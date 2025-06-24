June 24, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ballard Global Alliance expands with Global Nexus partnership

Drew WilsonJune 24, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Chamber, Helios Education launch education-to-workforce data hub

HeadlinesOrlando

Travaris McCurdy, RaShon Young both say they have best background to represent HD 40

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Dan Krassner joins Kensington Avenue Strategies

ballard_partners_inc_cover
'We are delighted to partner with Global Nexus, a distinguished firm with a strong reputation for excellence across the Americas.'

Ballard Partners has announced a strategic partnership with Global Nexus, a government and public affairs firm with offices in Mexico City and Washington, marking another expansion for the recently launched Ballard Global Alliance.

“We are delighted to partner with Global Nexus, a distinguished firm with a strong reputation for excellence across the Americas,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard. “Together, we are positioned to deliver enhanced expertise and a broader suite of government affairs capabilities throughout the United States and Latin America.”

The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both firms. For Ballard Partners, in combination with its partnerships in Brazil and Argentina, it strengthens Ballard’s ability to provide clients with seamless and effective public affairs services across the Western Hemisphere. For Global Nexus, the collaboration enhances its operational capacity and builds on its well-established presence in Washington, expanding its reach across other key U.S. policy hubs.

“We are excited to join forces with Ballard Partners, one of the most respected lobbying firms in the United States,” said Rubén Olmos, President and CEO of Global Nexus.

“This partnership significantly expands our ability to support clients with unparalleled access to major U.S. markets and institutions. In a time of global transition and opportunity, this collaboration allows our clients to fully leverage hemispheric cooperation and respond to dynamic policy environments with agility and confidence.”

Through the alliance, Ballard Partners and Global Nexus will jointly offer a comprehensive suite of government relations services in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, including public policy advocacy, regulatory affairs analysis, public affairs, risk and crisis management, and international market consulting.

Since launching Ballard Global Alliance, an international network of firms Ballard Partners has collaborative arrangements with, Ballard has announced agreements with firms in ItalyArgentinaBrazil, KoreaJapan and the U.K.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTravaris McCurdy, RaShon Young both say they have best background to represent HD 40

nextFlorida Chamber, Helios Education launch education-to-workforce data hub

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories