Ron DeSantis hits double digits in Presidential Primary poll

While it’s still unclear whether Florida’s Governor will make a second run for the White House in 2028, a new poll shows him better positioned than almost any other recent survey.

Per a survey from co/efficient, Gov. Ron DeSantis has 10% support among Republicans. That puts him in third place behind Vice President JD Vance (61%) and President Donald Trump (24%), but ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy (6%) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (5%).

The survey was in the field between June 12 and June 16, ahead of the U.S. bombing Iran’s nuclear sites this weekend.

Most recent polls have shown DeSantis below the 10% threshold.

An Atlas Intel poll from May actually shows Rubio at 10%, with the Governor 2 points behind.

A Rasmussen poll released last month showed DeSantis and Rubio tied at 5%, while a JL Partners poll from May showed DeSantis at 8% and Rubio at 6%.

After abandoning his presidential bid last year, DeSantis said he hadn’t “ruled anything out” and will “see what the future holds.”

It’s ultimately unclear whom Trump will back as his successor, meanwhile. The President has said Rubio and Vance are both potential successors.

Meanwhile, it’s clear from recent comments that Vance is still willing to make hay over DeSantis’ run. On X last week, he attacked a poster for supporting DeSantis in the Primary.