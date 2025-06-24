June 24, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Chamber, Helios Education launch education-to-workforce data hub
Across U.S., 206,000 jobs created in June. Stock image via Adobe.

Drew WilsonJune 24, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ballard Global Alliance expands with Global Nexus partnership

HeadlinesOrlando

Travaris McCurdy, RaShon Young both say they have best background to represent HD 40

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Dan Krassner joins Kensington Avenue Strategies

Workforce future of work trade jobs
'The Florida Talent Center Data Hub is a game-changer.'

The Florida Chamber Foundation, in partnership with the Helios Education Foundation, has launched an online platform aimed at strengthening Florida’s talent pipeline.

Unveiled during the 2025 Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit, the Florida Talent Center Data Hub compiles education and workforce data in a public-facing, interactive format. The site offers insights into early learning, K-12 performance, postsecondary outcomes and workforce metrics, with data accessible down to the school and ZIP code level.

“For Florida to stay competitive and achieve the goals outlined in the Florida 2030 Blueprint, we must align education with workforce outcomes at every stage of the talent journey,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“The Florida Talent Center Data Hub is a game-changer in making that alignment actionable, transparent, and measurable for Florida’s job creators, educators, and policymakers alike.”

The tool is built around four dashboards — Early Learning, K-12, Postsecondary, and Workforce — and tracks metrics such as the effect of VPK on kindergarten readiness, school-level academic performance and graduate wage outcomes.

Paul Luna, President and CEO of Helios Education Foundation, said the hub provides a centralized data source that can help community leaders “focus their efforts where they’re most needed and most impactful.”

Florida Chamber Vice President of Talent Development Rachel Ludwig echoed Wilson in calling the hub a “game-changer.”

“By connecting education and employment data to drive smarter decisions and strengthen our talent pipeline we can fuel long-term economic growth across Florida,” Ludwig said.

Development of the platform was supported by several Chamber-affiliated advisory groups, including the Future of Work Florida Advisory Board, Florida Business Alliance for Early Learning and Community Development Partnership Council.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBallard Global Alliance expands with Global Nexus partnership

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories