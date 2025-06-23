Ron DeSantis says Joe Biden’s policies could lead to Iranian attacks

Gov. Ron DeSantis says former President Joe Biden’s open border policy could lead to dire consequences for Americans from violent Iranian assets.

“They operate through these proxy groups, through these militia groups, through Hezbollah, through all this stuff,” DeSantis said of Iran at Clearwater’s Island Way Grill.

“Who knows who they sent across the southern border during Biden’s administration? We don’t know.”

DeSantis has made the case that the previous President’s border policy would lead to terror stateside before.

“I was asked … ‘You’ve had 10, 11 million come in illegally since 2019. What are the odds … that there will end up being a terrorist attack as a result?’ I think there will be,” DeSantis said last June at an infrastructure event hosted at Umatilla’s Caldwell Park Community Building.

During his comments Monday, DeSantis added that Iranians’ malice was only limited by logistical considerations.

“They’ve been waging conflict against the United States since 1979. They’ve really just been limited by their means. If they had more means, they would have done more,” the Governor said.

DeSantis also suggested Monday that the nation of Iran has a religiously driven suicidal impulse writ large that makes mutual assured destruction an unreliable concept, justifying this weekend’s strikes that damaged the country’s nuclear facilities.

“The problem with Iran is these are militant Shia Islamists,” he said.

“They have a very apocalyptic radical ideology. So mutually assured destruction for them, if they fire at Israel and knowing Israel will fire back and do immense damage, or the United States — I don’t know if they could reach the United States yet, but if they did that, because they do consider us the great Satan — they know that would be a lot of damage, but that may not be a deterrent for them. That may be an inducement to them. That may be furthering what they want to do.”