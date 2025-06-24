Delegation for 6.24.25: ICE — tomato treaty — vets — permitting — postal

ICE challenge

Members of Florida’s congressional delegation publicly offered differing assessments of the state of America’s immigration detention facilities.

Democrats in the delegation came together to advocate for changes in immigration law. At a news conference in Orlando, Reps. Maxwell Frost and Debbie Wasserman Schultz unveiled the Stop Unlawful Detention and End Mistreatment (SUDEM) Act, which would require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to disclose key data about individuals being taken into custody and the status of detention centers.

“Donald Trump and Republicans have turned our immigration system into a taxpayer-funded kidnapping operation,” said Frost, an Orlando Democrat.

“People are being disappeared into a system that operates in the shadows — without public accountability, without basic human dignity and often without legal justification. The SUDEM Act is about pulling back the curtain. This bill won’t fix everything, but if Donald Trump and his allies think these policies are defensible, then they shouldn’t be afraid to tell the public exactly what they’re doing. If they’re proud of it, they’ll report it. If they’re ashamed, they need to end it.”

Frost made national headlines by traveling to El Salvador, where he was denied access to a prison where many individuals apprehended by ICE were deported. Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat and Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, has been turned away from ICE facilities in the state and said the agency should not be able to shut down congressional oversight.

“I just saw inhumane, overcrowded conditions inside Krome Detention Center in Miami, where detainees recently died. Yet ICE refuses to release data on who is being held and why,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“Nearly half the people in Krome have no criminal record. Now, Trump wants to cram hundreds of thousands of lawful TPS (temporary protected status) and humanitarian parole recipients into these facilities while DHS (the Department of Homeland Security) shuts out essential watchdogs that defend civil rights and due process everyone deserves. I’m proud to help lead this legislation to restore transparency and humanity to Trump’s lawless policies that tear apart families and terrorize our communities.”

But offering a competing account, Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, said he took his tours of the Krome facility. He stated at a news conference in Miami that he found neither the poor conditions nor the obstacles to entry that Democrats claim exist.

“I personally walked through the facility and investigated each claim, one by one,” Giménez said. “Reports claimed that the facility was overcrowded, citing 350 to 400 ICE detainees in a space with a reported capacity of only 152. However, during my visit, I confirmed that the actual capacity is 500, with the current population at 311. The detainees are housed across four separate units, each capable of accommodating up to 125 individuals.

“Each unit includes an outdoor recreation area, phones for personal and legal calls — including direct lines to embassies — and access to computers for communication and email. Medical care is readily available, with a nurse practitioner stationed on every detainee floor, two full-time doctors and on-site X-ray, optometry, dental and hearing services. It is a full-service detention facility.”

He said isolated problems with violence originate with detainees, and procedures have been changed to prevent further issues. He also stressed that the Miami facility he visited does not house women or children.

Tossing tomatoes

Florida lawmakers cheered a decision to spike a tomato trade treaty.

Sen. Rick Scott, the state’s senior Senator, and Rep. Vern Buchanan, Co-Chair of the state congressional delegation, led a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick applauding the termination of the 2019 Tomato Suspension Agreement. That agreement and the import of the vegetables should cease in July.

“Upon Commerce’s completion of this termination agreement on July 14, 2025, Mexican producers will experience the consequences of their failure to comply with U.S. law, the imposition of antidumping duties consistent with U.S. law, the WTO Agreement, and United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA),” the letter reads.

“Mexico agreed to abide by these antidumping duty laws, and the United States needs to strongly enforce them to protect its American tomato producers so they can again compete in a fair U.S. market.”

The letter was co-signed by 17 other Republicans in the state’s delegation. It stresses the need for follow-through. The message recounts how the suspension agreement, created when the USMCA was first approved in Trump’s first term, had ramifications specifically impacting farmers in Florida, the second-highest tomato-producing state in the country behind only California.

Florida lawmakers lobbied President Joe Biden’s administration to evaluate the dumping of poor produce into the U.S., the letter notes, and the suspension decision follows up on years of unfair practices.

Buchanan voiced frustration with the inaction of the Democratic administration.

“For far too long, the Biden administration allowed unfair Mexican trade practices to hurt Florida’s tomato industry, putting Florida farmers at a severe disadvantage,” said Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican. “I recently met with the Florida Tomato Exchange to discuss the hardships their farmers have had to endure. The long-awaited termination of the Tomato Suspension Agreement will finally allow our farmers to compete on a level playing field.”

Scott said the entire state will benefit from the coming change in policy.

“The Trump administration’s move to end the Tomato Suspension Agreement is a major victory for American growers and producers after years of the Biden administration ignoring my calls to do so,” the Naples Republican said. “I’m grateful to President Trump and Commerce Secretary Lutnick for taking swift action to correct course by terminating this agreement, and I look forward to this termination proceeding without delay for our growers and producers. I am proud to work with my colleagues and the Trump administration to continue standing up for American growers and put their best interests first.”

The letter urges the Trump administration to adhere to its planned timeline to halt the import of cheap tomatoes that weaken the U.S. market.

“Your recent decision to terminate the agreement was long-awaited and welcomed news, and we ask that you maintain the planned timeline of its termination on July 14, 2025,” the letter reads. “American producers and growers have been harmed for years, and we cannot delay termination of this agreement any longer.”

Veteran connections

Months after her appointment to the Senate, Sen. Ashley Moody held a series of meetings with veterans groups in Central Florida in a single day.

The Plant City Republican spoke at the 95th Annual Florida Veterans of Foreign Wars convention, the 106th Annual State Convention for the Florida American Legion, and the 97th Annual Disabled American Veterans Department of Florida Convention.

“As Florida’s newest U.S. Senator, one of my first priorities was cosponsoring legislation that support our veterans like the VETS Opportunity Act, the Restore VA Accountability Act and the Major Richard Star Act,” she said.

“Florida is the most veteran-friendly state in the nation, and it is always such an honor to connect with and to thank them personally for their service in protecting our freedom. Our veterans have sacrificed so much on behalf of our country, and I will continue fighting for them up in Washington and here at home in Florida.”

Moody said she supported expanding Veterans Affairs benefits for more retired veterans and wants to implement bills to prevent scams targeting the group.

First Coast manufacturing

Meanwhile, Rep. Aaron Bean hosted a roundtable in Clay County on Friday with the First Coast Manufacturers Association. The Fernandina Republican emphasized how tax cuts, which would be made permanent with the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” will benefit businesses in Florida.

“Northeast Florida manufacturers cannot afford the burden of higher taxes that would cripple growth and threaten jobs. Roundtable participants confirmed the success of the Trump tax cuts and their critical importance to their daily operations,” Bean said.

Meanwhile, he said manufacturers discussed a variety of other economic challenges impacting the Atlantic Coast.

‘During the roundtable, I heard directly from manufacturers about the challenges of finding workers, being competitive, accessing products, and the need for immediate relief,” he said.

“As the fight continues to preserve the Trump tax cuts, I’m taking their stories back to D.C. and will continue to advocate for policies that help our manufacturers expand, hire, and drive our economy forward.”

Booing ‘Beautiful Bill’

But the “One Big Beautiful Bill” remains controversial with conservatives and liberals in the Senate. As the upper chamber prepares to take up the legislation, Democrats in Florida’s House delegation are offering reasons that Scott and Moody should just vote “no.”

Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, led a letter to Florida’s Senate delegation offering reasons that no House Democrat backed the bill.

“The House Republican budget bill will hurt the State of Florida, our families and providers more than any other state. We urge you to stand up for Floridians and oppose the bill that inflicts outsized harm on the State of Florida,” the letter reads.

Seven of eight Democrats from Florida co-signed the letter. It itemized specific impacts on Florida, including cuts to Medicaid and other health care coverage.

“Florida families value and appreciate affordable health coverage. Over 4.7 million Floridians selected an affordable marketplace plan for 2025 — almost one-fifth of the nation’s 24.2 million enrollees. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), individuals cannot be discriminated against for a pre-existing condition and cannot be dropped by their health insurance company. Florida’s uninsurance rate has fallen by nearly 10%, and approximately one out of three Floridians (6.725 million) have enrolled in an ACA marketplace plan since 2014, more than any other state,” the letter reads.

“As a reflection of our entrepreneurial state, 31% of Florida marketplace enrollees are self-employed or small-business owners, and nearly nine out of 10 of those individuals receive premium tax credits. The House Republican budget bill would make ACA coverage much more expensive, drive up premiums and hurt family budgets at a time they are grappling with rising costs. Therefore, we urge you to stand up for Florida families and their pocketbooks and oppose the House Republican budget bill.”

Streamlining 404 programs

Florida has fought in court for years to have the right to issue environmental permits. Now, Rep. Jimmy Patronis wants Congress to simplify the process for giving states that ability.

The Restoring Federalism in Clean Water Permitting Act (HR 3902) would mandate that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) review its existing Clean Water Act regulations for establishing Section 404 programs to reduce administrative burdens on states.

That happened after courts ruled Florida was wrongly granted the ability to take over permitting under such a Section 404 program during Trump‘s first term.

“Florida is home to many rich ecosystems that attract millions of people from around the globe to visit our state. Our springs and waterways are some of the most vibrant and pristine in the world, in no small part due to Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection and water management districts working with local, state, and federal stakeholders to keep them preserved,” Patronis said.

“Many states, like Florida, can conduct environmental reviews of projects and do so in a timely manner. What we saw under the Biden administration, however, was the Section 404 process being used to sandbag good projects. Reform is clearly needed, as nearly half of the states have expressed interest in assuming Section 404 and only three states have EPA-approved programs. With H.R. 3902, Congress will direct the Administrator to conduct a deep dive on the 404 processes, so important projects that aren’t harmful to the environment can get green-lighted without having to deal with bureaucratic or judicial red tape.”

Health care threat?

Rep. Kat Cammack said adjustments in federal health care metrics are hurting Americans living with disabilities. The Gainesville Republican, along with Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, just filed the Protecting Health Care for All Patients Act, which would prohibit “Quality-Adjusted Life Years” (QALYs) as a factor in cost decisions for Medicare, Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program and ACA exchanges.

“The use of so-called cost-effective measures like QALYs threatens access to lifesaving care for the most vulnerable Americans,” Cammack said. “I am honored to lead this legislation alongside my colleague Rep. Kevin Hern to ensure that no patient is denied treatment simply because a mathematical formula decided their life is worth less. Every American — regardless of disability, chronic illness, or rare condition — deserves equal access to care.”

A prior version of the bill passed in previous congresses with Republican support.

Safer skies

Following the crash of an Army Black Hawk helicopter with an American Airlines passenger jet, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say it’s crucial to reduce the risk of flying over the nation’s capital.

Rep. Cory Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, was part of a bipartisan group of representatives who introduced the Collision-Limiting Operational Upgrade for DOD (CLOUD) Aircraft Act. The bill calls for the Defense Department and Federal Aviation Administration to conduct a feasibility study on equipping commercial and military aircraft with collision detection technology.

“As an Army combat veteran, I understand the importance of equipping our servicemen with the tools they need to operate both safely and effectively,” Mills said.

“After the tragic loss of 67 lives earlier this year in the collision at Reagan National Airport, it is important we enhance safety for our troops, our civilians, and our first responders who share our busy domestic airspaces. This bill strengthens our military’s readiness while ensuring the DOD has the resources to keep our citizens and skies safe. This is a critical first step toward broader aviation safety reforms to prevent future tragedies and improve airspace coordination nationwide.”

Postal code

Slow mail service remains a frustration to Florida’s congressional delegation. Now, two South Florida Representatives want Congress to demand transparency about U.S. Postal Service (USPS) decisions that close down mail centers.

Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Scott Franklin introduced the Post Office Closure Accountability Act, which would require public notification for closures that can now be deemed “temporary suspensions.”

“The U.S. Postal Service must be accountable and transparent to the people it serves,” said Franklin, a Lakeland Republican.

“Our constituents depend on timely mail delivery. It’s particularly important when it involves critical items like prescriptions, legal paperwork or financial documents. If a post office shuts down, whether permanently or temporarily, people deserve fair notice so they can plan accordingly. This bill closes a loophole and helps restore confidence in one of our most relied-upon public services.”

Federal law currently allows temporary closures without notice.

“This legislation is a direct response to the lack of communication and transparency we’ve all experienced from USPS. Families, small businesses, veterans, first responders, and seniors should be notified in advance before a post office shuts down its operations,” said Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican.

“Individuals expecting important and time-sensitive mail, such as U.S. passports, lifesaving medication, legal and financial documents, must be given the opportunity to make preparations ahead of time so that they can continue to receive their mail without interruption.”

On this day

June 24, 2021 — “Condo collapse: What we know about Surfside building, Champlain Tower units affected” via the Palm Beach Post — A 12-story condominium in Surfside, about 15 miles north of Miami, partially collapsed, prompting a massive search and rescue effort. Almost two weeks after the accident, the death toll climbed to over 30, with more than 100 still missing. Firefighters were extricating dozens of people from the battered high-rise condominium building after part of the structure collapsed into a mammoth pile of twisted steel and concrete, authorities said. Residents seeking to flee the building screamed for help, and some were plucked from the building by firefighters using ladders.

June 24, 1970 — “Senate votes to repeal Gulf of Tonkin resolution” via History.com — On an amendment offered by Sen. Bob Dole, a Kansas Republican, to the Foreign Military Sales Act, the Senate voted 81-10 to repeal the Tonkin Gulf Resolution. After North Vietnamese torpedo boats attacked U.S. destroyers (in what became known as the Tonkin Gulf incident), President Lyndon Johnson asked Congress for a resolution authorizing the President “to take all necessary measures” to defend Southeast Asia. Subsequently, Congress passed the Tonkin Gulf Resolution, giving the President the power to take whatever actions he deemed necessary, including “the use of armed force.” The resolution passed 82-2 in the Senate.

