Schools like Manatee School for the Arts show solar is a smart investment

In Florida, schools are proving that solar power isn’t just good for the environment — it’s good for the bottom line and community resilience.

Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto is leading the way, using solar energy and battery storage to save money, support local jobs and stay prepared when storms hit.

By installing solar panels and battery backups, the school became the first in the state equipped to operate independently during a hurricane. When power goes out in the surrounding area, Manatee School for the Arts can keep the lights on and serve as a shelter — without depending on the electric grid. That’s real energy independence, and it means better protection for students and families.

The benefits go beyond storm season. With solar reducing monthly energy bills, the school saves thousands of dollars every year — funds that can go back into classrooms, not toward rising utility costs. These are long-term savings that help stretch taxpayer dollars and give local leaders more flexibility in managing school budgets.

Solar energy projects also create local jobs, from installation to maintenance. According to industry data, clean energy tax credits have funded more than $12 billion in clean energy projects and supported 175,000 jobs in the Sunshine State.

Tim McMurray, CFO for Manatee School for the Arts, a public charter school, shared that investing in solar energy allowed them to reduce half a million dollars in annual energy costs and the system would pay for itself in seven years.

Manatee School for the Arts is a strong example of how practical, local energy solutions can help schools be more self-reliant, cost-effective and storm-ready. With smart planning and a focus on results, solar is proving to be a commonsense investment for Florida’s economic future.