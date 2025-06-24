Personnel note: Dan Krassner joins Kensington Avenue Strategies

Dan Krassner has joined Kensington Avenue Strategies as Senior Vice President, where he partners with Mike Murphy to lead high-impact campaigns across energy, democracy reform, and corporate and philanthropic advocacy.

In addition to leading campaigns, Krassner will support Kensington’s work on initiatives that advance American manufacturing, workforce development, and global competitiveness in the EV and clean technology sectors, as well as advise on research, messaging, and coalition building.

Krassner also now serves as Executive Director of the American EV Jobs Alliance, the group behind the EV Politics Project, and directs EVs for All America — the organizations and projects are focused on ending the “needless partisan divide” over electric vehicles, and promoting battery-powered cars as a means to reduce the United States’ “dangerous dependence on foreign oil.”

Now based in New York, Krassner’s early forays into politics were in the Sunshine State — his résumé includes serving as Chief Strategy Officer at the Florida Chamber of Commerce and as Vice President of Communications at Florida TaxWatch.

In 2012, Krassner founded Integrity Florida, a nonpartisan research institute and government watchdog that promoted integrity in government and aimed to expose public corruption in the Sunshine State.

Krassner left the organization — and Florida — in 2013 to become the political director of Represent.US, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that describes itself as a “fiercely” nonpartisan movement aiming to pass strict anti-corruption laws in cities and states across America.