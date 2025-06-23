Ron DeSantis weighs in on New York City Mayor’s race, zings ‘leftist’ Zohran Mamdani

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t making predictions about who might win the race for Mayor in New York City. But he says if Zohran Mamdani scores the upset victory, it’s going to be a boon for Florida.

“I’m not a political prognosticator knowing what’s going to happen in that Mayor’s race that’s going on right now. But I will tell you if that leftist does win, you’re going to see Palm Beach real estate go up another 20%. That will happen very quickly,” Ron DeSantis said at Clearwater’s Island Way Grill.

“As bad as some of what they’ve had, this is like (Bill) de Blasio on steroids.”

DeSantis’ comments come as the New York Post has a poll showing Mamdani running competitively with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the impending ranked choice Democratic Primary.

If the joke above sounds familiar, then you’ve been paying attention to DeSantis for years. He’s used the trope before, regarding the last election for Mayor of Chicago.

“You know, I have to watch what goes on in these other states because it affects my state when this guy gets elected mayor of Chicago. Left of the left. Naples real estate is now going up again because people are fleeing. That’s just what happens. I mean, it’s crazy,” DeSantis contended during a speech in Iowa in 2023 after the election of Brandon Johnson.

DeSantis has been known to weigh in on Democratic donnybrooks, including bashing U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of his fateful Florida Primary battle with eventual 2020 nominee Joe Biden. He accused Sanders of trying to “whitewash the brutality” of the “Cuban regime.”