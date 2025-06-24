Gov. DeSantis gives state employees long July 4 holiday weekend

State employees have lots to celebrate this July 4 holiday.

They just found out they are getting July 3 as a paid day off too, so they get a four-day weekend for fireworks, cookouts, and summer fun.

And Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to approve state employees’ 2% raises that lawmakers approved in the state budget passed last week.

“In anticipation of America’s upcoming semiquincentennial celebration in 2026, I am giving state employees a longer weekend this year to celebrate,” DeSantis said in a press release. “I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and reflect on the importance and meaning of our nation’s founding.”

DeSantis made the announcement on Monday evening that state offices will officially close on July 3, in addition to July 4, and state employees will receive the extra time off.

“State office closures will create a four-day holiday weekend which will benefit nearly 100,000 people in the State Personnel System,” DeSantis’ office said in the press release.

The employees’ raises go into effect on July 1

“At the Governor’s request, this raise will not be applied to the salary of the Governor,” DeSantis’ office said in the press release.

Senate President Ben Albritton previously said the 2% increases were important to send a message of support to state employees.

“I believe it will mean a lot for the families that choose public service,” Albritton said during a media gaggle last week. “We hear them, we see them.”

DeSantis has a history of being kind to state employees during holidays.

Just before Christmastime last year, he announced state employees would get extra paid time off on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve, in addition to the regular Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday.

“Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees,” DeSantis said at the time.

Typically, Florida employees otherwise have nine paid days off each year: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, the Friday after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.