Travaris McCurdy, RaShon Young both say they have best background to represent HD 40

Democratic voters in the Ocoee area will choose the Process veteran they want on a Special Election ballot in House District 40.

Travaris McCurdy, a former state Representative, and RaShon Young, a recent legislative Chief of Staff, will appear on the ballot. The Primary will determine the front-runner in a Sept. 2 race to succeed Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, who must give up her seat to run for Senate.

The short election cycle has remained largely civil as both Democrats make the case they can best hit the ground running in September, when a new lawmaker takes office weeks ahead of committee meetings for the 2026 Legislative Session.

Young served as Bracy Davis’ top legislative aide before announcing his candidacy.

“I bring more than a platform; I bring a proven commitment, a heart for the people, and a spirit of humility. I’m ready to work. I’m ready to serve. And I’m ready to give my all to make sure every voice in this district is heard and respected in Tallahassee,” he said.

“So here’s the call: If you live in House District 40, go to the polls and vote Young. Vote for progress. Vote for leadership that listens. Vote for someone who’s never stopped showing up and who will never stop fighting for you. I need each and everyone one of you, because there is no Young, without you.”

He raised more than $42,000 for the race through June 19, and loaned the campaign $1,900 on top of that. He went into the last days of the race with almost $15,000 still in the bank.

McCurdy, who served in the House from 2020 until 2022, raised about $8,400 by comparison. He went into the final stretch of campaigning with just over $5,300 cash on hand.

But he also has name recognition, from his 2020 win and 2022 loss in neighboring House District 41. He also ran unsuccessfully in a Special Election for the Orlando City Council. But along with his experience as a legislative staffer himself, he said he has the political experience to win and serve the people the best.

“I’ve stayed up with a hole puncher and three-ring binder, putting notebooks together for a member to study, and I have experience being a member, diving into it and studying it,” he said. “There’s definitely a difference.”

He feels confident he can arrive in Tallahassee and immediately get to work.

“We don’t have time for a new Representative to learn this district or for this district to learn them,” he said. “Folks in this district don’t know my opponent, but they saw me grow up and saw me mature professionally and personally. People have seen me committed to working in this community, working with or without a title. And people are excited about seeing me go back to Tallahassee.”

Young said he has prepared and aspired to this role, and knows the players serving in the House right now.

“As we close out this campaign, let me be clear, this isn’t about chasing a title. I’m not seat hopping or looking for the next political opportunity. I have dedicated the last four years of my life — every ounce of my time, energy and heart — to serving the people who call House District 40, and only House District 40, home,” he said.

“This race is about us. It’s about our future. It’s about having a leader who knows this community, who’s been in the trenches with you, and who is ready to fight for you and with you, because I’m not fighting for power, I’m fighting for the people.”

McCurdy said he will do the same, but that his experience as a legislator will be vital at a time when lawmakers fight for resources amid a consolidating Federal Emergency Management Agency. Likewise, work with local agencies like the Orlando Housing Authority could be vital in advocating for the region, he said.

“This election is very important, and we need someone who not only wants to fight but knows what we are fighting for,” he said. “There is no better person in this race than me.”