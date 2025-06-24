June 24, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Dan Krassner joins Kensington Avenue Strategies

Drew WilsonJune 24, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Chamber, Helios Education launch education-to-workforce data hub

HeadlinesInfluence

Ballard Global Alliance expands with Global Nexus partnership

HeadlinesOrlando

Travaris McCurdy, RaShon Young both say they have best background to represent HD 40

Dan Krassner copy
Krassner also serves as Executive Director of the American EV Jobs Alliance.

Dan Krassner has joined Kensington Avenue Strategies as Senior Vice President, where he partners with Mike Murphy to lead high-impact campaigns across energy, democracy reform, and corporate and philanthropic advocacy.

In addition to leading campaigns, Krassner will support Kensington’s work on initiatives that advance American manufacturing, workforce development, and global competitiveness in the EV and clean technology sectors, as well as advise on research, messaging, and coalition building.

Krassner also now serves as Executive Director of the American EV Jobs Alliance, the group behind the EV Politics Project, and directs EVs for All America — the organizations and projects are focused on ending the “needless partisan divide” over electric vehicles, and promoting battery-powered cars as a means to reduce the United States’ “dangerous dependence on foreign oil.”

Now based in New York, Krassner’s early forays into politics were in the Sunshine State — his résumé includes serving as Chief Strategy Officer at the Florida Chamber of Commerce and as Vice President of Communications at Florida TaxWatch.

In 2012, Krassner founded Integrity Florida, a nonpartisan research institute and government watchdog that promoted integrity in government and aimed to expose public corruption in the Sunshine State.

Krassner left the organization — and Florida — in 2013 to become the political director of Represent.US, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that describes itself as a “fiercely” nonpartisan movement aiming to pass strict anti-corruption laws in cities and states across America.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous4 candidates battle to carry Democratic banner in SD 25 race to succeed Geraldine Thompson

nextTravaris McCurdy, RaShon Young both say they have best background to represent HD 40

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories