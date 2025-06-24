Ballard Global Alliance expands with Global Nexus partnership

Ballard Partners has announced a strategic partnership with Global Nexus, a government and public affairs firm with offices in Mexico City and Washington, marking another expansion for the recently launched Ballard Global Alliance.

“We are delighted to partner with Global Nexus, a distinguished firm with a strong reputation for excellence across the Americas,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard. “Together, we are positioned to deliver enhanced expertise and a broader suite of government affairs capabilities throughout the United States and Latin America.”

The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both firms. For Ballard Partners, in combination with its partnerships in Brazil and Argentina, it strengthens Ballard’s ability to provide clients with seamless and effective public affairs services across the Western Hemisphere. For Global Nexus, the collaboration enhances its operational capacity and builds on its well-established presence in Washington, expanding its reach across other key U.S. policy hubs.

“We are excited to join forces with Ballard Partners, one of the most respected lobbying firms in the United States,” said Rubén Olmos, President and CEO of Global Nexus.

“This partnership significantly expands our ability to support clients with unparalleled access to major U.S. markets and institutions. In a time of global transition and opportunity, this collaboration allows our clients to fully leverage hemispheric cooperation and respond to dynamic policy environments with agility and confidence.”

Through the alliance, Ballard Partners and Global Nexus will jointly offer a comprehensive suite of government relations services in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, including public policy advocacy, regulatory affairs analysis, public affairs, risk and crisis management, and international market consulting.

Since launching Ballard Global Alliance, an international network of firms Ballard Partners has collaborative arrangements with, Ballard has announced agreements with firms in Italy, Argentina, Brazil, Korea, Japan and the U.K.