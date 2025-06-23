Chuck Clemons named VP at University of Florida

The University of Florida has appointed former state Rep. Chuck Clemons as its new vice president for government and community relations, the university announced Tuesday.

Clemons, a UF alum who recently concluded his tenure representing the Gainesville area in House District 22, will assume the key leadership role effective July 1, 2025.

Florida Politics predicted the hire on May 27 through our text message service.

In his new position, Clemons will spearhead the university’s government relations efforts at the local, state, and federal levels and oversee its community engagement strategy. He brings decades of public service experience to the role, including 17 years in the administration at Santa Fe College and a presidential appointment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

During his time in the Legislature, Clemons chaired the Gator Caucus and was a champion of legislation protecting free speech on college campuses while pushing for major investments in the State University System.

UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini praised the appointment, highlighting Clemons’ deep legislative expertise.

“Chuck Clemons has been a steadfast advocate for higher education and a tireless champion for the University of Florida throughout his career,” Hosseini said in a statement. “I am confident he will help elevate UF’s impact across the state and ensure our voice remains strong in Tallahassee and beyond.”

Clemons, whose wife and son also attended UF, said he is ready to begin building bipartisan support for his alma mater.

“I look forward to helping build a strong coalition focused on advancing the legislative and community best interests of my alma mater without regard for political party,” Clemons stated. “The University of Florida is a treasure for the state of Florida, and I’m eager to do my part to help it reach its fullest potential.”