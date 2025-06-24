June 23, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis gives state employees long July 4 holiday weekend
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/25-Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with the media after giving the State of the State speech on the opening day of the 2025 Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gabrielle RussonJune 23, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs off on Donald Trump Presidential Library preemption bill

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.23.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jorge Colina, Orlando Aguilera: Medicaid cuts undermine our public safety

FLAPOL030425CH030
State employees get a 2% pay bump and extra time off next week. Happy July 4!

State employees have lots to celebrate this July 4 holiday.

They just found out they are getting July 3 as a paid day off too, so they get a four-day weekend for fireworks, cookouts, and summer fun.

And Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to approve state employees’ 2% raises that lawmakers approved in the state budget passed last week

“In anticipation of America’s upcoming semiquincentennial celebration in 2026, I am giving state employees a longer weekend this year to celebrate,” DeSantis said in a press release. “I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and reflect on the importance and meaning of our nation’s founding.”

DeSantis made the announcement on Monday evening that state offices will officially close on July 3, in addition to July 4, and state employees will receive the extra time off.

“State office closures will create a four-day holiday weekend which will benefit nearly 100,000 people in the State Personnel System,” DeSantis’ office said in the press release.

The employees’ raises go into effect on July 1

“At the Governor’s request, this raise will not be applied to the salary of the Governor,” DeSantis’ office said in the press release.

Senate President Ben Albritton previously said the 2% increases were important to send a message of support to state employees.

“I believe it will mean a lot for the families that choose public service,” Albritton said during a media gaggle last week. “We hear them, we see them.”

DeSantis has a history of being kind to state employees during holidays.

Just before Christmastime last year, he announced state employees would get extra paid time off on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve, in addition to the regular Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday.

“Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees,” DeSantis said at the time.

Typically, Florida employees otherwise have nine paid days off each year: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, the Friday after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs off on Donald Trump Presidential Library preemption bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories