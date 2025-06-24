Florida Chamber, Helios Education launch education-to-workforce data hub

The Florida Chamber Foundation, in partnership with the Helios Education Foundation, has launched an online platform aimed at strengthening Florida’s talent pipeline.

Unveiled during the 2025 Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit, the Florida Talent Center Data Hub compiles education and workforce data in a public-facing, interactive format. The site offers insights into early learning, K-12 performance, postsecondary outcomes and workforce metrics, with data accessible down to the school and ZIP code level.

“For Florida to stay competitive and achieve the goals outlined in the Florida 2030 Blueprint, we must align education with workforce outcomes at every stage of the talent journey,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“The Florida Talent Center Data Hub is a game-changer in making that alignment actionable, transparent, and measurable for Florida’s job creators, educators, and policymakers alike.”

The tool is built around four dashboards — Early Learning, K-12, Postsecondary, and Workforce — and tracks metrics such as the effect of VPK on kindergarten readiness, school-level academic performance and graduate wage outcomes.

Paul Luna, President and CEO of Helios Education Foundation, said the hub provides a centralized data source that can help community leaders “focus their efforts where they’re most needed and most impactful.”

Florida Chamber Vice President of Talent Development Rachel Ludwig echoed Wilson in calling the hub a “game-changer.”

“By connecting education and employment data to drive smarter decisions and strengthen our talent pipeline we can fuel long-term economic growth across Florida,” Ludwig said.

Development of the platform was supported by several Chamber-affiliated advisory groups, including the Future of Work Florida Advisory Board, Florida Business Alliance for Early Learning and Community Development Partnership Council.