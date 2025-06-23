June 23, 2025
Spectrum adds 35K new customers to growing broadband expansion in rural areas
Kat Cammack is leading the effort to expand rural broadband. Image via Facebook.

The expanded access to broadband in Marion County is part of a larger effort to reach rural businesses and residents.

Spectrum is reaching more customers in Florida by focusing particularly on rural areas of the state.

A rural broadband initiative by the company has expanded to more customers in Marion County. The company has been undergoing an internet infrastructure buildout that costs about $7 billion in rural areas. Some of the funding for the project is coming from the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF),

The construction initiative has added about 35,000 new customers in the rural Florida county and company officials say the expansion program in Marion County is ahead of schedule. Some small business and other customers in Marion County are now receiving broadband for the first time.

“Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities in Florida and across America,” said Geoff Banning, Regional Vice President of Field Operations at Spectrum.

“Our investment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available to rural parts of Florida. We are providing local residents and small businesses superior connectivity at highly competitive prices, backed by a team of skilled local technicians and 100% U.S.-based customer service.”

Spectrum officials held an announcement event in Marion County on Friday detailing the project. It’s part of a larger effort by Spectrum to provide an additional 100,000 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure for internet access to more than 1.7 million locations across America.

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, was at the event and said the upgraded — and in some cases, new — service for Florida’s rural customers is a relief for many who never had access before.

“All Floridians deserve access to reliable, high-speed internet, regardless of where they live. In partnership with providers like Spectrum, we are working to ensure that rural communities across our state get access to the digital tools they need to thrive,” she said.

Spectrum also used the occasion to provide a $30,000 donation to the United Way of Marion County as part of the Spectrum Digital Education Grant used to provide more digital awareness in the county.

State Rep. Josie Tomkow, an Auburndale Republican, was also at the event and said as a professional rancher, she realizes many residents in urban areas don’t know how many people outside of big cities lack communication access.

“Broadband is essential to everyday life in rural communities. I’ve seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities of connectivity at our family ranch in Polk County, as have the thousands of Floridians living in rural areas across the state,” Tomkow said.

“Spectrum understands that broadband access isn’t a luxury, it’s a lifeline for Florida’s economy and the education of the young people in our state.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories