 23 that he plans to step down as a City Commissioner at the end of the year, effective Dec. 21, 2025 ― two years into his third term representing the city’s Northeast District. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve alongside each of you,” Read said in a statement to his fellow Commissioners. “I am confident that each of you will continue to lead with the same dedication and passion that I have witnessed during my time in office.”



“FBI arrests Clearwater businessman in $100M fraud scandal” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Clearwater businessman accused of swindling $100 million from a local nonprofit has been arrested. The Federal Bureau of Investigation took Leo Govoni into custody Monday morning. The FBI announced it was investigating Govoni late last year. The Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are also investigating Govoni. His longtime personal accountant, John Witeck, was also arrested Monday. Govoni deferred to Witeck on numerous occasions when questioned on the whereabouts of key documents in the case, including tax returns, financial statements and information about his bank accounts.

“Juawana Colbert second candidate to enter Tampa City Council Special Election contest” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Colbert, a local Realtor who gained some level of fame from her appearances on a Netflix reality show, is running for the Tampa City Council in District 5 to replace the late Gwen Henderson. Colbert is a Realtor with Allure Realty, an all-female, all-Black real estate firm in Tampa that focuses on luxury properties. She and others at the firm were featured in the Netflix series “Selling Tampa.” She also has an extensive background in economic development, holding roles not just in Tampa but in several other cities across the country, similar to her work for the Tampa Economic Development Corporation, where she served as a project manager. She also served as vice president of the Pasco Economic Development Council.

“Incoming Council President Kevin Carrico outlines priorities for Jacksonville” via Ajay Uppaluri of News4Jax — Jacksonville City Council member Carrico is set to take the gavel as Council President on July 1. On This Week In Jacksonville, Carrico shared his vision for the year ahead, emphasizing a focus on youth, public safety, and fiscal responsibility. Carrico, who will serve as the 57th Council President since consolidation, brings a background with the Boys and Girls Club and said his work with youth will continue to guide him in office. “Anyone who knows me knows that my career has been with the Boys and Girls Club for the last 10 years, [I’m] extremely passionate about young people and youth and really the next generation,” Carrico said. He said his leadership will center around three core values: “faith, family, and future,” explaining that faith provides guiding principles, while the future focuses on creating opportunities for youth.

“City of Jacksonville considers using millions for workforce development and affordable housing” via Deja Mayfield of Action News Jax — On Tuesday, June 24th, the Jacksonville City Council will vote on a piece of legislation that would allocate $45 million in funds to projects across the city. $30 million of those dollars would go toward downtown investments, $3 million would go toward affordable housing, and $12 million would support workforce development. Council member Raul Arias has worked to allocate funding toward the city’s workforce and housing initiatives. “We have a shortage of skilled workers here in town, and so because of that, it’s on demand. And because it’s on demand, you’re paying high prices for plumbers, electricians to come to your house… to come do services.”

“New College receives $2.5 million gift for Contemplation and Education Center” via Sarasota Magazine — New College of Florida recently received a $2.5 million gift from the DSF Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic organization of the Scaife family, to fund the design, construction and long-term preservation of New College’s new Contemplation and Education Center. CreArte Latino Cultural Center has been awarded a $6,000 capacity-building grant from the John and Dorothy Brennan Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to strengthen its Board governance and launch a comprehensive strategic planning process.

“Southwest Florida continues to lose tourism jobs, but some sectors are growing” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — The Naples area lost thousands of jobs in May over-the-year. It’s one of only four metros that didn’t see job gains in the state. The area shed 2,000 jobs, according to the latest statistics released by FloridaCommerce. That put it first in the state for over-the-year losses. The other metros losing jobs are St. Petersburg-Clearwater-Largo (-700), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin (-400), and Panama City-Panama City Beach (-100). In the Naples area, most of the job losses happened in the hospitality industry. Gains in other sectors offset some of those losses, including in manufacturing, construction, and education and health services. Education and health services added the most jobs (+300).

“Schools like Manatee School for the Arts show solar is a smart investment” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — In Florida, schools are proving that solar power isn’t just good for the environment — it’s good for the bottom line and community resilience. Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto is leading the way, using solar energy and battery storage to save money, support local jobs and stay prepared when storms hit. By installing solar panels and battery backups, the school became the first in the state equipped to operate independently during a hurricane. When power goes out in the surrounding area, Manatee School for the Arts can keep the lights on and serve as a shelter, without depending on the electric grid. That’s real energy independence, and it means better protection for students and families. The benefits go beyond storm season. With solar reducing monthly energy bills, the school saves thousands of dollars every year — funds that can go back into classrooms, not toward rising utility costs.

“If New York elects a far-left Mayor, Miami stands to gain — again” via Philip Levine for the Miami Herald — Down here in Miami, we have a saying: When New York sneezes, Miami catches the money. As a former Mayor of New York’s “Sixth Borough,” I say that half-jokingly, but if mayoral candidate Mamdani wins, we’ll need tissues by the truckload. Mamdani isn’t just left-of-center; he’s left-of-reality. His agenda reads like a dorm room manifesto, calling for a $30 minimum wage, city-run groceries, and massive tax hikes on the very people who power New York’s economy. This isn’t just bad policy; it’s a recipe for an exodus.

We saw this during the COVID era, when thousands fled a city that felt hostile to success, safety, and common sense. Mamdani would be the de Blasio era on steroids, pushing to replace cops with “community responders” and mixing in a disturbing anti-Israel dogma. Electing a man who called Israel an apartheid state would send a chilling message from the most Jewish city in America. Meanwhile, Miami is welcoming New Yorkers, especially from the Jewish community, who are seeking prosperity and stability. Every time New York experiments with sociology over public safety, another U-Haul parks on Brickell.

But here’s where I’m torn. As much as I want what’s best for Miami, I still believe in New York as a symbol of the American dream. A comeback win by someone like former Gov. Andrew Cuomo would be good for New York and the country, signaling that competence is back in style. He represents a New York that’s tough but fair, progressive but not allergic to prosperity. His return would slow the migration south and prove the city is done flirting with the political fringe.

Ultimately, I believe in a future where New York and Miami compete to make each other better. But if New York chooses the other path — if it sneezes — Miami will be ready with the tissues. After all, someone has to be the real capital of the American dream.

“There are slim odds that the President is getting the counsel he needs about Iran” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — There is no comfort in knowing President Trump’s decision to bomb Iran was influenced by aides chosen for sycophancy over substance. Figures like Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth aren’t seasoned experts; they are flunkies who owe him their careers, ensuring their loyalty. This culture of flattery, exemplified by Mike Huckabee’s ecclesiastical praise and the automaton-like postures of his Cabinet, is terrifying. Even seemingly serious people like JD Vance and Marco Rubio have become performative, echoing Trump’s grievances rather than offering sober counsel. At a moment demanding confident advisers who can play devil’s advocate, the President is dangerously surrounded by a coterie of toadies who only whisper what he wants to hear.

“A generational opportunity for strength, prosperity” via Sen. John Thune for Fox News — All eyes will be on the United States Senate this week as we endeavor to pass the shared Republican agenda of American strength, security, and prosperity. With the Republican reconciliation bill, we have the opportunity to deliver. It is one that doesn’t come around often, and our country stands to benefit greatly by Republicans seizing this moment and getting this bill across the finish line. In large part, this bill is the culmination of Trump’s campaign promises and the promises that Republican Senators have made to our voters. Chief among them is keeping the American people safe through strong border security and a military strong enough to deter threats and conflicts around the world before they begin.

“Medicaid cuts undermine our public safety” via Jorge Colina and Orlando Aguilera for Florida Politics — As former police chiefs, we are gravely concerned that proposed Medicaid cuts represent a threat not just to public health, but to public safety. This program is a vital tool for law enforcement, helping to keep communities safe by funding behavioral health and substance abuse treatment. This addresses the underlying causes of violence, reduces the burden on first responders, and even helps lower recidivism. It also helps break the cycle of homelessness by providing essential care. Slashing this program would put vulnerable people, including seniors who rely on it for long-term care, on the streets without support, inevitably increasing community disruption and diverting police resources. The Senate must recognize these dangerous consequences and strengthen Medicaid, not cut it.

“I am so sorry for ever insulting sweet Tropicana Field” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — I catch about four Tampa Bay Rays games per season as part of a ticket pool, and my first arrived Thursday at the Rays’ temporary home of George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. The lowlights were a listless loss to the Orioles and a genuinely terrifying moment when Rays reliever Hunter Bigge was hit by a ball and taken to the hospital. Also: the heat. “Wait,” dads everywhere are saying. “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” And Steinbrenner, unfortunately, feels like a bowl of bisque bubbling in a microwave. I formally apologize for every insult I ever lobbed at the would-be convention center, a dome whose aura I compared to a Home Depot. In hindsight, that stadium was a palace of leisure. It was Dante’s Paradiso with a pleasing eau de bleach. Now, we, the prideful fans, get to watch the home team play inside a boiling mug while gray cotton T-shirts fight for their lives.

“Disney’s Swan and Dolphin to debut Bourbon Steak by Chef Michael Mina” via Amy Drew Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel — It was technique, says two-time James Beard Award winner Chef Mina, that distinguished Bourbon Steak nearly 20 years ago when the first location opened in Scottsdale, Arizona. That and fun. At the time, Mina was primarily known for AQUA, his then two-Michelin-starred venue on the West Coast. Mina wanted to shatter that formality a bit. And so instead of something staid-and-steakhouse like a bread basket, he debuted a trio of duck fat fries. Customers received the crisp, complimentary welcome of “three different flavors of french fries with three different sauces, right when they sit down.”

