RSA Consulting adds Dewayne Mallory to lead Local & Community Affairs

RSA Consulting has added a new staff member to its team to lead local efforts. Dewayne Mallory will serve as Director of Local & Community Affairs for the firm, bringing with him more than 15 years of experience in community and government affairs.

Mallory’s background includes time in Congress and the Florida House, offering extensive knowledge of the Tampa Bay region through work with key stakeholders and elected officials.

“We’ve worked with Dewayne for a number of years and know him well. He will play an integral part in strengthening our existing relationships and continuing our commitment to community engagement. His experience, connections, and personality make him a natural fit for our team. We are excited to have him on board,” RSA Consulting President Ron Pierce said.

Mallory began his career in public service working on the gubernatorial campaign for former U.S. Rep. Jim Davis, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully in 2006 against then-Republican Charlie Crist.

Since then, Mallory has worked in various roles for a number of campaigns at the local, state and federal level. Most recently, he was the Deputy District Director for U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, where he led outreach efforts in Castor’s Tampa and St. Petersburg offices.

Mallory is also a U.S. Army veteran, and he holds an undergraduate degree in business economics from Florida A&M University and a law degree from the same school’s College of Law.

“Although our reach has continued to grow statewide, we remain rich with clients in our home of Tampa Bay. The addition of Dewayne to Team RSA, bringing his strong relationships both locally and at the federal level, will enable us to continue providing the support each of our clients deserves and help us maintain our goal of making every client feel like our only client,” RSA Chief Operating Officer Natalie King said.

“We are proud to welcome Dewayne to the RSA team and look forward to the impact he will make on behalf of our clients and community.”

RSA Consulting is a full-service boutique firm offering expertise in government relations, community affairs, strategic planning, and media and public relations. Founded in 2009, the firm now represents more than 100 clients at the local, state and federal level.