St. Johns County encouraging proposals for World Golf Village makeover

St. Johns County is moving toward a more serious revamp of a once-popular tourist draw and haven for golfers from all over the world.

County officials announced this month that a request for proposal (RFP) is now open to redevelop the World Golf Village and Golf Hall of Fame, which is located just off Interstate 95 in the northern area of the county a few miles south of Jacksonville.

St. Johns County Purchasing Director Jaimie Locklear is overseeing the RFP process. The county has been eager to redesign the World Golf Village and Hall of Fame since the complex was abandoned about three years ago. Last year, the County Commission approved a $5.5 million public purchase of the grounds of the complex involving 36 acres of land, parking and a pond. That deal fell through when the original developer of the facilities backed out on removing use restrictions.

St. Johns County Administrator Joy Andrews said the RFP process is being opened as the county is committed to finally moving on with the project.

“Unfortunately, the opportunity to develop this project into something very special and meaningful for our community is a complex and challenging process,” Andrews said. “While it hasn’t been easy, we remain fully committed to seeing it through. I want to assure our citizens that we are dedicated to creating a project we can all be proud of, and we will continue to keep you informed every step of the way.”

The sprawling complex was a reliable draw for tourists and golfers for about a quarter century until 2022 when the PGA and World Golf Hall of Fame and Museum announced the facility was being relocated to Pinehurst, North Carolina. Since then, there have been a series of developments that left county officials deciding what to do with the empty Hall of Fame spaces.

St. Johns County is now openly advertising for proposals for the makeover of the complex. There will be two phases of screening proposals with county officials initially compiling a shortlist of potential contractors and then going to the County Commission for review and possible approval.