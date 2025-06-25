Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.25.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Hi everyone, it’s Michelle, Peter’s wife.

I’m writing because Peter is having surgery later today. As you all know, Peter is always the first one to rally the troops when any of us is going through a tough time. Well, now it’s our turn to rally for him.

He would never, ever schedule something like this during the extended Legislative Session unless it was absolutely necessary. This surgery will bring him some much-needed relief, but recovery will be tough for a bit. We’re just asking for a little grace and patience for him today and throughout the rest of the week.

Peter, Ella, and I would be grateful for your good thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery, as well as for the fantastic medical team at St. Anthony’s.

Thank you all so much. It means the world to us.

Tony Bennett is rejoining national education management consultancy Strategos Group as Partner Emeritus.

A nationally recognized leader in education reform, Bennett is coming home to the firm he helped shape in its earliest days, bringing decades of experience focused on improving student outcomes.

“Tony’s return to Strategos is both unique and deeply meaningful. In the earliest chapters of our journey, Tony was a foundational force, shaping our mission to advance the American education system. His return marks a full-circle moment that strengthens our shared commitment to improving the lives of students across the country,” said Strategos Managing Partner Adam Giery.

Added Jim Horne, a former Florida Education Commissioner and current Partner at Strategos Group, “Tony brings unmatched insight and a deep understanding of how policy and practice intersect to drive real results. His return strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our unwavering commitment to improving education systems across the country.”

Bennett previously served as Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction and Florida Commissioner of Education, where he led aggressive reform agendas centered on accountability, school choice and measurable student success. Most recently, he served as president of School Management at Stride Learning, the nation’s largest provider of virtual K–12 education.

“I’m honored to return to Strategos and rejoin a team deeply committed to advancing the lives of students,” Bennett said. “I’ve long believed Strategos brings together the sharpest minds and the strongest convictions in the business. This work has always been personal to me — my life’s work has been to elevate outcomes and make a real difference for kids. I’m proud to stand alongside this team once again and contribute to a mission that matters.”

—@JDVance: I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do 😂

—@CaseyDeSantis: Four years ago, we lost 98 lives in the tragic Surfside condominium collapse. May all those who lost their loved ones that day continue to find comfort in their memories, as we continue to keep them in our prayers.

—@RepMaxwellFrost: “Alligator Alcatraz” is a cruel spectacle. DHS and FL officials are building it to brutalize, starve and harm immigrants — and they don’t care who lives or dies.

—@Jason_Garcia: Florida law gives the Governor emergency powers to secure temporary housing for hurricane victims … which he’s now using to disappear immigrants in a swamp.

—@RepLoisFrankel: Republicans want to shortchange FEMA’s funding and Floridians would pay the price: delays in federal funds that open roads, help businesses recover, and speed up home repairs after hurricanes. @AppropsDems and I are fighting to protect the funding our communities depend on

—@AGJamesUthmeier: Today, I’m proposing Missy’s Law to prevent judges from abusing their discretion. Five-year-old Missy was murdered by her stepdad, convicted sexual offender Daniel Spencer, because Tallahassee Judge Tiffany Baker didn’t put Spencer behind bars where he belonged.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida seizes Everglades land to house detained migrants in ‘Alligator Alcatraz’” via Ana Ceballos, Syra Ortiz Blanes, Alex Harris and Doug Hanks of the Miami Herald — With federal approval, the DeSantis administration has begun rapidly constructing a 1,000-bed immigration detention center, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” on an environmentally sensitive airstrip in the Everglades. The facility, intended to house people caught in President Donald Trump’s deportation sweeps in trailers and heavy-duty tents, is being erected with a sense of urgency on land owned by Miami-Dade County, surrounded by wetlands filled with alligators, snakes and mosquitoes.

This new center represents an aggressive expansion of Florida’s role in immigration enforcement, a push long championed by Gov. DeSantis. The operation is a state-federal partnership, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem calling the facility a “cost-effective and innovative” part of Trump’s agenda. Florida will manage the site at an estimated annual cost of $450 million, with the federal government providing $625 million in funding through a repurposed FEMA program that Trump had previously criticized.

The state is using emergency powers to commandeer the county-owned land while simultaneously negotiating its purchase. A significant conflict exists over the property’s value, with the state offering $20 million for land the county appraised at $195 million. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has formally expressed grave concerns about the lack of review and the potentially “devastating” impacts on the Everglades ecosystem.

The project has drawn sharp condemnation from critics, who label it “DeSantis’ Little Guantánamo in the swamp” and a “grotesque mix of cruelty and political theater.” Local activists and tribal members have protested the facility’s secretive and swift development, noting that contractors began work before any formal agreement was finalized. As one organizer observed, “The speed at which things are happening and the secretiveness with which things are happening” is deeply concerning.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis signs measure repealing limits on beach access” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The beaches of Walton County will soon be open to the public again. DeSantis has signed a repeal (SB 1622) of a law limiting public access and barring local governments from passing ordinances regarding customary use. That reverses legislation signed by former Gov. Rick Scott. “By repealing the law, we return the authority back to local communities,” DeSantis said. “Cities and counties can now adopt ordinances recognizing recreational customary use — walking, fishing, sunbathing, swimming — without having to obtain a judicial declaration, parcel by parcel. This bill is about restoring local control, cutting legal red tape and putting our residents first. But it goes even further, to strengthen our coastal communities.”

“Condo owners to get inspections, financial relief. What to know about the new law” via C.A. Bridges of USA Today Network — DeSantis signed two bills to take a little of the pressure off condo owners and condominium associations struggling under the financial requirements of the last condo bill. “Today in Clearwater, I signed legislation to deliver much-needed relief to condo owners across Florida,” DeSantis said in a release after he signed the bill June 23. “We’ve heard the concerns of condo owners throughout Florida and we are delivering reforms that will provide financial relief and flexibility, strengthen oversight for condo associations, and empower unit owners.” DeSantis signed the condo bill on the day before the fourth anniversary of the Surfside condo collapse that left 98 people dead and triggered legislation calling for inspections and beefed-up reserve funds, which caused many Florida condo owners to see dramatically increased fees and assessments.

“New flood disclosures in rental agreements are coming to Florida” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Later this year, landlords will have to start giving prospective tenants advance notice that their dwellings could flood from time to time. The disclosure is already required in certain property sales, but not in residential rental agreements. That changes Oct. 1 under legislation (SB 948) DeSantis signed. Lawmakers voted unanimously in April for the measure, which will compel landlords to provide flood risk disclosures to renters before or when they sign a lease agreement of one year or longer. If a landlord does not do so and a tenant suffers a substantial loss of personal property due to flooding, the tenant could terminate the agreement by writing within 30 days.

“DeSantis signs Live Local Act update with some added safeguards for historic structures” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis just signed an update to the Live Local Act that gives Florida developers freer rein to build residential structures without having to abide by local requirements if they meet specific affordability standards. Lawmakers approved the most recent additions (SB 1730) to the 2023 law unanimously in May after last-minute language was added to somewhat restrain construction in and around historic buildings and districts. Sen. Alexis Calatayud and Rep. Vicki Lopez, the bill sponsors, accepted the change, which Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones filed after local officials warned that SB 1730 could significantly alter their neighborhoods. The version of the bill DeSantis signed Monday should put some, but not all, of their concerns to rest for now.

“DeSantis signs measure shielding some court documents from public records requests” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Starting next month, certain court records won’t be subject to public disclosure under Florida’s “Sunshine Law.” DeSantis has signed SB 1652, which would exempt court documents in noncriminal cases from state disclosure requirements if the court struck them. The exemption applies to “any matter” contained in a pleading, request for relief or other noncriminal document only if a court determines them to be “immaterial, impertinent or (a) sham,” or if it would defame or unjustly harm someone’s name, reputation or safety.

“DeSantis signs crackdown on ‘dangerous’ abandoned boats” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There’s a new law on Florida’s books to address abandoned, dilapidated boats in state waters. DeSantis has signed SB 164, which increases penalties for violations of the Sunshine State’s derelict vessel laws. It also creates a free, long-term anchoring permit program starting Jan. 1, 2026, for boat owners who want to affix their ships within one nautical mile of an anchoring point for two weeks or more within 30 days. Lawmakers in April unanimously passed the measure, sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Rep. Fabián Basabe, both Miami-Dade County Republicans. Under SB 164, vessel owners who violate long-term anchoring mandates starting July 1 will be subject to penalties ranging from a $100 fine to a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in damages.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Is $32 too much for a Florida restaurant’s grouper sandwich? Yes, says DeSantis” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The view of the water from Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar is serene and inviting. The grouper sandwich at the Santa Rosa Beach restaurant gets raves online. A few, however, think the $32 price is too much. Count DeSantis among them. The Governor visited the restaurant Tuesday, where he signed a measure into law related to beach access in Walton County. As is his custom, he also riffed on various topics, including property taxes, the summertime exemption from the state sales tax on firearms and ammunition, the presence of many Democrats in Florida communities, and the Democratic Primary for Mayor in New York City. And, he said, he saw the restaurant had a grouper sandwich.

“DeSantis warns that Zohran Mamdani would sideline cops for social workers” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to weigh in on the New York City mayoral race, warning against voters choosing Mamdani. “He doesn’t think that you should have law enforcement in dangerous parts of the city, that you should send in social workers. See how that works out for you. It ain’t going to work out well,” DeSantis said while speaking to the media in Santa Rosa Beach. DeSantis’ comments seem to be rooted in campaign platform planks from Mamdani, who seeks to institute a Department of Community Safety if he’s elected. “Our City currently offers a patchwork of programs for dealing with issues like gun violence and mental health crises, but they are underfunded, inaccessible or unable to produce long-term safety. These programs require interagency coordination and implementation at a citywide scale,” Mamdani posits.

“Wilton Simpson announces 11K hemp products seized in first week of ‘Operation Safe Summer’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Agriculture Commissioner Simpson says nearly 11,000 hemp products have been pulled from Florida store shelves during the state’s latest enforcement sweep targeting products that violate newly strengthened child protection standards. And that was only in the first week of a program this year that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has dubbed “Operation Safe Summer.” According to an FDACS press note, law enforcement inspected retailers of hemp products in 20 counties, focusing on ensuring compliance with new packaging, labeling and marketing strictures.

“Can Florida handle hurricane recovery without federal support?” via Bea Lunardini of the Tampa Bay Times — The federal government gave Florida more than $4 billion last year to recover from one of the most destructive hurricane seasons it had seen in a century. If Trump eliminates the Federal Emergency Management Agency after this year’s hurricane season, states could become responsible for the entire cost of hurricane recovery. In Florida, where Hurricanes Helene and Milton cost the state more than $23 billion, this change could be devastating, experts say. “We would be spending money for response and recovery that most municipalities and maybe even the state, do not have,” said University of South Florida professor Ratna Dougherty. “We’ll see a lot of budgets that have some glaring red spots.”

“Auto tariffs could spark surge in vehicle insurance, especially for Floridians” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — With Trump floating increased auto tariffs, the impact on Floridians could be costly. Insurify, an auto insurance comparison and advisory company, completed a recent study of the effects of auto tariffs. The analysis concluded that Sunshine State vehicle owners will see the fourth-highest increase in auto insurance prices nationwide if the tariffs are increased. Floridians will likely see an average annual surge of $126 for auto insurance per policy. And Florida is among seven states that the Insurify study found would have overall average yearly auto insurance costs exceeding $3,000. Maryland would see the highest tariff impact, with a $163 increase in insurance costs. That’s followed by New York at $152 and South Carolina at $135. Delaware follows Florida in fifth, with a projected annual hike of $123. The Insurify study found that every state will see some degree of hike due to the trade fees.

“School officials already are talking next priorities” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — With the passage of a budget, including $29.5 billion for education, Florida lawmakers capped off a 60-day Legislative Session that lasted 105 days. Time to take a break and refresh, right? Officials attending the Florida School Boards Association Summer Conference in Tampa didn’t think so. As they wound down their annual meeting, Board members from districts across the state gathered to celebrate their wins — changes on school start times and campus security, and protection of funding for advanced and career programs, high among them — and to stress that the hard work is far from over. Lobbyist Danielle Thomas reminded the group that the 2026 Session begins Jan. 13. That means Committee meetings will kick off in early October.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Early U.S. intelligence report suggests U.S. strikes only set back Iran’s nuclear program by months” via Michelle L. Price and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press — A new U.S. intelligence report found that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back only a few months after a U.S. strike and was not “completely and fully obliterated” as Trump has said, according to two people familiar with the early assessment. The early intelligence report issued by the Defense Intelligence Agency on Monday contradicts statements from Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the status of Iran’s nuclear facilities. The people were not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. According to the people, the report found that while the Saturday strikes at the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites did significant damage, they were not totally destroyed.

“Donald Trump backs away from leadership turnover in Iran: ‘Regime change takes chaos’” via Alex Gangitano of The Hill — Trump on Tuesday backed away from talk of a regime change in Iran, amid pushback from MAGA supporters about the possibility of deeper U.S. involvement in the Middle East. The President was asked if he wanted an Iranian regime change and replied, “No.” He added that he wants to “see everything calm down as quickly as possible.” “Regime change takes chaos and ideally, we don’t want to see so much chaos. So, we’ll see how it goes,” he told reporters on Air Force One on the way to The Hague for the NATO summit. “The Iranians are very good traders, very good businesspeople, and they got a lot of oil. They should be fine,” he added.

“Trump takes his go-it-alone approach to NATO summit after announcing Israel-Iran ceasefire” via Kevin Liptak of CNN — When Trump traveled here Tuesday for a consequential summit of NATO leaders, he arrived toting a freshly brokered ceasefire he hoped could prove to his skeptics — including at the conference — that he is a peacemaker at heart. The arrangement between Israel and Iran came after an intensive afternoon of diplomacy at the White House, but hours after it was set to take effect, Israel accused Iran of firing several missiles and vowed to respond “with force.” Tehran denied violating the truce. As he was departing the White House, Trump flashed intense anger that the agreement he helped mediate appeared to be hanging in the balance. “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing,” a furious Trump said of Israel and Iran, each of which he accused of violating the truce he announced the night earlier.

“GOP weighs canceling recess to wrap up Trump’s budget bill” via Aidan Quigley, Caitlin Reilly and David Lerman of Roll Call — Republican leaders are stepping on the gas to get the giant budget reconciliation package to Trump’s desk after a renewed push by the President for his Capitol Hill allies to meet his July 4 deadline. But from tax provisions to Medicaid changes, roadblocks remain in meeting that aggressive timetable, which is more symbolic than tied to any legislative deadline, though the debt ceiling likely needs to be raised by the end of July. And lawmakers will certainly want to hold on to as much of their July 4 recess as possible, which is set to start Friday, for now. Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning that he needed the bill on his desk “ASAP.”

“Sen. Rick Scott’s new bill prioritizes American students at universities” via Danielle Shockey of Tampa Free Press — Scott today introduced a new bill aimed at significantly altering the landscape of foreign student enrollment in U.S. higher education. The “American Students First Act,” introduced on June 24, 2025, proposes capping the number of international students holding F and M visas at 10% of a university’s total student body, with a potential waiver allowing up to 15% for national security reasons. Currently, there are no federal limits on the proportion of foreign students a U.S. university can enroll. Sen. Scott argues that this lack of regulation compromises opportunities for American students and poses a national security risk, particularly from adversarial nations.

“House shelves effort to impeach Trump over Iran strikes” via Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Reking of The Associated Press — The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to set aside an effort to impeach Trump on a sole charge of abuse of power after he launched military strikes on Iran without first seeking authorization from Congress. The sudden action forced by a lone Democrat, Rep. Al Green of Texas, brought little debate and split his party. Most Democrats joined the Republican majority to table the measure, for now. But dozens of Democrats backed Green’s effort. The tally was 344-79. “I take no delight in what I’m doing,” Green said ahead of the vote. “I do this because no one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to walk without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America,” he said. “I do this because I understand that the Constitution is going to be meaningful or it’s going to be meaningless.”

— ELECTIONS —

“LaVon Bracy comes out on top in SD 15 Democratic Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — With most votes counted, Rep. Bracy Davis won more than 42% of the vote, 3,012 votes, while lawyer Coretta Anthony-Smith took 28.5%, or 2,041 votes, former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson secured over 17%, 1,231 votes, and former state Sen. Randolph Bracy received over 12%, or 877 votes. From here, the newly minted nominee advances to a Sept. 2 Special Election against Republican Willie Montague. The winner of that race will succeed Sen. Geraldine Thompson, an Orlando Democrat who died unexpectedly in February. While Bracy Davis enjoyed a surge of cash in the week ahead of the Democratic Primary, a moratorium on fundraising that unexpectedly dragged to the end of an extended Session last week impacted her messaging ability. She ended up being outspent by two opponents.

“RaShon Young beats Travaris McCurdy in Democratic Primary in HD 40” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Young just moved one step closer to succeeding his former boss in the House. The Orlando Democrat has won a Democratic Primary in House District 40, a seat now held by Rep. Bracy Davis. With most votes tabulated, Young beat out former Rep. Travaris McCurdy in the Primary with more than 58% of the vote, leading with 1,655 votes to McCurdy’s 1,196. Young will now advance to a Sept. 2 Special Election against Republican Tuan Le and a write-in candidate. The Democrat heads into the September election as a clear front-runner. Bracy Davis won re-election in the district in 2024 over Republican Belinda Ford with 67.5% of the vote.

“Bradenton attorney seeks Florida House seat” via Lisa Neff of The Anna Maria Islander — Attorney Melton Little has announced his candidacy in 2026 for the House District 71 seat held by Will Robinson Jr., who cannot run again due to term limits. In his candidacy announcement, Little is described as “a conservative man of faith, who keeps a concealed carry permit, believes strongly in individual rights, fiscal responsibility, less government and the power of local government.” Little, a Republican, grew up in Bradenton, graduating from Bayshore High School in 1979. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Samford University, a law degree from Cumberland Law School and a Master of Law degree from Hofstra. He returned to Bradenton to practice law and work in real estate. He’s currently the managing partner of Kallins, Little and Brosious Hardball Law in Palmetto.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Town officials remember victims of Surfside condo collapse during memorial ceremony” via WLRN — The Town of Surfside held a series of memorial events to mark the four years since the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium building collapsed, killing 98 people. The day began with a “Lighting of the Torch Ceremony” at 1:15 a.m. at Veterans Park in partnership with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. At 9:30 a.m., town officials held a news conference behind the building site near the beach entrance of 88th Street and Collins Avenue, followed by the “Remembrance Ceremony.”

“Immigration advocates protest ICE agreements outside Sheriffs’ convention in Broward” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Immigration advocates gathered outside the National Sheriffs’ Association conference in Fort Lauderdale to protest local law enforcement’s cooperation with Trump’s deportation program. Sheriffs from all over the country have flown into South Florida for the conference, held at the Broward County Convention Center this week. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony welcomed the Sheriffs to the county. At the same time, FBI director Kash Patel and Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche discussed how local law enforcement can work with the federal government. Critics say the agreements will weaken the trust between immigrants and law enforcement and lower the reporting of crime.

“Florida to Miami-Dade: No time to negotiate ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ plan. ‘We must act swiftly’” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade’s Mayor said she expects the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” to be holding its first immigrant detainees by next week. “They’re working very quickly,” Mayor Levine Cava said of the planned detention center she’s warned could be devastating for the surrounding Everglades if not handled properly. “We asked for a very thorough review of what would be the impacts on our environment. We have not heard a response to that.” Her comments came a day after the DeSantis administration brushed off Levine Cava’s request for more details on environmental safeguards, safety issues and financial concerns before the state seized an isolated county-owned airfield for construction under emergency powers.

“Trailhead vs Popeyes: A 2-acre debate over spending $1.5M stirs Stuart Commission” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Popeyes may be out and a trailhead in. That’s the consensus of the City Commission, which decided on June 23 that it wants to spend new sales-tax revenue on land, a tree program, and a trailhead. City Manager Michael Mortell will consider other projects as well, with the $1.5 million annually that Stuart expects to receive from a new half-percent county sales tax. But the Commission’s decision, while unanimous, wasn’t without some contention over the trailhead. “I have absolutely no interest in turning that 2 acres into a trailhead,” Mayor Campbell Rich said to Vice Mayor Christopher Collins about the land just north of the Roosevelt Bridge.

“Rock mine reservoir drama spurs death threats and hate mail” via Christine Stapleton of The Backstory — Drew Bartlett, Executive Director of the South Florida Water Management District, received a death threat via the District’s Instagram page. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office incident report, the message was sent from the account of CaptSaltyDalty: “I will get into office. Change the laws. Legalize executions and then execute Drew Bartlett in front of his community when I am legal and able, for he is implicated in the disintegration of my state.” The account was traced to Dalton Jon Paul DeCaprio, a 30-year-old Clearwater resident. The rhetoric escalated further on social media. Under posts from Captains for Clean Water (CCW) — a nonprofit environmental group leading the opposition to Southland — commenters left alarming messages.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“‘Co-parent,’ not ‘co-conspirator’: Embattled Osceola Sheriff’s wife disputes racketeering charge” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was a critical player in the illegal gambling operation that ensnared the pair on racketeering charges, even as they veered toward divorce, prosecutors told a Lake County Judge. Statewide Prosecutor Colleen Monroe, citing evidence that has yet to be publicly released, successfully sought a hefty $400,000 bond as she painted Robin Severance-Lopez as playing “ministerial roles” in running the illicit business centered around an illegal casino in Kissimmee known as The Eclipse. Monroe said Severance-Lopez had made a large bank deposit, exceeding her claimed resources, since her husband’s arrest. Severance-Lopez is now charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, a first-degree felony, after initially being jailed on a lesser charge.

“Port Orange Police to take over SRO services at Creekside, Silver Sands middle schools” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Port Orange Police officers will take over as School Resource Officers (or SROs) at two city schools, replacing Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies. The decision came when a majority of the City Council approved the new agreement with the Volusia County School Board. Mayor Scott Stiltner, Vice Mayor Tracy Grubbs and Council members Jonathan Foley and Shawn Goepfert supported the proposal, which the Police Department claims can help foster a better relationship between students and officers on a local level. Council member Lance Green, although agreeing with the potential mutual advantage for the Police Department and schools, opposed the agreement. He raised concerns over the agreement’s fiscal impact, which will add approximately $76,000 to the annual budget.

“Legislature approves cultural grants for six Brevard organizations” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Six Brevard County organizations are on the list to get cultural grants as part of the state budget. But 14 others that applied for such grants — and would have qualified in previous years, based on the scores of their applications — were left off the grant list. Arts and cultural organizations throughout Florida experienced similar outcomes, with some securing funding while others didn’t, in their pursuit of cultural grants for the state’s 2025-26 budget year, which begins on July 1, through the Florida Department of State’s Division of Arts and Culture. As it now stands, five Brevard organizations are in line to receive state Cultural and Museum Grants. One other is on the list for a Culture Builds Florida Grant.

“‘Orlando has a lot to offer,’ says investor seeking to buy the Tampa Bay Rays” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The investor who may be the chief competition to an emerging deal to buy the Tampa Bay Rays says he wants to keep the baseball team in Central Florida — and that could involve Orlando. Trip Miller, a Memphis hedge-fund operator, said he submitted a cash bid for the Rays earlier this month, before the team announced last week it was in exclusive negotiations with a group led by Jacksonville homebuilder Patrick Zalupski. Miller, who has wanted to buy the Rays for years, said he thinks the existing stadium property at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg is interesting, as are others in the greater Tampa area.

“UCF football reveals new uniforms, pays tribute to Daunte Culpepper era” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — Scott Frost isn’t the only throwback that UCF fans can expect to see this upcoming football season, as the school unveiled several updates to its 2025-26 NIKE core uniforms on Tuesday. The updates feature a nod toward the program’s history, including the introduction of a new typeface called Knighted Eras. According to the school, “it’s bigger, bolder and forged from moments that defined UCF.” The font features a drop shadow that pays tribute to the 1998 season, when star quarterback Daunte Culpepper placed among the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Gwendolyn Henderson’s daughter to run for mom’s City Council seat” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Ariel Amirah Danley, daughter of the late Henderson, has filed to run for her mom’s seat on the Tampa City Council after Henderson died suddenly earlier this month. Thomas Scott, a former Hillsborough County Commissioner who ran unsuccessfully for his old job in 2020, has also filed to run, joining bids from Realtor Juawana Colbert and perennial candidate Elvis Piggott. Danley is the business development manager for Gardners, an English language book supplier, and with her mom, co-founded the Black English Bookstore, which elevates Black authors. She is also a political consultant, having worked to elect her mom in 2023 and on former Sen. Janet Cruz’s unsuccessful 2023 Tampa City Council bid.

“St. Pete’s tallest condo tower lands HQ for office space” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Times — Dynasty, a wealth management firm that moved its headquarters from New York City to St. Petersburg in 2019, has leased 44,434 square feet in the mixed-use tower under construction at 400 Central Ave. The company said Tuesday that it signed a 15-year lease for the space, which includes a “private entrance and lobby, a 15,000 square foot rooftop terrace venue and several other custom amenities.” Dynasty’s new office will be able to accommodate 300 employees. Construction is underway, and the company anticipates moving in November 2026. Interior Architects of Miami is designing the space. A spokesperson for Dynasty said the deal includes signage rights and three signs: two on the eighth floor at Central Avenue and First Avenue South and one at street level on First Avenue South. The move nearly doubles Dynasty’s current footprint in downtown St. Petersburg. It occupies 24,000 square feet at the office tower 200 Central.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“City Council fails to override Donna Deegan veto of Jacksonville illegal immigration bill” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Jacksonville Mayor Deegan’s veto of a controversial bill aiming at illegal immigrants survived a City Council override attempt Tuesday. While a simple majority of eight of the 15 members present voted to overturn the mayoral veto, at least 10 were needed to constitute a 2/3 supermajority. In a memo, Deegan said the measure is “duplicative,” lacks a “defined scope,” leaves the city open to “legal exposure” and “was passed in a context of misinformation.” Ordinance 2025-138-E, which was passed two weeks ago by an 11-7 City Council vote, called on her administration to block city funds from going to unauthorized aliens via cultural service grants. It also urges Deegan to tell what city programs are going for DEI initiatives, and to account for any noncitizens in public housing.

“City of Jacksonville considers using millions for workforce development and affordable housing” via Deja Mayfield of Action News Jax — On Tuesday, June 24, the Jacksonville City Council will vote on a piece of legislation that would allocate $45 million in funds to projects across the city. $30 million of those dollars would go toward downtown investments, $3 million would go toward affordable housing, and $12 million would support workforce development. Council member Raul Arias has worked to allocate funding toward the city’s workforce and housing initiatives.

“St. Johns County encouraging proposals for World Golf Village makeover” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — St. Johns County is moving toward a more serious revamp of a once-popular tourist draw and haven for golfers from all over the world. County officials announced this month that a request for proposal (RFP) is now open to redevelop the World Golf Village and Golf Hall of Fame, which is located just off Interstate 95 in the northern area of the county a few miles south of Jacksonville. St. Johns County Purchasing Director Jaimie Locklear is overseeing the RFP process. The county has been eager to redesign the World Golf Village and Hall of Fame since the complex was abandoned about three years ago. Last year, the County Commission approved a $5.5 million public purchase of the grounds of the complex involving 36 acres of land, parking and a pond.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Collier Board taken off guard by plans for ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’ But members have no say” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Collier Commissioners were left in the dark about the state’s plans to turn the old Jetport in the Big Cypress National Preserve into a detention center for illegal immigrants. While the airport sits in Collier County, it’s owned by Miami-Dade County and operated by the Miami-Dade Aviation Department. At a Board meeting on June 24, Collier Commissioners formally heard of the plans to create what has been dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.” The media first reported on the proposal last week, taking the Commissioners by complete surprise. Commissioners weren’t happy about being left out of the loop about the use of a little-used airstrip in the Everglades as an overflow site for detainees, in support of Trump’s mass deportations of undocumented migrants.

“Sarasota Housing Authority opens waitlist for affordable housing communities” via Saundra Amrhein of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The communities include McCown Towers, for renters 62 and up, and The Annex, for disabled residents and those 62 and up, both of which offer one-bedroom units; the Bertha Mitchell duplexes, which include two- through five-bedroom units; and a collection of 12 scattered single-family homes that accept Section 8 vouchers. Applications for the waitlist must be completed online through the Sarasota Housing Authority’s website at sarasotahousing.org. Those with disabilities or who cannot access the internet can pick up an application at three locations: the SHA administrative office at 269 S. Osprey Ave., the Bertha Mitchell homes at 1912 N. Orange Ave., or McCown Towers/Annex at 1300 Blvd. of the Arts.

“New College receives $2.5 million gift for Contemplation and Education Center” via Sarasota Magazine — New College of Florida recently received a $2.5 million gift from the DSF Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic organization of the Scaife family, to fund the design, construction and long-term preservation of New College’s new Contemplation and Education Center. CreArte Latino Cultural Center has been awarded a $6,000 capacity-building grant from the John and Dorothy Brennan Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to strengthen its Board governance and launch a comprehensive strategic planning process. Stillpoint Mission was recently awarded a $24,000 grant from the Bishop-Parker Foundation to support its Benevolent Program for Financial Assistance for Utilities.

— TOP OPINION —

“Truth under fire: Survey shows areas of agreement, concern on U.S. airstrike” via Karen Cyphers of Decyphered — In the wake of U.S. airstrikes on Iran, a new survey of Florida voters — a reliable proxy for national sentiment — reveals a public grappling with complexity. An uncommon number of people are paying close attention to this foreign affairs issue. While there is widespread, bipartisan concern about the consequences of the strike, including retaliation and a broader war, two-thirds of voters also see at least one justification for the military action, such as the need to limit Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Partisan divides are stark, particularly on who is responsible for the escalation. While an overwhelming majority of Republicans and a majority of nonpartisans blame Iran, most Democrats point to Israel. However, beyond this divide, there is strong consensus. Nearly all Floridians recognize Iran’s antidemocratic nature since the 1979 revolution and believe the Iranian people want to remove the current regime. There is also broad awareness that Iran funds terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, which most see as a direct threat to the United States.

Despite this, rampant and consequential misunderstandings about Israel persist, shaping public opinion and enabling a false moral equivalency. A successful misinformation campaign has led many, particularly Democrats and younger voters, to mistakenly believe Israel is a dictatorship or that it bans Muslims from government. Nearly half of all respondents are unaware that Israel is the most LGBTQ+ inclusive country in the Middle East. This ignorance, perhaps willful, is not trivial; it diminishes public support for a crucial American ally by painting a deeply inaccurate picture of the nation.

Ultimately, while public sentiment on the airstrike will continue to shift with events, the public’s susceptibility to misinformation seems less likely to change. This survey captures more than a snapshot of opinion; it reflects the tensions, contradictions, and vulnerabilities in how Americans process complex global events. Floridians are engaged, but their understanding is uneven and shaped by persistent, dangerous rhetoric. The deeper challenge is not just navigating a ceasefire but ensuring that public opinion is rooted in reality — a task that requires vigilance and a renewed commitment to truth.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“If this Mideast war is over, get ready for some interesting politics” via Thomas L. Friedman of The New York Times — I truly hope this Iran-Israel ceasefire holds and gets extended to Gaza, first and foremost to see an end to all the killing. But second, because I think this war will trigger in its aftermath much-needed debates in Iran, Israel and the Palestinian community. These debates won’t happen on the morning the guns fall silent when leaders from every country involved try to claim some sort of victory. In short: Everyone went all the way, bursting through psychological and military barriers we never imagined would be breached. If they don’t stop now, or soon, they will all get where they are going: into a forever war — everyone, everywhere, all the time — that will leave nothing and no one unscathed.

“Voters, remember James Uthmeier’s contemptible act” via the Orlando Sentinel and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — Florida Attorney General Uthmeier, appointed by DeSantis after serving as his Chief of Staff, was held in civil contempt for advising police to ignore a federal judge’s order. The order blocked a new state law that criminalizes the entry of undocumented immigrants. A U.S. District Judge found Uthmeier’s actions undermined the rule of law, and an appeals court rebuked his “seemingly defiant posture.” This unprecedented situation highlights the potential for political influence within the office. With DeSantis now having appointed two of three Cabinet members, concerns are rising about a dangerous concentration of executive power, prompting calls for a constitutional amendment requiring Senate confirmation for such appointments to ensure the Attorney General’s independence.

“Trump keeps reminding the American public to dislike him” via Christian Paz of Vox — Trump is now the most unpopular he has been during his second term. More than half of American adults disapprove of the job he is doing, and he’s underwater on nearly every important issue of the day. The polling averages clearly show this net disapproval: On the economy, he’s down 13 percentage points. On inflation, he’s down 20 points. Even on immigration, he’s down 2 points. Still, Trump’s popularity decline has been a dramatic development: After entering office with a positive approval rating and popular support for his agenda, he’s squandered much of it away through various political fights, policy decisions, and public spectacles.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.